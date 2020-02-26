PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville's Jayden Price ready take on state's best

“My goal for the weekend is to give it my all, first,” Price said. “Second is to be able to get at least fifth place at state.”

Huset said it will be important for Price to stick to what he does best when it’s time to wrestle.

“We’re not going to change the stuff that we’re doing right now,” Huset said. “He has his set moves that he likes to go to, and that’s what we work on all week in practice. As long as he wrestles how he has been, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Win or lose, Huset hopes the state tournament appearance for Price will only help the Pardeeville co-op grow. Not long after Klawitter finished second at the state tournament in 1997, Pardeeville made the decision to drop its wrestling program due to a lack of participation. After sitting dormant for a number of years, Pardeeville was able to get enough kids interested to join a co-op with Cambria-Friesland and Rio in recent seasons.

This season, Pardeeville’s numbers grew to the point that it became the host school for the co-op, meaning high school matches were held in Pardeeville’s gymnasium for the first time in a long time. The goal for the program is to only grow those numbers, especially in Pardeeville, where sustaining its own wrestling program is a real possibility in the future.