The Wisconsin Dells wrestling team had plenty to cheer about last season.
The Chiefs captured a second straight South Central Conference title, advanced 11 wrestlers onto their WIAA Division 2 sectional and had Hunter Stenson qualify for the state tournament. While Stenson and five other seniors are gone, Wisconsin Dells returns a plethora of experience this winter in its pursuit of a first-ever third consecutive league title.
“It’s a lot to build around and there’s a really good base,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “We’re really excited about the group and when everybody gets where they belong, we should be very close to a full lineup again, and that’s key. If you have a lot of forfeits in there, that’s always difficult to overcome.”
Along with Stenson, the Chiefs must replace three other sectional qualifiers in 160-pounder Maverick Platt, Kayleb Galloway (195) and Kevin Coughlin (285). While those losses, especially at the upper weight classes, will hurt, Wisconsin Dells returns nearly all of its lower weight class varsity starters.
Among the returnees are a veteran senior group, anchored by a bevy of sectional qualifiers. Seniors Elizah Leonard (120), Gavin Kingsley (138), Marty Koenig (145), Billy Dethloff (152) and Langston Brown (182) each made sectionals last season. Kinglsey and Koenig each reached the semifinals, with the latter advancing to the third place match, but settled for fourth to miss out on state.
“We’ve got some really good seniors in and potentially some great leaders,” McFaul said of the group. “We have plenty of kids who have a lot of experience, have been in big matches and we look forward to having them lead us.”
Coupled with the returning senior sectional qualifiers, juniors Will Van Dinter and Dawson Kosterman reached the individual sectional last season at 106 and 113 pounds. Van Dinter joined Koenig in finishing one match short of state and McFaul believes “having two years of experience already is going to pay dividends and he looks more determined than ever this year.”
Kosterman was a surprise qualifier last year and will be relied on even more along with the remainder of the junior class. The Chiefs also bring back Jade Herzer, ranked 10th nationally by FloWrestling.com at 138 pounds, as well as Dominic Kontaxis, Avery Palmer and Elijah Leonard to the mix at 160 pounds.
“Jade is a gamer and she’s going to be able contribute up-and-down the lineup, I just don’t know where yet,” McFaul said. “All of those kids have been wrestling for a while and we’re excited about that.”
In the upper weights, the Chiefs will turn to a number of underclassmen and newcomers, with the exception of Aaron Huff. After a strong start to last season, the junior suffered a season-ending leg injury at the Sauk Prairie Invite, but looks primed for success making the jump up to 285.
Under Huff, Wisconsin Dells will turn to sophomore James Sampson and freshman Dylan Warren at 195, while the trio of freshman Lennon Stroede and junior first-year wrestlers Preston Backhaus and Gavin Treu will be in the mix at 220.
Wisconsin Dells will feature plenty of depth up-and-down its lineup, both new and old. Seniors Jordon Kosterman (132), Luke Hilliard (152) and Mikhail Stafford (152) return, as well as sophomores Silas Bellows (160) and Matt Getgen (170).
The Chiefs also add sophomore David Kingsley (106), who didn’t go out last year due to being undersized, and freshmen Adam Huff (170), Hunter Isaacson (182), Mikolaj Amaya, Jacob Rogers and Eddie Schwark (126).
“That’s huge for us and there’s six or seven kids in each class,” McFaul said. “You’d love to have that be up to 10, but our room is pretty tight down there and it’s a nice number for us. That’s always a good sign when you see it continually growing.”
McFaul has been impressed by the newcomers and knows that some will have to step up if this year’s Chiefs want to become the first in program history to capture a third consecutive South Central Conference title. While he admitted everyone lost key wrestlers, McFaul feels the Chiefs are just one step ahead in their pursuit of another league crown.
“Even though we lost those kids, we have so much coming back and that determination to continue the string of South Central Conference championships is hanging out over our head,” he said. “It’s like hanging the carrot out there and we want to get it.”
On top of conference title aspirations, McFaul said a number of wrestlers are shooting to make the individual state tournament. A tougher schedule, including the addition of a dual meet against Pecatonica/Argyle and the Reedsburg Invite, should help sharpen the Chiefs in hopes of achieving those goals.
“They’re capable of doing that, and they’re going to have to push each other hard in practice and work harder than everybody else in practice, but that’s a great group of kids and a lot of talent there,” McFaul said.
