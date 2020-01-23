PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville co-op can't overcome forfeits in home loss to Luther Prep

PARDEEVILLE – Having to forfeit five weights meant the Pardeeville co-op’s chances of knocking off Watertown Luther Prep were slim at best. That didn’t stop the Bulldogs from putting up a pretty good fight.
Pardeeville got pins from sophomore Jayden Price and seniors Ryah Jacobson and Max Raymond, but it wasn’t enough to climb out of the hole created by those forfeits, as the Phoenix left Pardeeville High School with a 51-30 non-conference victory on Thursday night.
In Pardeeville’s first year as the host school of the co-op, which also includes Cambria-Friesland and Rio High Schools, coach Jesse Huset said there is an excitement created by the sport returning to the school.
“It was our second home dual since bringing wrestling back to Pardeeville. They wrestled tough in the matches that we had,” Huset said. “We’re a little light with the heavy guys, we give up some points. But some new kids stepped up and wrestled really tough for us. We have some experienced kids that try to put the hammer down every night.”
Price was one of those who put the hammer down on the Phoenix. As the team’s usual 113-pounder, Price wrestled up to 120 pounds and bolted out to a 5-0 lead in the first period before turning Luther Prep junior Nate Wendland to his back and pinning him in 2 minutes, 58 seconds in the first match of the night.
“Coming off of last year when he had a really good record, this season we’ve wrestled him up just to fill some weights here and there,” Huset said of Price. “I put him against who I think their toughest kid is around that weight and he performs well every night.”
Luther Prep tied the match at 6 with a pin at 126 pounds. Then at 132 pounds, Pardeeville co-op junior Alex Tenfel and Luther Prep junior Zair Palacios locked up in an entertaining match. Tenfal mounted a rally to cut Palacios lead to 8-7 late in the third period. Tenfal cut Palacios loose with time running out in hopes of getting a late takedown to tie the match, but was instead put on his back, suffering a 14-7 loss.
After the Bulldogs forfeited at 138 pounds to give the Phoenix a 15-6 lead, they bounced back with victories at 145 and 152 pounds. At 145, Jacobson led Luther Prep sophomore Coleton Pringle 5-1 after one period before pinning Pringle 35 seconds into the second period to cut the Luther Prep lead to 15-12.
It was a nice showing for Jacobson, who is in his first year of high school wrestling, with his only previous experience coming from youth wrestling.
“It was his first home match because he was sick the (home) match before. He came out and did a really good job,” Huset said of Jacobson. “I haven’t seen him wrestle a ton, so I never know what I’m going to get, but I love what I saw.”
Pardeeville would surge back in front with Raymond’s pin at 152 pounds. Raymond pinned junior Rees Roecker with 7 seconds left in the first period to give the Bulldogs an 18-15 lead.
“Max is tough. He’s a light 152-pounder. He weighs in at like 148 or 149,” Huset said. “He’s never overpowered by anybody and he’s pretty much lights out for us.”
Luther Prep would retake the lead for good with pins at 160 and 170 pounds. The Bulldogs than forfeited at 182, 195, 220 and 285 pounds. The Bulldogs did receive forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds to get 12 of those points back, but it wasn’t nearly enough to change the final result.
And even though the result was a loss, Huset said it is still fun to wrestle in front of the home fans.
“When we’re at home, you can tell they’re a little more nervous themselves. I think it’s a good sort of nervous,” Huset said. “We had free admission at both our meets to get the gym packed. I love the fans for coming out and supporting us.”
And the good news for the program is that the numbers should be going up. The team lists just two seniors and one junior on the roster, and Huset said there is help on the way.
“I also coached the middle school and we had I think 23 (kids) in the middle school (program),” Huset said. “Our 7th grade group is a really talented and big number group, so the future looks really good for Pardeeville High School.”
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 51, PARDEEVILLE CO-OP 30
120 pounds: Price, P, pinned Wendland, 2:58. 126: Kukske, WLP pinned Papp, 3:42. 132: Palacios, WLP, def. Tenfel, 14-7. 145: Jacobson, P, pinned Pringle, 2:35. 152: Raymond, P, pinned Roecker, 1:53. 160: Chavez-Alejandre, WLP, pinned Mackey, 1:33. 170: Rutschow, WLP, pinned McGuire, 1:23. 106 and 113: Pardeeville received forfeits. 138, 182, 195, 220 and 285: Watertown Luther Prep received forfeits. At Pardeeville.