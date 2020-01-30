PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg escapes with 36-35 win over Portage

PORTAGE – Heading into the final match of the night, and with Reedsburg holding onto a 36-32 lead over Portage, Reedsburg senior Ryan Schneider’s mindset wasn’t necessarily to get a win, but to simply to avoid getting pinned or losing by a technical fall so his team could escape with a dual meet victory.
Portage sophomore Riley Hibner did briefly put Schneider on his back in the opening period of their match at 120 pounds, but Schneider didn’t stay there for long. That was Hibner’s last quality shot at getting the pin, as Schneider stayed off his back the rest of the way. Hibner held on for a 7-4 victory, but it was Reedsburg that left town with a 36-35 victory over the Warriors on Thursday night at Portage High School.
Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch praised Schneider for doing what he had to do to give his team the one-point victory.
“I feel bad for Ryan, because he’s senior and that’s his last match and he did it all for the team there, because he could have tried to do something to get a win for himself and made mistakes, and he didn’t do that,” Bautch said. “Kudos to Ryan Schneider there. He was all about the team.”
Reedsburg finishes 5-2 in conference duals, and it needed every point to get this one. One of the biggest victories came from junior David Finkel at 285 pounds. After Portage picked up back to back pins at 195 and 220 pounds to tie the match at 27, Finkel got momentum back on Reedsburg’s side when he pinned Portage sophomore Hayden Steinle in 3 minutes, 12 seconds to give his team a 33-27 lead.
At 106 pounds, Reedsburg sophomore Dylan Miller faced off against Portage sophomore Chase Beckett, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state at that weight in Division 2 by WiWrestling.com. Beckett was able to put Miller on his back on a couple of occasions, but Miller avoided the pin, instead losing by technical fall. That gave Portage five points, instead of the six points that would have came with the pin, cutting the Reedsburg lead to 33-32.
Reedsburg would extend its lead to 36-32 with sophomore Caden Schneider’s 9-2 victory over Portage freshman David Williams at 113 pounds, setting the stage for the final match of the night between Ryan Schneider and Hibner.
Bautch said his team did what it had to do to get the win.
“We always talk about how when we wrestling in a dual, it’s about the team. Getting a pin for extra points or not getting pinned,” Bautch said. “We had someone that was tech. falled, saved us a team point. We got kids that (won by 8 points) instead of 7 points, so that’s an extra team point. We’re battling for every point so they know how to compete and make sure they know their match scores.”
Reedsburg’s first win of the night came from senior Caden Fry, who defeated Portage’s Seth Williams by technical fall at 132 pounds to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead. After Portage took a 15-5 lead, Reedsburg got a forfeit at 152 pounds, and then tied the match at 15 when junior Garrett Schinker won by major decision at 160 pounds.
Reedsburg then took a 27-15 lead with back to back pins from juniors Kaden Reuterskiold and Nate Schreiner at 170 and 182 pounds. Reuterskiold’s pin came in 2:57 while Schreiner’s came in 3:39.
Reedsburg will now prepare to compete in the Badger Conference Meet, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 in Watertown. Bautch said his team will be ready.
“We better be. It’s going to be a little too late if we’re not,” he said. “Everybody is battling with illnesses and sickness and stuff, but we’ll have a good week off.”