PREP WRESTLING: Poynette wins 4 regional titles, advances 6 to sectionals

Hamre improved to 39-1 on the season with two pins on Saturday. Before pinning Horicon’s Hunter Augustine in 1:41 in the finals, he pinned Waterloo’s Joe Newton in 1:01 in the semfinals.

Pinheiro lost in the finals at 113 pounds, but defeated Dodgeland’s Braxton Kohn, 11-5 in the second-place match. Bahr’s title hopes ended with loss in the 152-pound championship match, but he was able to still advance because he had already pinned Waterloo’s Jordi Aguero in the semifinals and thus didn’t have to wrestle him again for second place.

Leibsle advances for Westfield

Junior Darren Leibsle was the lone Westfield wrestler to advance out of Saturday’s Division 3 New Lisbon Regional after winning the 160 championship on Saturday.

Leibsle earned the title with a 12-2 major decision over Cashton’s Ethan Anderson in the finals. Leibsle, who is now 19-15 on the season, reached the finals with a 17-2 technical fall victory over Brookwood’s Ericris Tirado-Lopez in the semifinals.

Leibsle advances to next Saturday’s Division 3 Westby Sectional, where he will need to finish third or better to qualify for the individual state meet.