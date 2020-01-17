PREP WRESTLING: Portage shakes off rust, beats DeForest 48-29

DEFOREST — The Portage prep wrestling team has been in action just once since the Dec. 27-28 Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, and after last weekend’s invite in Sycamore, Illinois was wiped out due to weather, it had been 14 days since Portage’s last meet, a Badger North Conference victory in Beaver Dam on Jan. 3.
So when a little snow storm moved into the area on Friday evening, the Warriors weren’t about to let the weather stop them from making the trip south to take on the DeForest Norskies in a conference dual meet. And the Warriors were rewarded for making the trip, as they picked up 30 points in forfeits, and 18 more points with three pins on their way to a 48-29 victory.
Portage (3-1 Badger North) got its three pins from senior Shane Steines, sophomore Seth Williams and freshman Jeffery Jones.
Steines got Portage on the board at 220 pounds after the Norskies won the first two matches to take a 9-0 lead. After a scoreless first period, Steines went to work against junior Jagger Lokken and pinned him 57 seconds into the second period to cut DeForest’s lead to 9-6.
“That’s one of our senior captains,” Portage coach Shane Haak said of Steines. “That’s what you expect senior captains to do. That was a big part to get that win towards the top before we came back around for the lighter weights.”
Portage took a 18-9 lead after sophomore heavyweight Hayden Steinle and sophomore 106-pounder Chase Beckett both received forfeits.
DeForest (0-5) would trim the Portage lead to 18-14 with a technical fall victory at 113 pounds, but the Warriors regained momentum at 120 pounds. That was when Jones dominated freshman Luke Barske, taking an 8-0 lead after one period before pinning Barske in 3 minutes, 29 seconds for Portage’s second pin of the night.
“Jonesy has done a good job all year for us as 120 being a freshman,” Haak said. “It was another good win for him.”
After DeForest won a decision at 126 pounds, Portage’s third pin came from Williams at 132 pounds. Like Jones, Williams built an 8-0 lead after one period before sticking senior Austin Schuster in 2:25 to give Portage a 30-17 lead.
Portage took advantage of the shorthanded Norskies when senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomores Lowell Arnold and Jordan Starr all received forfeits at 138, 145 and 152 pounds to take a 48-17 lead. DeForest did get pins in the final two matches of the night, but the Warriors left town with the win.
While some of Portage’s wrestlers were sharp on Friday, the rust showed for others, as some key mistakes cost the Warriors a shot at winning a few more matches. Haak said the biggest thing his team needs is more mat time, something he hopes it gets on Saturday, when Portage is scheduled to host a four-team multi-dual starting at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
“We did some good things like any other dual, but you can tell we haven’t wrestled in a couple weeks as well too,” Haak said. “We need to get back into the routine and get some matches in, so we look forward to hopefully (Saturday) and the future weeks to get some matches here.”
Ranked Warriors
Portage has three wrestlers who are ranked in the latest WiWrestling.com polls that were released this week.
At 106 pounds, Beckett is the top ranked wrestler in Division 2, while Tijerina is ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds in Division 2. The other ranked Portage wrestlers is Arnold, who comes in a No. 5 at 145 pounds.
Portage is also just outside of being ranked as a team in Division 2. The WiWrestling.com polls ranks 12 teams, and Portage is one of five teams earning honorable mention.
PORTAGE 48, DeFOREST 29
182 pounds: Foges, D, dec. Cullen, 5-4. 195: Laufenberg, D, pinned Trujillo, 3:17. 220: Steines, P, pinned Lokken, 2:56. 113: Shortreed, D. tfall Williams, 15-0. 120: Jones, P, pinned Barske, 3:31. 126: Larson, D, dec. Crawford, 4-1. 132: Williams, P, pinned Schuster, 2:25. 160: Hemauer, D, pinned Andrews, 1:31. 170: Blum, D, pinned Erickson, 2:38. 106, 138, 145, 152, 285: P won forfeits. At DeForest.