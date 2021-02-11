PREP WRESTLING: Offseason work propels Westfield's Leibsle to first-ever state trip

Coming into his senior season, Leibsle was bigger, faster and stronger, but Groskreutz started him out at 160 pounds. But the second-year coach quickly noticed that while Leibsle didn’t lose a match, he wasn’t himself.

“This year, we talked 160 and you could see him at practice being miserable, being cranky,” Groskreutz. “I’m like, ‘This year, you decide where you want to wrestle.’”

Leibsle spent his senior season weighing in around 167 pounds, so when his coach asked what weight class he wanted to wrestle in, it was a no brainer.

“I stopped worrying about cutting weight and decided to just be healthy,” he said of jumping to the 182-pound weight class instead of 170 because he didn’t want to fear being overweight. “That’s a world of difference. Guys come down, a lot of times, for conference and regionals, and I told myself, ‘I’m not cutting.’ Look where it got me.”

“He’s eating healthy and he’s with a lot of energy,” Groskreutz added. “Like now, he’s still giving up 10-15 pounds, but he has a lot of energy and he’s healthy. That’s the big thing. That’s key right now, is staying healthy and finally making it to the postseason.”