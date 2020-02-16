PREP WRESTLING: Poynette wins 4 regional titles, advances 6 to sectionals

The Poynette wrestling team flexed its muscles on Saturday. The Pumas had four individuals win championships and had two others finish in second place at the Division 3 Johnson Creek Regional, giving them six wrestlers that qualified for next Saturday’s Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional.
As a team, Poynette finished third out of seven teams with 167 points. Horicon won the regional with 220 ½ points, while Marshall was second with 170 points.
Winning regional titles for Poynette were freshman Isaiah Gauer at 106 pouinds, sophomore Cash Stewart at 120 pounds, freshman James Amacher at 126 pounds and freshman Gunnar Hamre at 138 pounds. Also advancing to sectional as regional runner-ups for the Pumas were sophomore Aiden Pinheiro at 113 pounds and sophomore Owen Bahr at 152 pounds.
Gauer’s title came with a pair of pins, with the first coming in just 47 seconds against Dodgeland’s Dylan Kohn in the semifinals, and the second coming in 1:50 against Johnson Creek’s Matthew Gruss in the finals.
Stewart improved to 38-1 on the season with a pair of pins on Saturday. He pinned Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl in 1:28 in the semifinals before pinning Waterloo’s Juan Alonso in 3:57 in the the finals.
Amacher, now 28-6 on the season, also won both of his matches with pins. He pinned Horicon’s Josh Renning in 1:02 in the semifinals before pinning Waterloo’s Jacob Soter in 1:25 in the finals.
Hamre improved to 39-1 on the season with two pins on Saturday. Before pinning Horicon’s Hunter Augustine in 1:41 in the finals, he pinned Waterloo’s Joe Newton in 1:01 in the semfinals.
Pinheiro lost in the finals at 113 pounds, but defeated Dodgeland’s Braxton Kohn, 11-5 in the second-place match. Bahr’s title hopes ended with loss in the 152-pound championship match, but he was able to still advance because he had already pinned Waterloo’s Jordi Aguero in the semifinals and thus didn’t have to wrestle him again for second place.
Leibsle advances for Westfield
Junior Darren Leibsle was the lone Westfield wrestler to advance out of Saturday’s Division 3 New Lisbon Regional after winning the 160 championship on Saturday.
Leibsle earned the title with a 12-2 major decision over Cashton’s Ethan Anderson in the finals. Leibsle, who is now 19-15 on the season, reached the finals with a 17-2 technical fall victory over Brookwood’s Ericris Tirado-Lopez in the semifinals.
Leibsle advances to next Saturday’s Division 3 Westby Sectional, where he will need to finish third or better to qualify for the individual state meet.
Westfield sophomore Lucas Knoch came close to joining Leibsle as a sectional qualifier. After losing in the semifinals, Knoch earned a wrestleback opportunity by pinning New Lisbon’s Ethan Baumgart in 5 minutes, 46 seconds in the third-place match. Needing a win to finish second and earn a spot at sectionals, Knoch lost a 10-6 decision to Cashton’s Zachery Harris in the second-place wrestleback.
Freshman Tommy Huff at 120 pounds and junior Mason Peters at 195 pounds also finished third for Westfield, but neither wrestlers got a shot at a wrestleback, because both had already lost to the wrestlers who finished in second place.
As a team, Westfield finished sixth out of seven teams with 85 points. Royall won the regional team title with 176 points, edging out Brookwood, who was second with 174 points.
Goodman leads Montello
With just three wrestlers in action, Montello failed to advance anyone out of Saturday’s Division 3 Markesan regional.
Leading Montello, who finished in last place with 17 points, was freshman Johnathon Goodman, who finished third at 106 pounds.