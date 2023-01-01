 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils in this week's high school sports spotlight

Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils was pinned by Stevens Point's Jaren Rohde in 2:53 of the heavyweight third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Nolan Vils of Sauk Prairie.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Nolan Vils, sr., Sauk Prairie

Sport: Wrestling and football.

By the numbers: During the football season, Vils had 32 total tackles (24 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Favorite athletic memory: Getting fourth at state last year.

Favorite class: Strength and explosive training.

Favorite place to compete: Kohl Center.

Quotable: Said Sauk Prairie football coach Randy Wallace: “Nolan is a guy that works hard for everything that he has and will accomplish. He has a solid foundation, is humble and lets his performance on the field, mat, classroom and around the community speak for itself. He is a team-first guy with high character. He is a great leader and role model for our school and community.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Wisconsin junior Steven Crowl wows with career-best scoring performance

