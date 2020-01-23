PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville co-op can't overcome forfeits in home loss to Luther Prep

Pardeeville would surge back in front with Raymond’s pin at 152 pounds. Raymond pinned junior Rees Roecker with 7 seconds left in the first period to give the Bulldogs an 18-15 lead.

“Max is tough. He’s a light 152-pounder. He weighs in at like 148 or 149,” Huset said. “He’s never overpowered by anybody and he’s pretty much lights out for us.”

Luther Prep would retake the lead for good with pins at 160 and 170 pounds. The Bulldogs than forfeited at 182, 195, 220 and 285 pounds. The Bulldogs did receive forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds to get 12 of those points back, but it wasn’t nearly enough to change the final result.

And even though the result was a loss, Huset said it is still fun to wrestle in front of the home fans.

“When we’re at home, you can tell they’re a little more nervous themselves. I think it’s a good sort of nervous,” Huset said. “We had free admission at both our meets to get the gym packed. I love the fans for coming out and supporting us.”

And the good news for the program is that the numbers should be going up. The team lists just two seniors and one junior on the roster, and Huset said there is help on the way.