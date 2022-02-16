Powerhouse Holmen blows out Beaver Dam at team sectionals but Golden Beavers grow in process

WAUNAKEE — On paper, the Holmen wrestling team was a heavy favorite against Beaver Dam/Wayland in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 team sectional dual meet.

It played out that way on the mat, too, with the Vikings — ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online — rolling to a 65-9 win to advance to team state for the sixth year in a row and the 12th time overall.

Still, it was a building block for the Golden Beavers, who were making their first appearance at team sectionals since 2006, the only other season they made it to this stage.

They’re young, and so they’re hoping Tuesday is a sign of things to come more than anything else.

“For our returning wrestlers,” Beaver Dam/Wayland coach Tim Winker said referencing the upcoming offseason and the 2022-23 campaign, “I think they’re excited that this is going to be more of an expectation in the future rather than a surprise or an added bonus.

“For them, now it’s about understanding that our goal is to get here and try and push through to the state tournament.”

Holmen did that in emphatic fashion in this dual.

The Vikings won the first four matches by pin — Tyler Jahn (138 pounds) and Branson Beers (152) both got the job done in the first period and Parker Kratochvill (145), who is ranked second at his weight in D1, and Benson Swatek (160) doing so in the second period — to take a 24-0 lead.

In fact, Beaver Dam/Wayland only scored one point in that stretch — an escape by 152-pounder Gavin Vitense.

“Our kids showed that they’re pretty nasty on top. They’re pinners,” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. “They can turn people. Any time we got on top, we pretty much got turns, and that’s one of the goals we have. We don’t just ride people to ride people, let’s work for a fall — let’s get points.

“We did a good job getting pins tonight and just kept separating the score, and this team’s really good with momentum.”

The Vikings never lost it, either.

Kyle Gerold added to the advantage with a hard-fought 5-0 decision over Logan Thomas in matchup of seniors at 170 before 182-pound senior Dylan Liethen got a takedown with 1 second remaining in the match for a 19-4 technical fall over freshman Mason Grow to give Holmen a 32-0 lead.

“It was a long shot for us to beat them,” said Winker, whose Golden Beavers have been in and out of the rankings as an honorable mention and entered this meet back in. “They’re a very good team and a very physical team, and they showed how physical and experienced they are.”

Sophomore 195-pounder Gabe Klatt, who’s ranked second at that weight in D1, finally got the Golden Beavers on the board with a first-period pin of Griffin Banks to make it 32-6. But the Vikings won the next six matches.

They almost didn’t win at 120, however, but senior Jaida Harshman was able to get a reversal down 5-0 that she parlayed into a pin of sophomore Rafael Tostado.

“I had my arm stuck and I was supposed to do a Granby roll but instead of doing that I stuck my hand out — his head was out in front, so I went and got the head lock,” she said. “It was kind of sloppy for me, but I still end up with the win.”

One that her teammates reveled in.

“It’s always fun when Jaida goes out there and does what she does,” Lulloff said. “The team gets energized when she goes out there.”

Lulloff also was pleased with freshman Camden Thiele, who pinned junior Rolando Trevino midway through the second period at 106.

“I sort of thought he maybe would do that, but thinking maybe what he will do and then him doing it — Camden’s grown a lot throughout the year,” Lulloff said. “He’s gotten a lot better from when he first started wrestling varsity for us, and I’m very proud of his job tonight.”

Right before that was another of the night’s more entertaining matches at heavyweight, where Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Nick Ludowese played catch-up the whole way but ultimately came up just short against Carson Westcott, losing 11-9 in a contest between regional champions.

“Our kids showed a lot of effort and some fight, and I think we learned some things about ourselves and we learned some things about some opponents we might see on Saturday,” Winker said about the fact both of these teams will be at the same individual sectional tournament in Sun Prairie.

Fittingly, the dual ended with another potential preview of things to come, with BD/W senior Kyler Neuberger holding on for a 6-5 win over sophomore Preston Kratochvill at 132 pounds.

“Good match. Those two are going to wrestle again on Saturday I’m sure,” Lulloff said of Neuberger and Kratochvill, who are ranked fifth and seventh in the state, respectively.

It was a close match in a meet where close matches were few and far between.

But the Golden Beavers didn’t come away empty-handed. They left with experience.

And with pride, too.

“No matter how many years from now they come back to Beaver Dam High School, there’s still going to be a plaque on the wall from the 2021-22 team that won a regional team,” Winker said. “No one’s ever going to be able to take that away from them, and hopefully it’s something that continues to build in the future where they can say they were the start of that.”

If nothing else, getting this far serves as motivation for the underclassmen.

“It definitely does,” Klatt said. “This is the first time we’ve been here in a while, and our team’s young. We still have a few years to get back here, so if we can improve we’ll be back.”

Lulloff, for one, thinks they just might.

“That’s how you build, is you get there and then you take the next step the next year,” he said. “I think (Winker) is on the right track.

“I’m really proud of him. He’s a good friend of mine and I couldn’t be happier for him and his program.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

