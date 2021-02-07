PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Westfield's Leibsle win sectional titles; Pumas' Hamre also headed to state

Regulation wasn’t enough in Amacher’s third-place match with Random Lake’s Toren Vandenbush as it was knotted up at 2-2. In the final seconds of overtime, Amacher got a takedown to win 4-2 to force a wrestleback with Waterloo’s Trevor Firari, another honorable mention wrestler.

“We practice it all the time,” Leu said. “We always practice overtimes and we always talk about it, saying, ‘We will be in that situation at some point in the season. Everyone needs to be prepared for it.’ I know James going in there, I think he likes to sometimes gives me heart attacks.

“But I knew in the final one minute, we knew what kind of techniques we were looking for and being patient, and not rushing things, making sure we were wrestling sound and intelligently there.”

Firari pinned Amacher in 1:53 in the wrestle back to end his season and deny the sophomore a return trip to state.

“That is the really difficult thing,” Leu said. “We knew coming in that it had to be the top two and we knew it was going to be a battle for a lot of us because there was some really good kids here. They were high ranking.”