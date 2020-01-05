PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre win titles at Sauk Prairie Invite

Poynette’s Cash Stewart and Gunnar Hamre continued to mow through the competition, as both wrestlers won individual titles at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Eagle Invitational, leading the Pumas to an eighth-place finish at the 18-team invite.
Poynette finished with 110 ½ points, while West Bend East won the team title with 255 points.
Stewart improved to 21-1 on the season with four wins on Saturday, including 12-1 major decision victory over West Bend East’s Dan Ciriacks in the championship match at 126 pounds. Stewart’s other three wins included a pair of pins to begin the day followed by a 6-0 win over Seymour’s Ryan Tomazevic in the semifinals.
Hamre improved to 22-1 on the season with four wins on Saturday. The fourth of those wins was a 16-1 technical fall victory over Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis in the finals at 138 pounds. Hamre reached the finals with an opening round bye followed by two straight pints. The second of those pins came in just 37 seconds against Pecatonica/Argyle’s Kristian Orloff in the semifinals.
Poynette’s Aiden Pinheiro placed fifth at 113 pounds on Saturday. The only blemish on Pinheiro’s record on Saturday came when he was pinned in the quarterfinals. Pinheiro, who improved to 14-6 on the season, won all four of the other matches he wrestled on the day, including three pins and a 6-2 win over Seymour’s Nasir Orosco in the fifth-place match.
Other Poynette wrestlers to place on Saturday were Isaiah Gauer, who finished eighth at 106 pounds, and James Amacher, who was eighth at 132 pounds.
The Pardeeville co-op finished 16th in Sauk Prairie with 51 points. Leading the co-op was Jackson Preston, who finished second at 106 pounds. Preston reached the finals with three straight wins, including a 7-1 decision over Madison La Follette’s Irie Jackson in the semifinals. In the finals, Monroe’s Jack Dubach pinned Preston in 2:48 to win the title.
Other wrestlers to place for the Pardeeville co-op on Saturday were Max Raymond, who was sixth at 152 pounds, and Jayden Price, who was seventh at 113 pounds.
Montello wrestles at Manawa
The Montello prep wrestling team finished 13th out of 14 teams at the Manawa Invitational on Saturday.
Leading the Hilltoppers was Johnathan Goodman, who finished second at 113 pounds. Goodman recorded a pair of wins on the day, both coming via first period pins. Other Montello wrestlers to place on Saturday were Kevin Swan, who was fourth at 195 pounds, and Brandon Loring, who was eighth at 182 pounds.