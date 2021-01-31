PREP WRESTLING: Portage's Arnold, Williams headed to sectionals after second-place finishes

“The big thing I liked about Seth is he’s always aggressive,” Garrigan said. “He’s always aggressive moving his hands, moving his feet and you never know what you’re going to get. Most of the time he’s going to come out on top in a bunch of scrambles. He’s a scramble wrestler. It’s good to see him take advantages of his opportunities too as well and come back again in the second-place regional like last year.”

Arnold had a longer day than most as he didn’t have a bye in the first round. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Austin Weber in 1:18 in the quarterfinals, before steamrolling to a 17-2 technical fall win over Oregon's Cooper King in the semis.

“He wrestled excellent today,” Garrigan said. “He did very well on the mat. He was very explosive. He was very aggressive on the mat, just like he has been all year. He listened well on the mat and took advantage of opportunities he had out there.”

Things started off great for Arnold in the championship match against DeForest’s Brody Hemauer as he got an escape to open the second period for a 1-0 lead. However, the Norskies junior answered with a takedown on the end of the mat near the midway point of the middle period.

The score gave Hemauer the lead for good as he added another escape and takedown in the third to finish off the 5-1 decision.

