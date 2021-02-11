PREP WRESTLING: Offseason work propels Westfield's Leibsle to first-ever state trip

WESTFIELD — After winning the 182-pound bracket at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional tournament, Darren Leibsle was embraced in an emotional hug by his coaches.
As the senior on the Westfield wrestling team realized he gets a chance to head to the state tournament at Wausau East High School on Saturday, where he will face Auburndale sophomore Sloan Welch in the quarterfinals, he remembered his coach Mark Groskreutz congratulating him and telling him he loved him.
For Leibsle, his response was simple, “Hard work pays off.”
As a junior, Leibsle was still trying to figuring himself out as a wrestler as he finished with a 20-17 record after taking fourth at sectionals, missing a state berth by one place.
Things clicked for him a couple weeks earlier at the South Central Conference tournament, where he finished third at 160 pounds.
“That’s where he stepped up his game,” Groskreutz said. “Last season, he didn’t put the effort in at the beginning of the year, but he found himself at conference at how good he actually could be as a wrestler.”
Leibsle decided to translate those efforts into the weight room during the offseason in order to have a senior season he could be proud of.
“It’s definitely changed from last year,” Leibsle said of his mindset as a senior. “I was a scrub last year. I’m going to be honest, I was scrub.”
Coming into his senior season, Leibsle was bigger, faster and stronger, but Groskreutz started him out at 160 pounds. But the second-year coach quickly noticed that while Leibsle didn’t lose a match, he wasn’t himself.
“This year, we talked 160 and you could see him at practice being miserable, being cranky,” Groskreutz. “I’m like, ‘This year, you decide where you want to wrestle.’”
Leibsle spent his senior season weighing in around 167 pounds, so when his coach asked what weight class he wanted to wrestle in, it was a no brainer.
“I stopped worrying about cutting weight and decided to just be healthy,” he said of jumping to the 182-pound weight class instead of 170 because he didn’t want to fear being overweight. “That’s a world of difference. Guys come down, a lot of times, for conference and regionals, and I told myself, ‘I’m not cutting.’ Look where it got me.”
“He’s eating healthy and he’s with a lot of energy,” Groskreutz added. “Like now, he’s still giving up 10-15 pounds, but he has a lot of energy and he’s healthy. That’s the big thing. That’s key right now, is staying healthy and finally making it to the postseason.”
Leibsle, who weighed 174 pounds entering sectionals with a 14-0 record, gave up about 10-15 pounds in the new weight class. The size and strength from opponents showed at sectionals, but he made up for it with his speed.
After blanking Cedar Grove-Belgium sophomore Deven Soerens in an 8-0 major decision in the first round, Leibsle pinned Orfordville Parkview/Albany senior Luke Schwengels in 29 seconds in the semifinals.
He ultimately closed out his championship run by edging out Horicon junior Brady Elvers, 2-1, in the finals.
“There were definitely guys that were stronger than me,” Leibsle said. “There’s no doubt about it. They’re huge, but at the end of the day I got it done.”
He sure did, only ceding one point all day and that was to Elvers in the championship match. It was a complete 180 degree turn from his fourth-place finish at sectionals a year ago.
In 2020, Leibsle lost his quarterfinal match to Fennimore’s Nick Blaschke by technical fall (15-0) in 3:40. In the consolation semifinals, he did beat Riverdale’s Hayden Conner, 8-2, but then lost the third-place match 11-4 to Ithaca/Weston’s Sawyer Willis.
“It was a debate going from 170 to 182,” said Groskreutz of thinking of moving him down a class to be with guys more his size. “He’s been wrestling 182 pounders all year. We looked at where we can get him to punch his ticket to state. Our goal at the end of the year was to go to state. He wrestled very excellent all year. He’s 17-0 and (on Saturday) he gave up one point.
“You can’t complain on a great kid that’s put in a lot of effort in the offseason, during the season. Right now, I have the confidence to put him against anybody. He’s that good.”
Even though Welch is 13-6 on the season, he is ranked sixth by WiWrestling.com, one spot ahead of Leibsle, who is undefeated on the season.
But to Leibsle, the rankings and records don’t matter. He’s ecstatic to be the first Pioneer wrestler to make it to the state tournament since five of them (106-pounder Daniel Nelson, 132-pounder Austin McCartney, 160-pounder Jay Kaenel, 182-pounder Tanner Akers and 220-pounder Brandon Peters) qualified in 2014.
“It’s unreal,” Leibsle said. “Finally, after years of defeat, you bust your (butt) and you work as hard as you possibly can and hard work pays off.”
