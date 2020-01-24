PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo finishes off undefeated dual meet season with win over Portage

When the Badger Conference Wrestling Tournament is held on Feb. 8 in Watertown, Baraboo will be in the driver’s seat to win the Badger North Conference championship.
The Thunderbirds earned that status by finishing off a perfect 7-0 season in Badger North Conference dual meets with a 36-28 victory over Portage on Friday night at Baraboo High School.
The key to the victory for Baraboo was not falling in too big of a hole in the early going. Baraboo coach Joe Bavlnka and his crew knew the Warriors had the advantage early on, and Portage did win the first four matches of the night from 126 to 145 pounds, but none of those wins came via the pin, and Baraboo was only trailing 13-0 after those four matches.
Portage opened with sophomore Riley Hibner getting an 8-2 win over freshman Connor Goorsky at 126 pounds, and then sophomore Seth Williams picking up a 16-2 major decision over Baraboo sophomore Vincent Tikkanen at 132 pounds.
At 138 pounds, a pair of state qualifiers from a year ago hooked up. Portage senior Jessie Tijerina, who won a Bi-State Classic championship last month, and is currently ranked second at 138 pounds in Division 2 by WiWrestling.com, fought his way to a 3-1 win over Baraboo junior Brandon Jesse to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead.
Portage’s lead grew to 13-0 when sophomore Lowell Arnold, ranked fifth in Division 2 at 145 pounds, beat Baraboo junior Carter Stapleton 4-0 at 145 pounds. With two of Portage’s top three wrestlers out of the way, and his team trailing by just 13 points, Bavlnka knew his team was in good shape.
“Tonight, what I think really set the tone was not giving up the bonus points against their hammers in the big matches,” Bavlnka said. “(Connor) Goorsky wrestling tough, keeping it close and then Vinnie Tikkanen not giving up 6 (points) and just giving up the major (decision). And then Carter Stapleton, putting him in at 145 and not getting pinned and just losing a decision to Lowell Arnold, that saved us bonus points and gave us momentum.
You have free articles remaining.
“We felt really good from 152 on up. Then it was just a numbers game of getting the wins and getting some pins.”
The wins started to pile up for Baraboo at 152 pounds when junior Eli Davidson pinned sophomore Jordan Starr in 2 minutes, 37 seconds. That was followed by Baraboo senior Frankie VanHouten earning a 14-0 major decision victory over junior Spencer Andrews at 160 pounds, cutting Portage’s lead to 13-10.
Baraboo surged in front at 170 pounds when senior Noah Langeberg pinned sophomore Christian Erickson in 2:54, and then went in front 22-13 when junior John Gunderson pinned sophomore Jack Callen in 2:11 at 182 pounds.
Baraboo would seal the victory with wins at 195, 220 and 285 pounds. At 195 pounds it was senior Aiden Estes winning by technical fall. That was followed by senior Ben Florencio’s 10-3 win over Portage senior Shane Steines at 220 pounds. Baraboo’s string of seven straight victories was completed when senior Tyson Fry pinned Portage sophomore Hayden Steinle at heavyweight.
Portage finished the night with forfeits at 106 and 120 pounds, and a 4-0 victory by freshman David Williams at 120 pounds, but Baraboo’s domination of the upper weights was too much to overcome.
Now Baraboo can shift its focus to the conference tournament, which will be held in two weeks in Watertown. Bavlnka knows his team can’t let up now.
“Now we’re going into the conference tournament as the front-runner, which is great, but you know what? Waunakee has got a great team,” Bavlnka said. “If they finish ahead of us and a team squeaks in there, and there’s great teams in this conference, like Portage and Reedsburg and like Sauk Prairie. You have a bad conference tournament then you sitting second or third.”
BARABOO 36, PORTAGE 28
113: D. Williams, Por, dec. Winecke, 4-0. 126: Hibner, Por, dec. Goorsky, 8-3. 132: S. Williams, Por, mdec. Tikkanen, 13-2. 138: Tijerina, Por, dec. Jesse, 3-1. 145: Arnold, Por, dec. Stapleton, 4-0. 152: Davidson, Bar, pinned Starr, 2:37. 160: Van Houten, Bar, mdec. Erickson, 14-0. 170: Langeberg, Bar, pinned Erickson, 2:54. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Callen, 2:51. 195: Estes, Bar, tfall Trujillo, 19-2. 220: Florencio, Bar, dec. Steines, 10-3. 285: Fry, Bar, pinned Steinle, 1:23. 106, 120: Por won forfeits. At Baraboo.