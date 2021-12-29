'Milestone moment' awaits Beaver Dam senior wrestler Kyler Neuberger

He’s chasing a familiar face, as Wells holds the current mark with 32. Wells also is second on the list with 27, and Neuberger has 13 at the moment.

Needing 19 more pins to tie, Neuberger would need to win by pin in roughly two-thirds of his remaining matches — not out of the question by any stretch of the imagination, but certainly a record that will go down to the wire if it does, indeed, fall.

How he’s gotten to this point has a lot to do with talent, obviously. But it has as much, if not more, to do with a lack of complacency.

“He’s always looking for another way to score points, whether that’s on the mat or on his feet. He’s just always trying to improve and find another way to score,” Winker said. “He’s gotten a lot better on his feet — not that he wasn’t good on his feet to begin with, but he’s gotten to the point where I think he can take just about anybody in the state down.

“He’s just gotten so much better on his feet to be able to get takedowns against anyone.”

Added Neuberger, “I’m definitely a lot faster. I don’t cut as much weight as I did last year, so I feel better while I’m wrestling — I feel stronger. And my coaches say they can see that.”