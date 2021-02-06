PREP WRESTLING: Portage's Arnold, Williams run into buzzsaws at sectionals, do well but come up short of state

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know Lowell is disappointed right now. He has large goals for himself, as he should,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “But I’ll tell you what, he had some really good kids to wrestle today.

“I know he’ll use this (as motivation).”

Arnold gave Mulvaney the most fits of anyone the state-title favorite faced on the day, as the sophomore (16-0) would win by technical fall in the semifinals and then by major decision over Hemauer in the finals.

“It comes down to the third period in a lot of matches, and he did a lot of good things to be in those matches. He’s disappointed he wasn’t able to pull that off, because he knows he has the ability to,” Haak said of Arnold, who made it to state at 132 pounds in Div. 1 in 2019 and 145 pounds in Div. 2 last year but lost all four of his matches over the two years.

Portage’s other qualifier for Saturday’s sectional was 145-pounder Seth Williams, who suffered second-period pins to seventh-ranked CJ Grisar of Waukesha West in the opening round and to honorable mention Jakob Williams of Janesville Parker in the first consolation round.