PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston rally falls short against Waunakee

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston hockey co-op gave Badger North Conference leading Waunakee all it could handle, but an early hole proved to be too much to overcome, as the Warriors escaped with a 3-2 victory over Cheavers on Friday night in Reedsburg.

Waunakee scored twice in the first 2 minutes, 53 seconds of the game to take control in the early going. Magnus Sheridan’s goal at 0:59 made it 1-0, and Danny Reis scored on the power play at 2:53 to give the Warriors a two-goal lead.

Waunakee’s lead grew to 3-0 with a goal by Isaac Nett at 2:58 of the second period.

The Cheavers finally found the back of the net at 10:25 of the third period when Clayton Pfaff scored an even strength goal. Danny Ely assisted on the goal, which cut Waunakee’s lead to 3-1. The Cheavers would score on the power play at 14:28 of the third period when Connor Schyvinck found the back of the net. John Thrasher and Pfaff were credited with assists on the goal.

The Cheavers were unable to get the tying goal in the final minutes of the game, even though they put 25 shots on goal in the third period alone.

Cooper Oakes finished with 34 saves in goal for the Cheavers. Ben Luebke stopped 42 of the 44 shots in he faced in goal for Waunakee. RWD fell to 2-3 in conference games with the loss. Waunakee improved to 6-0.