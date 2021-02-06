PREP WRESTLING: Portage's Arnold, Williams run into buzzsaws at sectionals, do well but come up short of state

MUKWONAGO — Lowell Arnold is no stranger to the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament, having booked tickets there as a freshman in 2019 and then again as a sophomore last season.
The road back wasn’t paved. It wasn’t even graded.
The Portage junior did his best to navigate it, but Saturday’s Division 1 sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School proved impassable — albeit barely.
Standing in Arnold’s way were Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney and Mukwonago’s Cole Hansen, the Nos. 1 and 3 ranked wrestlers at 170 pounds according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. And Arnold suffered a 5-2 defeat to the former in the opening round before later losing 2-1 to the latter while trying to wrestle his way back for a chance to take second and move on, ultimately finishing sixth.
The top two among eight individuals at each weight advanced to next Saturday’s state meet at Kaukauna High School, and the loss to Hansen cut Arnold’s bid to be one of them short.
Had the sixth-ranked Arnold won, he would have faced Milton’s unranked Kade Desormeau in the third-place match and then if he won that match, he would have gone against second-ranked Brody Hemauer of DeForest in a wrestleback for the true second-place finisher since Hemauer lost to Mulvaney in the finals but Hemauer and Arnold hadn’t yet faced each other on the day.
“I know Lowell is disappointed right now. He has large goals for himself, as he should,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “But I’ll tell you what, he had some really good kids to wrestle today.
“I know he’ll use this (as motivation).”
Arnold gave Mulvaney the most fits of anyone the state-title favorite faced on the day, as the sophomore (16-0) would win by technical fall in the semifinals and then by major decision over Hemauer in the finals.
“It comes down to the third period in a lot of matches, and he did a lot of good things to be in those matches. He’s disappointed he wasn’t able to pull that off, because he knows he has the ability to,” Haak said of Arnold, who made it to state at 132 pounds in Div. 1 in 2019 and 145 pounds in Div. 2 last year but lost all four of his matches over the two years.
Portage’s other qualifier for Saturday’s sectional was 145-pounder Seth Williams, who suffered second-period pins to seventh-ranked CJ Grisar of Waukesha West in the opening round and to honorable mention Jakob Williams of Janesville Parker in the first consolation round.
“He’s really improved from last year to this year,” Haak said of the junior Williams. “He had some good kids (to wrestle) today. That’s how it goes. But he really wrestled well last weekend to get to this point, and he’s really improved from last year to this year. It’s evident.”
Despite not sending anyone on to state, Haak was pleased with the Warriors’ season, one which began clouded in doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of whether there’d be a postseason at all considering back in December teams were only allowed to wrestle in duals — no multi-team invites — and only once a week.
“We’re thankful we got to get some wrestling in this season, for sure — and to continue to try and take those steps as individuals and as a program,” he said. “We were able to take a lot of positives away from this year. We got another year going forward here, so we’re going to keep on getting better
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.