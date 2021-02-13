PREP WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Neuberger finishes eighth at WIAA Division 1 state meet

KAUKAUNA — Kyler Neuberger got his first taste of state Saturday.

The Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy wrestler left the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament in Kaukauna with two losses and an eighth-place finish in the 126-pound bracket. Head coach Tim Winker came away proud of what Neuberger accomplished over the past two months, as the Beaver Dam junior put together a 14-3 record in a breakthrough season that saw him qualify for state for the first time despite the harder qualifying standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be down here and be top eight in the state is certainly a fantastic accomplishment," Winker said after Neuberger's final match. "I’m very proud of everything he’s done and hopefully next year we can get a little bit farther."

Neuberger's first appearance on a state mat saw him go against a two-time champion. Waterford senior Hayden Halter had won a 106-pound title as a freshman and a 120-pound title as a sophomore before taking third at 126 pounds last season.

Halter guaranteed himself a fourth straight podium finish with a 16-1 technical fall in 5 minutes, 22 seconds against Neuberger in the quarterfinals. Neuberger's tournament ended with a 11-6 loss to Wausau West's Gabriel Galang in the consolation bracket.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}