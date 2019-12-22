PREP WRESTLING: Davidson, Estes lead Baraboo at Richland Center Invite

Led by championships from Eli Davidson at 145 pounds and Aiden Estes at 170 pounds, the Baraboo wrestling team scored 158.5 points and finished in eighth place at the 16-team Richland Center Invitational on Saturday.

Davidson dominated the competition on his way to improving to 16-1 on the season. After an opening-round bye, Davidson used a 7-0 victory over Tomah’s Logan Boulton to reach the semifinals. Davidson reached the finals by pinning Reedsburg’s Garrett Schinker in 5 minutes, 32 seconds before clinching his championship with a pin of GET-Melorse-Mindoro’s Bryce Blaken in 3:33.

Estes was also impressive for the T-Birds, using three straight pins to claim his title and improve to 187-0 on the season. In the 170-pound finals, Estes pinned GET-Melrose-Mindoro’s Hunter Andersen in 1:06.

The next best finish for Baraboo came from Ben Florencio, who was third at 195 pounds. After getting pinned in the semifinals, Florencio bounced back by pinning Richland Center’s Hayden Jelienk in 2:27 in the third-place match. Other Baraboo wrestlers to place included Frankie Van Houten (5th at 160), Connor Goorsky (6th at 126), Alexis Winecke (7th at 113) Brandon Jesse (7th at 138), Noah Langeberg (7th at 182) and Bronson Schultz (8th at 220).

