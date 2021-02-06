 Skip to main content
PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson continues dominant postseason, wins sectional title
PREP WRESTLING | WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS

PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson continues dominant postseason, wins sectional title

MUKWONAGO — John Gunderson didn’t break much of a sweat during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School, pinning his way to the championship at 182 pounds in a combined 2 minutes, 45 seconds across three matches.

The Baraboo senior had good reason for wanting to get his work done quickly — but it wasn’t just to eliminate any doubt as to whether he’d be moving on to next Saturday’s state tournament at Kaukauna High School.

“I don’t really want to go six minutes with a mask on,” he said.

Gunderson had company Saturday in Mukwonago, with four of his teammates also having qualified for sectionals. 

Unfortunately for them, though, the news wasn't as good. 

Brandon Jesse, ranked fifth at 145 pounds, got by honorable mention Jakob Williams of Janesville Parker in the opening round, winning 9-7. But then came a tough 4-3 loss to seventh-ranked CJ Grisar of Waukesha West in the semifinals followed by a 3-1 loss to 10th-ranked Noah Martin of Pewaukee on the consolation side of the bracket, ending the senior's bid to return to the state tournament, where he made it on the podium last year with a fifth-place finish. 

Jesse did get a victory in the final match of his career, taking fifth by rule over Williams in the fifth-place match since the two had already wrestled and Jesse won that match. 

Baraboo's best finisher other than Gunderson was sophomore Connor Goorsky, who won 2-1 over DeForest's Luke Barske in the opening round before winning his way back into the third-place match, where he lost by major decision (15-1) to Waukesha West's Magnus Kuokkanen to take fourth. 

Rounding things out for the Thunderbirds, 160-pounder Carter Stapleton and 170-pounder Luke Statz both lost their opening matches and then lost in their first matches on the consolation side of the bracket to finish out of the place-winning spots. 

Sauk Prairie's best finishers were 138-pounder Carson Saladis and heavyweight Nolan Vils, who both took fourth. The Eagles' Colton Uselman (132 pounds) and Luis Elizondo (145) did not place. 

Reedsburg had a full bus to Mukwonago, advancing wrestlers at seven of the 14 weights. But the Beavers' season came to a close as none move on to state. 

Nate Schreiner (195 pounds) led the way, as the honorable mention senior defeated fifth-ranked Thomas Witkins 6-3 in the third-place match. But Schreiner suffered a narrow 3-1 loss to Waunakee's Daniel Ford in the match to determine a true runner-up, which was necessary since Ford lost in the finals but Ford and Schreiner hadn't yet wrestled on the day. 

The Beavers' Trenton Curtin (113) took fifth, while Nic Nobbe (120), Peyton Fry (126), Nick Coplien (152) and Jesus Gonzalez (220) all took sixth, and Devin Judd (160) didn't place. 

John Gunderson

Baraboo's John Gunderson (top) is about to pin Waunakee's Caden Hooker in the finals at 182 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.

The defending state runner-up at 182 pounds, Gunderson has looked poised to climb one step up the podium this year and take home the title. At regionals he had a bye in the quarterfinals before needing only 28 seconds in the semifinals and 1:24 in the finals to garner pins and advance.

Added with his time on the mat at sectionals, that means he’s needed just 4:37 to secure five pins and two championships so far this postseason.

The top-ranked individual at 182 pounds according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online certainly wasn’t taking Waunakee’s Caden Hooker lightly in the finals Saturday after seeing the unranked Hooker pin third-ranked Lincoln Willett of Oconomowoc 54 seconds into the second period of their semifinals match.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s dangerous, too,” said Gunderson, who ran his record on the year to 12-0 with the three victories Saturday. “So I didn’t want to get in any dumb upper body stuff. I like upper body, but any chance I get to finish it, I’m going to take advantage.”

Gunderson did just that, pinning the junior in 1:15 a week after pinning him in 1:24 in the regional finals.

“I think he’s underrated,” Gunderson said. “I just didn’t want to do anything stupid.”

Mission accomplished. And in so doing — in moving on to next Saturday — Gunderson is already guaranteed of no worse than eighth place in the state since there were only four sectionals this year. The drop from the normal eight down to four is due to the reduced number of teams competing because of the pandemic, and only the top two at each sectional advanced.

“I like it the way it normally is. But I’ll take anything we can get,” Gunderson said. “Top eight is cool but if I get sixth or something, I won’t be real happy with myself.

“I want to win it.”

Connor Goorsky

Baraboo's Connor Goorsky (bottom) competes against Mukwonago's Cody Goebel in the semifinals at 132 pounds at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.
Trenton Curtin

Reedsburg's Trenton Curtin competes against Mukwonago's Alex Needham (bottom) in the consolation round at 113 pounds at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.
Peyton Fry

Reedsburg's Peyton Fry tries to score an escape point against Pewaukee's Nico Gonzalez in the consolation round at 126 pounds at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.
Nic Nobbe

Reedsburg's Nic Nobbe (left) competes against Sun Prairie's Dylan Muehlenberg in the consolation round at 120 pounds at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.
Colton Uselman

Sauk Prairie's Colton Uselman (left) tries to get a takedown against Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg in the consolation round at 132 pounds at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

