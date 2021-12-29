'Milestone moment' awaits Beaver Dam senior wrestler Kyler Neuberger

Kyler Neuberger checked one of his childhood goals off last February, making it to the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament as a junior.
Now the Beaver Dam senior, a 138-pounder after competing at 126 a year ago, has his pen in hand ready to check off another.
Believe it or not, this one means a little more.
“I think when I hit my 100th win, that’ll be my highlight,” he said when asked to reflect on his career leading up to the milestone victory, which he should get either January 7 in a Badger East Conference dual meet against Waunakee or the next day at the Brookfield Central Invite.
Neuberger has 92 career wins and, so long as he doesn’t have to withdraw for any reason, will get seven matches Wednesday and Thursday at the Northern Exposure tournament hosted by Merrill.
So he can’t get to 100 this week — but close.
“I’ve been looking forward to that since I was a kid,” Neuberger said. “When I was younger I saw Wyatt Wells and Devan De Los Angelos, and when they hit 100 wins I was like, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’
“They hit it as juniors, but last season we didn’t really have a (full) season because of COVID. I’m just really looking forward to it. It’s a milestone I’m excited to hit.”
Neuberger was 14-3 in the COVID-altered 2020-21 campaign, ending the year on 75 victories — more than half as many as the 33 he racked up as a freshman and exactly half as many as the 28 he had as a sophomore.
He would have needed 39 to reach 100 last year, not out of the question in a normal season.
Wells, currently an assistant coach for Beaver Dam, took third at state at 220 pounds as a senior in 2017 and is second on the Golden Beavers’ all-time wins list with 148. De Los Angeles, meantime, is tops all-time with 152.
Neuberger — whose only loss so far this season came at the hands of Arrowhead’s Wyatt DuChateau, ranked thrd in Div. 1 at 138 at the time of their match on Dec. 18 at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic put on by Beaver Dam — has a 17-1 record on the year.
He won’t be able to catch Wells or De Los Angeles, but with five wins this week in Merrill he’ll move into eighth on the Golden Beavers all-time list.
Neuberger, who didn’t place at state last season but is ranked fourth in Div. 1 at 138 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online in the early going of this season, has his eyes on another record as well.
“I’m going for the (single-season) pin record,” he said. “I was going to go for the takedown record, but I realized that’s going to be a lot harder to beat. So I’m going for the pin record.”
He’s chasing a familiar face, as Wells holds the current mark with 32. Wells also is second on the list with 27, and Neuberger has 13 at the moment.
Needing 19 more pins to tie, Neuberger would need to win by pin in roughly two-thirds of his remaining matches — not out of the question by any stretch of the imagination, but certainly a record that will go down to the wire if it does, indeed, fall.
How he’s gotten to this point has a lot to do with talent, obviously. But it has as much, if not more, to do with a lack of complacency.
“He’s always looking for another way to score points, whether that’s on the mat or on his feet. He’s just always trying to improve and find another way to score,” Winker said. “He’s gotten a lot better on his feet — not that he wasn’t good on his feet to begin with, but he’s gotten to the point where I think he can take just about anybody in the state down.
“He’s just gotten so much better on his feet to be able to get takedowns against anyone.”
Added Neuberger, “I’m definitely a lot faster. I don’t cut as much weight as I did last year, so I feel better while I’m wrestling — I feel stronger. And my coaches say they can see that.”
Neuberger added that a big reason why, in addition to his conditioning, is that he weighs about 145 pounds week-to-week this year and is cutting down to 138 for meets instead of being at 145 a year ago and cutting all the way down to 126.
Winker has seen the improvement first hand, not just in Neuberger’s footwork on the mat but in the whole package. And he’s not at all surprised it’s happened.
“You knew as a freshman coming in — when he’s beating some talented wrestlers throughout his freshman year — that he’d be able to continue to work, continue to grow and be in that elite level across the state.”
For his part, Neuberger said the improvement — and where he’s at now compared with this time last year — has been as much mental as physical.
“I’m a lot more confident,” he said. “Everybody has a lot of the same skills, but as long you’re confident — that’s what I feel I’m more of this year than last year.”
Regardless of if Neuberger catches Wells for the all-time single-season pins mark in program history, he should easily finish in the top-10 for career pins.
He’s at 44 now, with two tied for ninth ahead of him with 50.
The number Neuberger is chasing most, though, is No. 1 — as in state champion.
But while that may be true, the individual marks he’s racking up still do speak to his place in history.
“It’s a feather in your cap for your career — it’s a milestone moment that most high school wrestlers don’t get to,” Winker said of 100 wins. “It’s just a great career total to hit.
“In the course of the season, it’s not Kyler’s end goal by any means — but it’s something along the way to say, ‘Hey, I’m in that top group of athletes that have gone through Beaver Dam.’
