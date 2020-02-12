PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg’s Fry brings home conference title at Badger Conference meet

Reedsburg senior Caden Fry shone brightly at the Badger Conference meet, earning his spot atop the medalist podium.
Fry came in first place in the 132-pound bracket to win an individual conference championship at the 2020 Badger Conference Tournament Saturday, February 15 at Watertown High School in Watertown.
After receiving a bye into the quarterfinals, Fry pinned Waunakee’s Gabe Guralski at the 1:50 mark to move on to the semifinals. Once there, he defeated Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden via an 8-0 major decision.
In the championship round, Fry secured his conference title by beating Watertown’s Walker Wichman in a 5-0 decision.
The second-best performance for the Beavers at the meet came courtesy of Nick Coplien, who placed third overall at 138 pounds after beating Fort Atkinson’s Tristin Trevino via a 3-1 decision in the third-place match.
Reedsburg’s David Finkel won the 285-pound fifth-place match by pinning Fort Atkinson’s Dorian Burhans 3:19 into their bout. Garrett Schinker (145 pounds) and Charlie Walker (170 pounds) each placed sixth after dropping their fifth-place matches.
In seventh-place matches for the Beavers, Caden Schneider (113 pounds) defeated Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall via an 8-2 decision and Ryan Schneider (120 pounds) pinned DeForest’s Luke Barske 51 seconds into their bout. At 182 pounds, Nate Schreiner dropped his seventh-place match to take eighth.
Dylan Miller (106 pounds), Caylee Fry (126 pounds), Jacob Schickert (152 pounds), Zachary Weber (195 pounds) and Caden Skinner (220 pounds) all also competed at the conference meet for Reedsburg but didn’t place in their weight classes.
Overall, the Beavers accrued 133.5 points and placed 10th out of the 15 teams at Saturday’s meet. Stoughton, who finished with five individual conference champions, easily won the meet with 326 points, far ahead of second-place Milton’s 240 points.
Next up for Reedsburg is the Division 1 Holmen regional meet Saturday, February 15 at Holmen High School. Also competing in the regional will be Baraboo, host Holmen, La Crosse Logan/La Crosse Central, Onalaska/Onalaska Luther, Sauk Prairie, Sparta and Tomah. Wrestling is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.