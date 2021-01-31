PREP WRESTLING: Portage's Arnold, Williams headed to sectionals after second-place finishes

BEAVER DAM ― The effort put forth by the Portage wrestling team at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional in Beaver Dam defined the program’s philosophy.
The energy by the lone four Warriors allowed two of them to advance and another one to get within one match of qualifying for next weekend’s Mukwonago sectional.
“What I saw from the team today was that we’re going to go out and be aggressive, and we’re going to wear on people,” said acting head coach Dustan Garrigan, who took over coaching duties because actual head coach Shane Haak was out due to COVID-related quarantining. “We’re going to wear (opponents out) and get to the third period and win the third period. That’s a big part of our philosophy and we just keep grinding away.”
Portage juniors Lowell Arnold — ranked No. 7 in Div. 1 at 170 pounds in the latest wiwrestling.com rankings — and Seth Williams and Lowell Arnold each finished second at 170 and 145 pounds. The pair fell in their respective first-place matches but secured silver by rule thanks to semifinal wins over eventual third place winners.
Williams started the day off by pinning Sun Prairie’s Braeden Gunderson in 4 minutes, 17 seconds. He couldn't keep pace with Stoughton's Trenton Dow in the title match however as the Vikings honorable mention selection rolled to a 12-2 major decision.
“The big thing I liked about Seth is he’s always aggressive,” Garrigan said. “He’s always aggressive moving his hands, moving his feet and you never know what you’re going to get. Most of the time he’s going to come out on top in a bunch of scrambles. He’s a scramble wrestler. It’s good to see him take advantages of his opportunities too as well and come back again in the second-place regional like last year.”
Arnold had a longer day than most as he didn’t have a bye in the first round. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Austin Weber in 1:18 in the quarterfinals, before steamrolling to a 17-2 technical fall win over Oregon's Cooper King in the semis.
“He wrestled excellent today,” Garrigan said. “He did very well on the mat. He was very explosive. He was very aggressive on the mat, just like he has been all year. He listened well on the mat and took advantage of opportunities he had out there.”
Things started off great for Arnold in the championship match against DeForest’s Brody Hemauer as he got an escape to open the second period for a 1-0 lead. However, the Norskies junior answered with a takedown on the end of the mat near the midway point of the middle period.
The score gave Hemauer the lead for good as he added another escape and takedown in the third to finish off the 5-1 decision.
“It was two on the edge of the mat. I still think we had chances to take the lead. With that, Lowell did a great job trying to break him down and wear him out. He just couldn’t get enough there. I can’t say enough there about (how good he is).”
Now he and Garrigan are hoping for another shot at Hemauer in sectionals as Arnold eyes a third straight state appearance.
“It’s obviously to work for that championship,” Garrigan said. “He’s having another crack at Brody Hemauer at another point in time next week. I know it’s another tough (sectional). He’ll have some good competition as well. There’s another opportunity.”
A Warrior wishing he had another chance at regionals is 152-pounder Spencer Andrews, who started his day off with a 13-6 victory over Sun Prairie’s Quinn Hess. However, the senior couldn't keep rolling, suffering a 20-7 major decision loss to Oregon’s Seth Niday in the semifinals.
“He did come out with some adversity in the third-place match,” said Garrigan, who watched Andrews pin DeForest’s Brody McDowell in 1:23, but he missed out on a wrestleback chance as Niday lost to Monona Grove/McFarland’s Zach Gunderson, 6-1, in the championship match.
“He didn’t wrestle bad at all,” Garrigan said of Andrews. “That’s what we preach that we have to have a short mind and take the next one, and take pieces from every match and move forward. I think he did a great job of forgetting about the last match and not dwelling on it, and taking it to the next guy in the third-place round.”
Portage’s Luke Paulson didn’t have the best of days, getting pinned at 3:17 in the quarterfinals by DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz. He did, however, pin Sun Prairie’s Cayden Anhalt in 34 seconds to take fifth place on the day.
In previous years, Andrews would also be headed to Mukwonago as the top-four finishers would typically qualify in Div. 1. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA cut back to just the top-two with only four sectionals due to the competing field being reduced.
Still, the Warriors will be represented with a chance at state next week.
“It’s something we figured, we’d get a couple guys through to the next round,” Garrigan said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.