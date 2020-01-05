PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre win titles at Sauk Prairie Invite

Poynette’s Cash Stewart and Gunnar Hamre continued to mow through the competition, as both wrestlers won individual titles at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Eagle Invitational, leading the Pumas to an eighth-place finish at the 18-team invite.

Poynette finished with 110 ½ points, while West Bend East won the team title with 255 points.

Stewart improved to 21-1 on the season with four wins on Saturday, including 12-1 major decision victory over West Bend East’s Dan Ciriacks in the championship match at 126 pounds. Stewart’s other three wins included a pair of pins to begin the day followed by a 6-0 win over Seymour’s Ryan Tomazevic in the semifinals.

Hamre improved to 22-1 on the season with four wins on Saturday. The fourth of those wins was a 16-1 technical fall victory over Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis in the finals at 138 pounds. Hamre reached the finals with an opening round bye followed by two straight pints. The second of those pins came in just 37 seconds against Pecatonica/Argyle’s Kristian Orloff in the semifinals.