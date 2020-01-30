PREP WRESTLING: Portage comes up 1 point short in loss to Reedsburg

When Portage sophomore Riley Hibner took the mat in the final match of the night at 120 pounds, he knew he had to either pin Reedsburg senior Ryan Schneider, or win by a technical fall if the Warriors were going to get a dual meet victory over the Beavers.
Hibner did put Schneider on his back for few seconds early in the first period, but was unable to keep him there. That was Hibner’s last good chance to get the pin, as he had to instead settle for a 7-4 victory, which allowed Reedsburg to escape with a 36-35 victory over Portage in a Badger North Conference match at Portage High School on Thursday night.
After Reedsburg (5-2 in conference duals) took 27-15 lead eight matches into the dual, Portage was able to put itself in position for the victory with two huge pins at 195 and 220 pounds. Portage sophomore Jack Callen got the first of those pins, sticking Reedsburg sophomore Zach Weber in 3 minutes, 52 seconds to cut Reedsburg’s lead to 27-21. Then at 220 pounds, Portage senior Shane Steines needed just 1:44 to pin Reedsburg freshman Caden Skinner, trying the match at 27.
Portage coach Shane Haak said Callen and Steines were impressive on Thursday.
“Those were big. Shane’s really improved in the second half of the season, both (he and Callen) have,” Haak said. “We were hoping to get wins there, but to get bonus points was huge. That was two main reasons we were able to put ourselves in a position to have an opportunity.”
Reedsburg would go up 33-27 with a pin at 285 pounds, but Portage was able to close the gap at 106 pounds when sophomore Chase Beckett defeated sophomore Dylan Miller by a technical fall. Beckett picked up three back points as time ran out, giving him the 15-0 victory and the extra bonus point on the team scoreboard that cut Reedsburg’s lead to 33-32.
In the second-to-last match of the night, Reedsburg sophomore Caden Schneider defeated Portage freshman David Williams, 9-2. Williams was able to avoid losing by major decision, which gave Reedsburg three team points, instead of four, making the score 36-32.
That set the stage for Hibner, who looked like he might get the match-sealing pin before Ryan Schneider was able to work his way off his back.
Portage (3-3) took a 15-5 lead over Reedsburg by winning three of the first four matches of the night. First it was freshman Garett Crawford winning a 4-2 decision at 126 pounds. Then Portage senior Jessie Tijerina pinned freshman Devin Judd in 1:04 at 138 pounds and sophomore Lowell Arnold pinned sophomore Jacob Schickert in 5:15 to give portage at 10-point lead.
Haak said it was disappointing to lose by a single point, but also recognized the good work his team did to make it so close.
“We fought hard at 160 with Spencer (Andrews). We stayed off our back in that situation. And Seth (Williams) at 132 fought hard. All the positions where we were able to save team points and get extra teams points (was big),” Haak said. “And then it came down to 120 and (Hibner) wrestled well. That’s a solid kid he wrestled there. We got the win there, but obviously we needed to get bonus points. But for him to get the win there, he had to wrestle well to be able to do that.”
Portage will finish up its dual meet season with a home match against Sauk Prairie tonight before competing in the Badger Conference Meet in Watertown on Saturday, Feb. 8.
REEDSBURG 36, PORTAGE 35
126 pounds: Crawford, P, def. Cay. Fry 4-2. 132: Cad. Fry, R, tech falled S. Williams, 16-1, 6:00. 138: Tijerina, P, pinned Judd, 1:04. 145: Arnold, P, pinned Schickert, 5:15. 160: G. Schinker, R, maj. dec. Andrews, 11-3. 170: Reuterskiold, R, pinned Anderson, 2:57. 182: Schreiner, R, pinned Trujillo, 3:39. 195: Callen, P, pinned Weber, 3:52. 220: Steines, P, pinned Skinner, 1:44. 285: Finkel, R, pinned Steinle, 3:12. 106: Beckett, P, tech. falled Miller, 15-0, 6:00. 113: C. Schneider, R, def. D. Williams 9-2. 120: Hibner, P, def. R. Schneider 7-4. 152: Reedsburg received forfeit.