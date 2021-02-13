PREP WRESTLING: Beaver Dam's Neuberger finishes eighth at WIAA Division 1 state meet

KAUKAUNA — Kyler Neuberger got his first taste of state Saturday.
The Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy wrestler left the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament in Kaukauna with two losses and an eighth-place finish in the 126-pound bracket. Head coach Tim Winker came away proud of what Neuberger accomplished over the past two months, as the Beaver Dam junior put together a 14-3 record in a breakthrough season that saw him qualify for state for the first time despite the harder qualifying standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be down here and be top eight in the state is certainly a fantastic accomplishment," Winker said after Neuberger's final match. "I’m very proud of everything he’s done and hopefully next year we can get a little bit farther."
Neuberger's first appearance on a state mat saw him go against a two-time champion. Waterford senior Hayden Halter had won a 106-pound title as a freshman and a 120-pound title as a sophomore before taking third at 126 pounds last season.
Halter guaranteed himself a fourth straight podium finish with a 16-1 technical fall in 5 minutes, 22 seconds against Neuberger in the quarterfinals. Neuberger's tournament ended with a 11-6 loss to Wausau West's Gabriel Galang in the consolation bracket.
“We knew Halter’s good — a two-time state champion who we knew was one of the elite kids in the bracket," Winker said. "The second match we thought was winnable. Kyler didn’t wrestle his best match. He’s certainly frustrated knowing the match could have been a lot closer had he wrestled more along the lines of what he’s capable of. It’s tough, because first time down at the state tournament, even if it’s not at the Kohl Center, sometimes your nerves kind of get to you and it’s tough to wrestle and stick with the basics."
Taking steady steps forward is what got Neuberger to Kaukauna a year after finishing one spot shy of advancing to state at 106 pounds. Neuberger came back and put together an unbeaten 2020-21 regular season, with his lone loss prior to state being a 5-0 decision against Waunakee’s Kolby Heinz in the sectional finals last weekend.
He responded emphatically at sectionals, pinning Stoughton's Alex Wicks in the second-place wrestle back to earn his first berth state berth.
“He’s a lot healthier this year, and I think his takedowns have gotten a lot better," Winker said of where Neuberger improved since his sophomore season. "He’s gotten a lot better riding and turning people, scoring there. Just controlling the match. He’s always been a very good technician, he’s just trying to tighten some things up."
That improvement — and the steps that got him to state — is what Winker hopes Neuberger remembers as he heads into the offseason.
“Very proud of what he’s accomplished this year," the coach said. "Certainly it’s good to get down here, but I don’t think this is an indication of where he truly is in the state. It’s just what happened today.
"I think it’s going to burn a little bit and it’s going to frustrate him the next few days. Then hopefully it turns into a little bit of motivation to get back to the grind and try to avoid ever having those feelings again.”