PREP WRESTLING: Mauston’s Martinez places fourth at sectionals to narrowly miss state berth

Mauston won’t be sending a wrestler to state for the first time in five years, though Mauston junior Roman Martinez came agonizingly close to keeping that streak alive.

Martinez placed fourth overall in the 170-pound bracket at the Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional meet Saturday, February 22 at Evansville High School. The top-three finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament, meaning Martinez just barely missed the mark.

His day began in the quarterfinals with an 11-3 major decision victory over Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly. A win in the semifinals would mean moving on to the championship round and guaranteeing a spot at state. However, Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint defeated Martinez via a 4-1 decision to send him into the wrestlebacks.

Martinez rebounded in the consolation semifinals by pinning Charlie Cassaday of Lake Mills in just 49 seconds. The win moved him to the third-place match, where he’d get a second and final shot at securing a state spot.

In that third-place bout, Martinez squared off against Brad Goffinet of Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern. It was Goffinet who scored a win via a 5-2 decision to grab the sectional’s final state berth at 170 pounds and deny Mauston of a representative in Madison.

