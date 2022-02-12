Poynette senior wrestler Cash Stewart begins march to Kohl Center with regional title

POYNETTE — For Cash Stewart, the road to placing at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament for a fourth time, and possibly winning a second state championship, got off to a smooth start.

The Poynette senior improved to 36-1 on the season with a pair of pins, including one in 4 minutes, 51 seconds over Laconia’s Chas Glewen in the finals at 160 pounds, helping him become one of six Poynette wrestlers to win titles at the WIAA Division 3 Poynette Regional on Saturday at Poynette High School.

The Pumas won the regional with 204 points, and Stewart was one of eight Poynette wrestlers to qualify for the Dodgeland Sectional on Feb. 19. Laconia and Markesan tied for runner-up honors with 182 points each.

Stewart, who needed just 33 seconds to pin Pardeeville’s Eyob Smith in the semifinals, was happy with how his day went.

“It’s the first step for state. Things kind of start getting serious,” said Stewart, who committed to Cal Poly in December. “I guess it’s what I’ve been training for my whole high school career, my last season, a final run. I want to give it everything I got.”

Postseason success is nothing new to Stewart. In 2019, Stewart finished fourth at the state meet before following up that performance with a state championship at 120 pounds in 2020 as a sophomore, becoming the first wrestler in Poynette history to win a state title. Stewart’s hopes of a second straight gold last season ended with a 12-4 loss to Stratford’s Gavin Drexler in the state semifinals at 138 pounds, forcing him to settle for third place.

Poynette head coach Nathan Leu said Stewart has been motivated to make sure his senior season has a different ending.

“I’ve noticed a tremendous amount of focus this year, and just his overall knowledge of the sport has just exploded,” Leu said. “His technique, and what he shares with his teammates and how hard he pushes everybody in practice just increased that much more. I knew already that he was a high-caliber wrestler, but coming in as a senior he was definitely focused and definitely he was ready for another run to finish out his senior year.”

Stewart hasn’t forgotten the loss to Drexler, who went on to finish an undefeated season with a victory in the state championship match.

“That one stuck with me, and I have been thinking about it this whole past year,” Stewart said. “I’ve been using it when practice gets tough and when things are getting hard, I just think about that and I use it to keep pushing me.”

Other Pumas to earn regional titles were Isaiah Gauer (23-10) at 113 pounds, Ashton Meister (33-10) at 126 pounds, James Amacher (39-4) at 145 pounds, Luke Romack (31-13) at 220 pounds and Jackson Geitner (21-10) at 285 pounds.

Romack’s day included a pair of pins, including one in just eight seconds in the semifinals. Geitner’s day also included a pair of pins, both coming in less than 40 seconds.

The title for Meister came in especially exciting fashion, as it was a 3-2 overtime win over Markesan’s Carter Newton, who was receiving honorable mention at 126 pounds in the latest WiWrestling.com Division 3 individual rankings.

“I think he’s going to turn a lot of heads now,” Leu said of Meister.

Poynette’s 170-pounder Owen Bahr (33-9) and Dylan Elsing (27-13) both finished in second place to qualify for sectionals.

Pardeeville pair advances

The Pardeeville Bulldogs saw freshmen Caleb Mackey and William Becker both advance to next the Dodgeland Sectional, but both came up just short of earning a regional championship.

Mackey (27-12) advanced to the finals at 132 pounds by pinning Markesan’s Kyle Henning in 1:41 in the semifinals but was pinned in the championship bout by Princeton/Green Lake's Tait Glassmaker. Becker (30-4) reached the finals at 152 pounds with a 7-6 victory over Markesan’s Brock Straks but was pinned in the title bout by Laconia Colton Lovejoy in 2:55.