PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg escapes with 36-35 win over Portage

PORTAGE – Heading into the final match of the night, and with Reedsburg holding onto a 36-32 lead over Portage, Reedsburg senior Ryan Schneider’s mindset wasn’t necessarily to get a win, but to simply to avoid getting pinned or losing by a technical fall so his team could escape with a dual meet victory.

Portage sophomore Riley Hibner did briefly put Schneider on his back in the opening period of their match at 120 pounds, but Schneider didn’t stay there for long. That was Hibner’s last quality shot at getting the pin, as Schneider stayed off his back the rest of the way. Hibner held on for a 7-4 victory, but it was Reedsburg that left town with a 36-35 victory over the Warriors on Thursday night at Portage High School.

Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch praised Schneider for doing what he had to do to give his team the one-point victory.

“I feel bad for Ryan, because he’s senior and that’s his last match and he did it all for the team there, because he could have tried to do something to get a win for himself and made mistakes, and he didn’t do that,” Bautch said. “Kudos to Ryan Schneider there. He was all about the team.”