PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre, Amacher all advance to state meet

Poynette sophomore Cash Stewart will be returning to the state individual wrestling tournament, but this time he won’t be alone.
Stewart was one of three Poynette wrestlers to qualify for the state meet after winning the 120-pound championship at the Division 3 Dodegland Sectional on Saturday in Juneau. Joining Stewart as state qualifiers for the Pumas were freshman James Amacher, who finished third at 126 pounds on Saturday, and freshman Gunnar Hamre, who won the 138-pound title at the sectional.
Stewart, who was Poynette’s only state qualifier last season, when he finished third at 113 pounds, booked his second straight trip to the Kohl Center with a dominant performance on Saturday. After pinning Winnebago Lutheran’s Carson Fulton in 2 minutes, 46 seconds in the quarterfinals, Stewart clinched a spot at the state meet by pinning Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Winston Reichle in 5:33 in the semifinals.
Stewart is ranked second in Division 3 at 120 pounds by WiWrestling.com, and will enter the state tournament with a 41-1 record. He put the icing on a great sectional with a 10-0 major decision victory over Random Lake’s Ethan San Felippo in the finals.
“I went up there with the same mindset as I do every match — try to get to my offense right away,” Stewart said of the victory.
Not long after Stewart won his title, Hamre followed suit with an 11-4 victory over Random Lake’s Parker Scholler in the finals at 138 pounds. Hamre, who will enter the state meet with a 42-1 record, also pinned Markesan’s Caleb Stoll in 3:12 in the quarterfinals before defeating Kenosha Christian Life’s Kade Pinter, 5-2 in the semifinals.
“I kind of just wanted to keep him from trying to throw me or doing anything that could put me to my back,” Hamre said of his mindset entering the championship match. "The only thing I gave up were escapes and a lot of times I let him up to try and score more points, because it was hard to turn him when I was on top.”
The title for Hamre, who is ranked sixth at 138 pounds, was the continuation of an impressive rookie season with the Pumas. Hamre suffered an 8-1 defeat to Richland Center junior Gus Donovan in the quarterfinals of the season-opening Royall Invite way back on Dec. 7, but hasn’t lost since.
Hamre will enter the state meet with plenty of confidence, one year after he won a youth state title as an 8th grader.
“I started (this) year ranked 10th or 11th and when I saw that I was pretty confident that I’d do pretty good this season,” Hamre said.
Winning sectional championships for Stewart and Hamre were important, as it earns both a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals. Stewart will face either Saint Croix Falls sophomore Mason Will (37-8) or Westby senior Logan Turben (28-9) in the Division 3, 120-pound quarterfinals.
Hamre’s state debut will come in the Division 3, 138-pound quarterfinals against either Cadott freshman Cole Pfeiffer (31-6) or La Crosse Aquinas freshman Calvin Hargrove (23-10).
“Definitely (it was important to the sectional). Not just the bye, but to carry the momentum from this weekend into next weekend,” Stewart said.
Amacher opened his sectional by pinning Oostburg’s Will Theune in 4:59 in the quarterfinals before clinching a spot at the state meet with a 7-5 sudden victory over Laconia’s Colton Lovejoy in the semifinals.
Amacher was pinned in the 126-pound finals by Kenosha Christian Life’s Javis Pinter, and then lost a 21-9 major decision to Ozaukee’s Cael Large, but his third-place finish was enough to book him a spot in the Division 3 preliminaries on Thursday evening in Madison. Amacher, who is now 30-8 on the season, will face Shell Lake junior Tyler Schunck (31-10) in the prelims.
Poynette’s other three sectional qualifiers — freshman Isaiah Gauer (106 pounds), sophomore Aiden Pinheiro (113) and sophomore Owen Bahr (152) — had their season end on Saturday with a pair of losses.
Leibsle falls short
Westfield junior Darren Leibsle fell short in his bid to qualify for state meet, finishing fourth at 160 pounds at Saturday’s Division 4 Westby Sectional.
Leibsle, who finished his season with a 20-17 record, lost in the quarterfinals by technical fall to Fennimore’s Nick Blaschke. Leibsle did bounce back with an 8-2 victory over Riverdale’s Hayden Conner, but lost 11-4 to Ithaca/Weston’s Sawyer Willis in the third-place match.