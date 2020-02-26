PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville's Jayden Price ready take on state's best

PARDEEVILLE — When Pardeeville sophomore Jayden Price takes the mat for his 113-pound preliminary match against Port Washington’s Brodie Brecke on Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, it will be a moment 23 years in the making.
It was 1997 when then Pardeeville senior Craig Klawitter finished in second place at the state wrestling tournament in Madison. The state tournament that year was held for the final time at the UW-Field House, as it moved down the street to the Kohl Center the following year. That was also the final state tournament a Pardeeville wrestler competed in, at least until Price breaks the dry spell on Thursday night.
It was no sure thing that Price would give the Pardeeville wrestling co-op a state qualifier this season. He enters the tournament with a 26-9 record, but there were times during the season, especially early on, that he struggled to get wins on the mat.
But at the season wore on, and as Price started facing tougher competition, Pardeeville coach Jesse Huset noticed that Price was not only hanging tough against some really good wrestlers, but even beating them.
“I think about halfway through the year we were at a really tough tournament in DeForest. Our wrestlers really struggled. Jayden went 3-2, but he beat a real quality kid, so I knew he had made some gains,” Huset said. “Once at conference, he bumped up to 120 and won, I think that gave him a little more confidence and I could just see each tournament he just kept wrestling better and better.”
Price started to get a roll late in the season, beginning with the Trailways Conference Tournament on Feb. 8 in Horicon. Wrestling up a weight at 120 pounds, Price picked up a pair of significant victories, first beating Markesan’s Carter Newton, 10-6 in the semifinals, before picking up a 4-0 victory over Deerfield’s Nicholas McDonough in the finals.
Price said winning the conference championship boosted his confidence.
“That gave myself confidence to think, “Hey, I can actually take on some of these kids that are really good,’” Price said. “Then from the tournament after that, from regionals and into sectionals, that showed me that I could do it, and if I actually believe in myself and my moves, and actually believe in the same way I’m doing it, and not change the way I’m doing it, just doing the same thing, I can go places.”
The following week at the Division 2 Jefferson Regional, the wins kept coming for Price, including a 12-1 major decision victory over Portage's David Williams in the 113-pound championship match.
The regional championship put Price in a good position heading into last Saturday’s sectional in Evansville, and he was able to capitalize. Following a 4-0 victory over Richland Center’s Trevyn Thielmann in the quarterfinals, Price was able to officially punch his ticket to the state meet with a 4-2 victory over Evansville/Albany’s Camden Staver in the semifinals.
Getting that victory was a sweet feeling for Price.
“It made me feel the best feeling that I’ve ever felt for the last few months, because watching everyone stand up and cheer, it just made me even more motivated to do something,” Price said.
Price wasn’t able to win a sectional championship, losing by technical fall to Viroqua’s Josh Frye in the finals, but he did bounce back for an 11-5 victory over Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard in the sectional’s second-place match, sending him to the state tournament on a high note.
Next up for Price is Thursday’s match with Brecke, who comes into the tournament with a 26-15 record. It’s a favorable draw for Price, as he is ranked ninth in Division 2 at 113 pounds by WiWrestling.com, while Brecke is 12th.
The winner of Thursday’s preliminary match will face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Tanner Anderson (40-9) in the quarterfinals on Friday morning. Anderson, who is ranked fourth in the state, finished sixth at 106 pounds at the state tournament a year ago.
“I’m probably in one of the best positions I can be in my bracket,” Price said.
And while it is a favorable draw, Price knows there are no easy matches once you get to this point of the season, but he is entering with the right mindset.
“My goal for the weekend is to give it my all, first,” Price said. “Second is to be able to get at least fifth place at state.”
Huset said it will be important for Price to stick to what he does best when it’s time to wrestle.
“We’re not going to change the stuff that we’re doing right now,” Huset said. “He has his set moves that he likes to go to, and that’s what we work on all week in practice. As long as he wrestles how he has been, it shouldn’t be a problem.”
Win or lose, Huset hopes the state tournament appearance for Price will only help the Pardeeville co-op grow. Not long after Klawitter finished second at the state tournament in 1997, Pardeeville made the decision to drop its wrestling program due to a lack of participation. After sitting dormant for a number of years, Pardeeville was able to get enough kids interested to join a co-op with Cambria-Friesland and Rio in recent seasons.
This season, Pardeeville’s numbers grew to the point that it became the host school for the co-op, meaning high school matches were held in Pardeeville’s gymnasium for the first time in a long time. The goal for the program is to only grow those numbers, especially in Pardeeville, where sustaining its own wrestling program is a real possibility in the future.
“Just having those (youth) wrestlers see that there is another goal that can be reached at the high school level is going to be pretty big for us,” Huset said.
Price, who did come up through Pardeeville’s successful youth program, understand the impact his success can have on the future of the high school program.
“It’s really big, because the wrestling program for high school has not been the same since ’97, and we stopped it for a long while,” Price said. “Then Huset brought it back up. For me to actually go to state, I feel like that’s actually a real big motivation for some of those younger wrestlers that want to wrestle in high school. Hopefully it will inspire them to keep going and give their all and wrestle with their heart.”