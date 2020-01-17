PREP WRESTLING: Portage shakes off rust, beats DeForest 48-29

DEFOREST — The Portage prep wrestling team has been in action just once since the Dec. 27-28 Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, and after last weekend’s invite in Sycamore, Illinois was wiped out due to weather, it had been 14 days since Portage’s last meet, a Badger North Conference victory in Beaver Dam on Jan. 3.

So when a little snow storm moved into the area on Friday evening, the Warriors weren’t about to let the weather stop them from making the trip south to take on the DeForest Norskies in a conference dual meet. And the Warriors were rewarded for making the trip, as they picked up 30 points in forfeits, and 18 more points with three pins on their way to a 48-29 victory.

Portage (3-1 Badger North) got its three pins from senior Shane Steines, sophomore Seth Williams and freshman Jeffery Jones.

Steines got Portage on the board at 220 pounds after the Norskies won the first two matches to take a 9-0 lead. After a scoreless first period, Steines went to work against junior Jagger Lokken and pinned him 57 seconds into the second period to cut DeForest’s lead to 9-6.