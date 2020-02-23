PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre, Amacher all advance to state meet

Poynette sophomore Cash Stewart will be returning to the state individual wrestling tournament, but this time he won’t be alone.

Stewart was one of three Poynette wrestlers to qualify for the state meet after winning the 120-pound championship at the Division 3 Dodegland Sectional on Saturday in Juneau. Joining Stewart as state qualifiers for the Pumas were freshman James Amacher, who finished third at 126 pounds on Saturday, and freshman Gunnar Hamre, who won the 138-pound title at the sectional.

Stewart, who was Poynette’s only state qualifier last season, when he finished third at 113 pounds, booked his second straight trip to the Kohl Center with a dominant performance on Saturday. After pinning Winnebago Lutheran’s Carson Fulton in 2 minutes, 46 seconds in the quarterfinals, Stewart clinched a spot at the state meet by pinning Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Winston Reichle in 5:33 in the semifinals.

Stewart is ranked second in Division 3 at 120 pounds by WiWrestling.com, and will enter the state tournament with a 41-1 record. He put the icing on a great sectional with a 10-0 major decision victory over Random Lake’s Ethan San Felippo in the finals.

“I went up there with the same mindset as I do every match — try to get to my offense right away,” Stewart said of the victory.