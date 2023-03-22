It was a competitive high school wrestling season, with several area programs turning in strong campaigns.

Reedsburg found the most team success, going 16-3 overall and 6-0 in the Badger West Conference. The Beavers qualified for the program’s first WIAA Division 1 team state tournament after going through a talented Sun Prairie East/West co-op and a tough Stoughton team at sectionals.

Reedsburg, like Lodi, also qualified six boys to individual state. Horicon and Lodi each had individual state champions.

There were 45 area wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament.

Here is our area team of the year.

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Zane Licht, sr., Lodi — His final year solidified him as the “best Lodi wrestler,” according to coach Cody Endres.

The North Dakota commit defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound WIAA Division 3 state champion. He also became the school's first to compete in three straight finals, winning two.

Licht finished his historic senior year with 380 takedowns and set a school record of most in a season, breaking the mark previously held by 1993 grad Ryan Kutz with 265 takedowns in 1993. Licht also didn’t give up any takedowns all season.

To go along with his state title, Licht was named Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year, winning the honors in a unanimous vote by league coaches, according to the Lodi Wrestling Twitter account.

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Cyriana Reinwald, so., Horicon — Reinwald needed almost every second of her finals match with Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer to come away with a pin in 5 minutes, 59 seconds and become a back-to-back 165-pound state champion.

Reinwald split time between wrestling and basketball, and accumulated a 19-1 record this season.

Her only loss came at the hands of Schauer, who pinned Reinwald during the quarterfinals of the Badger State Invite in December.

Coach of the Year

Rob Bautch, Reedsburg — The Beavers qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament for the first time in program history. As the seventh seed, they went down to the wire against second-seeded Bay Port but fell 40-33 in the state quarterfinals.

The Beavers upended perennial-power Stoughton 48-27 and Sun Prairie East/West co-op 57-19 at team sectionals, where Reedsburg had a combined 16 pins. Stoughton was looking for a 10th straight team state appearance and its 17th overall.

Bautch was named Badger West Conference Coach of the Year after the Beavers went undefeated league duals and won the conference tournament with 293 points, defeating Milton by 20 points.

The Beavers finished with five first-team All-Badger West Conference wrestlers and six second-teamers.

Boys team

106 — Treynor Curtin (47-8), so., Reedsburg; Levi Ness (41-14), sr., Lodi.

113 — Nick Ersland (29-5), jr., Wisconsin Dells; Jackson Preston (43-13), sr., Pardeeville.

120 — Drake Gosda (45-9), jr., Mauston/Necedah; Peyton Oberg (22-8), so., Baraboo.

126 — Trenton Curtin (31-12), sr., Reedsburg; Gunnar Wopat (38-9), jr., Royall/Wonewoc-Center.

132 — Colin McKittrick (45-8), jr., Royall/Wonewoc-Center; Kingston Galetka (37-12), fr., Pardeeville.

138 — Owen Breunig (43-17), sr., Lodi; Ashton Meister (41-7) so., Poynette.

145 — Joe Beavers (41-7), so., Hustisford; Evan Stevenson (33-21), sr., Lodi.

152 — Zane Licht (55-0), sr., Lodi; William Becker (51-8), so., Pardeeville.

160 — Peyton Fry (43-10), sr., Reedsburg; James Amacher (41-7), sr., Poynette.

170 — Devin Judd (37-14), sr., Reedsburg; Hayden Gyllin (34-10), so., Mauston/Necedah.

182 — Mason Lane (47-10), sr., Lodi; Dylan Warren (36-9), sr., Wisconsin Dells.

195 — Isaiah Groskopf (34-13), jr., Lodi; Trey Schinker (24-4), sr., Reedsburg.

220 — Jesus Gonzalez (47-5), jr., Reedsburg; Jackson Geitner (40-10), jr., Poynette.

285 — Owen Kooima (35-12), jr., Waupun; Henry Koeppen (29-11), Lodi.

Girls team

1 — Cyriana Reinwald (19-1), so., 165 pounds, Horicon.

2 — Kylee Firari (20-7), jr., 120 pounds, Horicon.

3 — Isabel Jues (13-7), sr., 138 pounds, Beaver Dam/Wayland.

4 — Madalynne Gosda (12-8), fr., 100 pounds, Mauston/Necedah.

5 — Adalyn Raue (4-3), fr., 107 pounds, Hustisford.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships