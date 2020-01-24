PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo finishes off undefeated dual meet season with win over Portage

When the Badger Conference Wrestling Tournament is held on Feb. 8 in Watertown, Baraboo will be in the driver’s seat to win the Badger North Conference championship.

The Thunderbirds earned that status by finishing off a perfect 7-0 season in Badger North Conference dual meets with a 36-28 victory over Portage on Friday night at Baraboo High School.

The key to the victory for Baraboo was not falling in too big of a hole in the early going. Baraboo coach Joe Bavlnka and his crew knew the Warriors had the advantage early on, and Portage did win the first four matches of the night from 126 to 145 pounds, but none of those wins came via the pin, and Baraboo was only trailing 13-0 after those four matches.

Portage opened with sophomore Riley Hibner getting an 8-2 win over freshman Connor Goorsky at 126 pounds, and then sophomore Seth Williams picking up a 16-2 major decision over Baraboo sophomore Vincent Tikkanen at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, a pair of state qualifiers from a year ago hooked up. Portage senior Jessie Tijerina, who won a Bi-State Classic championship last month, and is currently ranked second at 138 pounds in Division 2 by WiWrestling.com, fought his way to a 3-1 win over Baraboo junior Brandon Jesse to give the Warriors a 10-0 lead.