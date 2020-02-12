PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg’s Fry brings home conference title at Badger Conference meet

Reedsburg senior Caden Fry shone brightly at the Badger Conference meet, earning his spot atop the medalist podium.

Fry came in first place in the 132-pound bracket to win an individual conference championship at the 2020 Badger Conference Tournament Saturday, February 15 at Watertown High School in Watertown.

After receiving a bye into the quarterfinals, Fry pinned Waunakee’s Gabe Guralski at the 1:50 mark to move on to the semifinals. Once there, he defeated Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden via an 8-0 major decision.

In the championship round, Fry secured his conference title by beating Watertown’s Walker Wichman in a 5-0 decision.

The second-best performance for the Beavers at the meet came courtesy of Nick Coplien, who placed third overall at 138 pounds after beating Fort Atkinson’s Tristin Trevino via a 3-1 decision in the third-place match.

Reedsburg’s David Finkel won the 285-pound fifth-place match by pinning Fort Atkinson’s Dorian Burhans 3:19 into their bout. Garrett Schinker (145 pounds) and Charlie Walker (170 pounds) each placed sixth after dropping their fifth-place matches.