PREP WRESTLING: Portage comes up 1 point short in loss to Reedsburg

Reedsburg would go up 33-27 with a pin at 285 pounds, but Portage was able to close the gap at 106 pounds when sophomore Chase Beckett defeated sophomore Dylan Miller by a technical fall. Beckett picked up three back points as time ran out, giving him the 15-0 victory and the extra bonus point on the team scoreboard that cut Reedsburg’s lead to 33-32.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the second-to-last match of the night, Reedsburg sophomore Caden Schneider defeated Portage freshman David Williams, 9-2. Williams was able to avoid losing by major decision, which gave Reedsburg three team points, instead of four, making the score 36-32.

That set the stage for Hibner, who looked like he might get the match-sealing pin before Ryan Schneider was able to work his way off his back.

Portage (3-3) took a 15-5 lead over Reedsburg by winning three of the first four matches of the night. First it was freshman Garett Crawford winning a 4-2 decision at 126 pounds. Then Portage senior Jessie Tijerina pinned freshman Devin Judd in 1:04 at 138 pounds and sophomore Lowell Arnold pinned sophomore Jacob Schickert in 5:15 to give portage at 10-point lead.

Haak said it was disappointing to lose by a single point, but also recognized the good work his team did to make it so close.