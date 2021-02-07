PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Westfield's Leibsle win sectional titles; Pumas' Hamre also headed to state

JUNEAU ― Junior Cash Stewart’s effort level never wavers whenever he enters a prep wrestling meet.
It just doesn’t. He’s going to give it his all no matter who’s looking back at him on the mat.
And that’s exactly what the Pumas junior — ranked second 138 pounds in Division 3 by WiWrestling.com — did Saturday as he ran through his bracket to come out a WIAA Division 3 sectional champion at Dodgeland High School.
“I’m going to keep the foot on the gas no matter who is there,” Stewart said as he now prepares for the Div. 3 state tournament at Wausau East High School. “The goal is to come out a champion.”
Stewart would never admit it — going as far as to say there was “room for improvement” in his offense — but he breezed through his bracket. He pinned Westfield’s Hayden Hockerman in 39 seconds during the quarterfinals to begin the day. He then shut down Kenosha Christian Life’s Javis Pinter — ranked third — in the semifinals, 9-5.
Stewart (7-0) finished off his third straight sectional title route with a 7-2 decision over eighth-ranked Parker Scholler of Random Lake in the championship match.
“Both great opponents,” Stewart said of Pinter and Scholler, “but I probably could’ve pushed myself a little harder and scored some more points.”
He won’t be the only Puma heading to Wausau as Gunnar Hamre took second at 145 pounds.and third-ranked 145-pounder Gunnar Hamre took second.
The third-ranked sophomore blew past the first two rounds, pinning Random Lake’s Hayden Scholler in 4 minutes, 43seconds and then pinned Markesan’s Caleb Stoll, an honorable mention pick, in the semis.
Hamre (13-1) then found trouble in the championship match. He lost by major decision (15-7) to second-ranked Cedar Grove-Belium’s Cael Erickson.
“We knew that Erickson was going to be a tough opponent in the finals,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “We know he’s a quality wrestler and we definitely were preparing that way. We were looking at finals. We knew that our other matches definitely had tough opponents and tough wrestlers.
“We know what Gunnar is capable of. We know that he can really turn it on and be successful. We know that we’ll probably be seeing Erickson again next Saturday. We definitely got to go back and look at film, and see how we can prepare better for him.”
The two Pumas aren’t the only area wrestlers to punch their tickets to the Div. 3 state tournament.
Westfield 182-pounder Darren Leibsle became the first Pioneer to qualify for the state tournament since five wrestlers (106-pounder Daniel Nelson, 132-pounder Austin McCartney, 160-pounder Jay Kaenel, 182-pounder Tanner Akers and 220-pounder Brandon Peters) made the big dance in 2014.
“Darren, I’ll put him against anybody right now,” Westfield coach Mark Groskreutz said. “I don’t know if it’s hit me and I don’t know if it’s hit Darren yet, but we want state.”
Leibsle only gave up one point all day in a 2-1 decision victory over Horicon’s Brady Elvers, another honorable mention pick, in the championship match.
“I came away only scoring two points and I finally got scored on today,” Leibsle said. “He got an escape on me.
“It’s unreal. I’ve never felt a winning sectional before. It’s different.”
While those three will be moving on. There were a couple others that came so close, but finished third. In past years, finishing third would’ve been enough, but due to COVID-19, the WIAA cut down the field of competitors from 12 to eight in each weight class, as only the top-two finishers advance.
Take Poynette’s James Amacher for example. The sophomore 152-pounder had to fight and claw his way out of the slumps when he began his day by losing 10-9 to second-ranked Parkview/Albany’s Korben Brown in the quarterfinals.
“It’s definitely shown he’s a high-caliber wrestler,” Leu said of Amacher, who went on to pin honorable mention wrestlers Princeton/Green Lake’s Colin Schueler (3:30) and Winnebago Lutheran’s Josh Roloff (3:06) in the next two rounds.
Regulation wasn’t enough in Amacher’s third-place match with Random Lake’s Toren Vandenbush as it was knotted up at 2-2. In the final seconds of overtime, Amacher got a takedown to win 4-2 to force a wrestleback with Waterloo’s Trevor Firari, another honorable mention wrestler.
“We practice it all the time,” Leu said. “We always practice overtimes and we always talk about it, saying, ‘We will be in that situation at some point in the season. Everyone needs to be prepared for it.’ I know James going in there, I think he likes to sometimes gives me heart attacks.
“But I knew in the final one minute, we knew what kind of techniques we were looking for and being patient, and not rushing things, making sure we were wrestling sound and intelligently there.”
Firari pinned Amacher in 1:53 in the wrestle back to end his season and deny the sophomore a return trip to state.
“That is the really difficult thing,” Leu said. “We knew coming in that it had to be the top two and we knew it was going to be a battle for a lot of us because there was some really good kids here. They were high ranking.”
Westfield heavyweight Mason Peters started his day off by getting pinned in by Random Lake’s Jordan Arendt. However, he the Pioneers senior stuck his next two opponents, Kenosha Christian Life’s Jack Helzer at 1:37 and then Hustisford’s Gavan Stark, an honorable mention wrestler, at 2:55.
Peters ended his day in the third-place match when he pinned Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger in 1:23, and didn’t get a wrestle-back opportunity because Arendt, who fell in the championship match, finished runner-up by rule.
“It’s kind of a day with mixed emotions as it is every year for this,” Leu said. “We always have kids that wrestled all year long that have never really taken a break since last season, and push for this moment. Just to see some of them come up short for some of them was really heartbreaking.
“But for the other guys that did make it, it’s great to see on the flip side. That hard getting put in against some tough opponents that we had today. We knew we had to prepare (for them) and do the best we did. I’m pretty proud of how we did. Our wrestlers were wrestling hard. It’s always that kind of way where it’s highs and lows.”
