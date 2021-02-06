PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson continues dominant postseason, wins sectional title (copy)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The defending state runner-up at 182 pounds, Gunderson has looked poised to climb one step up the podium this year and take home the title. At regionals, he had a bye in the quarterfinals before needing only 28 seconds in the semifinals and 1:24 in the finals to garner pins and advance.

Added with his time on the mat at sectionals, that means he’s needed just 4:37 to secure five pins and two championships so far this postseason.

The top-ranked individual at 182 pounds according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online certainly wasn’t taking Waunakee’s Caden Hooker lightly in the finals Saturday after seeing the unranked Hooker pin third-ranked Lincoln Willett of Oconomowoc 54 seconds into the second period of their semifinals match.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s dangerous, too,” said Gunderson, who ran his record on the year to 12-0 with the three victories Saturday. “So I didn’t want to get in any dumb upper body stuff. I like upper body, but any chance I get to finish it, I’m going to take advantage.”

Gunderson did just that, pinning the junior in 1:15 a week after pinning him in 1:24 in the regional finals.

“I think he’s underrated,” Gunderson said. “I just didn’t want to do anything stupid.”