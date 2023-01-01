Meet Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Nolan Vils of Sauk Prairie.

Nolan Vils, sr., Sauk Prairie

Sport: Wrestling and football.

By the numbers: During the football season, Vils had 32 total tackles (24 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Favorite athletic memory: Getting fourth at state last year.

Favorite class: Strength and explosive training.

Favorite place to compete: Kohl Center.

Quotable: Said Sauk Prairie football coach Randy Wallace: “Nolan is a guy that works hard for everything that he has and will accomplish. He has a solid foundation, is humble and lets his performance on the field, mat, classroom and around the community speak for itself. He is a team-first guy with high character. He is a great leader and role model for our school and community.”

