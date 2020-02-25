PREP WRESTLING: Mauston’s Martinez places fourth at sectionals to narrowly miss state berth

Mauston won’t be sending a wrestler to state for the first time in five years, though Mauston junior Roman Martinez came agonizingly close to keeping that streak alive.
Martinez placed fourth overall in the 170-pound bracket at the Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional meet Saturday, February 22 at Evansville High School. The top-three finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament, meaning Martinez just barely missed the mark.
His day began in the quarterfinals with an 11-3 major decision victory over Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly. A win in the semifinals would mean moving on to the championship round and guaranteeing a spot at state. However, Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint defeated Martinez via a 4-1 decision to send him into the wrestlebacks.
Martinez rebounded in the consolation semifinals by pinning Charlie Cassaday of Lake Mills in just 49 seconds. The win moved him to the third-place match, where he’d get a second and final shot at securing a state spot.
In that third-place bout, Martinez squared off against Brad Goffinet of Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern. It was Goffinet who scored a win via a 5-2 decision to grab the sectional’s final state berth at 170 pounds and deny Mauston of a representative in Madison.
Martinez may have fell a hair short of a state tournament appearance, but he still made tremendous strides during his junior season. He went from often being stuck behind Josiah Ziebell on the depth chart and finishing fifth at regionals in 2019 to winning a conference title and coming one win away from state at sectionals this year.
Both Jackson Whitney (126 pounds) and Dalton Hoehn (160 pounds) also competed at Saturday’s sectionals for the Golden Eagles.
In the quarterfinals, Beloit Turner’s Justin Teague pinned Whitney in 52 seconds. Whitney did not get a shot in wrestlebacks. Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint pinned Hoehn 34 seconds into their quarterfinal matchup. In the consolation semifinals, Evansville/Albany’s Ricky Braunschweig defeated Hoehn via a 3-0 decision.
The 2020 WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament will be held from Thursday, February 27 to Saturday, February 29 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
As mentioned earlier, there will be no Mauston wrestler competing at the Kohl Center this weekend. This is quite a rarity for the program over the last several decades.
Since 1983, the Golden Eagles have sent 63 individuals to state meets that have captured eight total individual state titles. Mauston has not failed to send wrestlers to state in back-to-back years at any point in that stretch and only missed out on the state tournament in 1988, 1992, 2009, 2015 and now 2020.
Given Martinez’s improvement from his sophomore to junior year, Mauston state “drought” may not last very long.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.