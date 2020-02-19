PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg’s Fry claims individual regional title in Holmen

A banner year for Reedsburg senior Caden Fry continued with a first-place finish at regionals.
One week after winning a conference title, Fry captured an individual regional championship in the 132-pound weight class at the Division 1 Holmen regional meet Saturday, February 15 in Holmen.
Fry’s day started with a quarterfinal victory over Baraboo’s Vincent Tikkanen, who he pinned at the 1:34 mark of their match. In the semifinals, Fry scored another pinfall victory over Tomah’s Caden Griffin with 50 seconds remaining in the third period.
That semifinal win sent him to the championship match, where he was pitted against Sparta’s Vince Polhamus. In an exceedingly close match that came right down to the wire, Griffin edged out a win over Polhamus via a 3-2 decision to clinch the individual regional crown.
Though Fry was the only Reedsburg wrestler on the day with a first-place finish, seven of the 11 wrestlers the Beavers sent to Saturday’s meet scored a top-four finish to punch their tickets to sectionals.
Ryan Schneider (120 pounds), Nick Coplien (138 pounds) and Garrett Schinker (145 pounds) all had second-place performances. David Finkel placed third at 285 pounds while Dylan Miller (106 pounds) and Caden Schneider (113 pounds) both came in fourth in their weight classes.
As a team, the Beavers tallied 130.5 points to come in sixth out of eighth teams at the meet. Powerhouse program Holmen, who has made it to team state three years in a row and six out of the last 10, took home the team regional title with 241.5 points. Tomah was a distant second with 182.5 points.
The seven qualifying Reedsburg wrestlers will now move on to sectionals. They’ll compete as part of the Division 1 Verona sectional meet Saturday, February 22 in Verona. Wrestling is set to get underway at 10 a.m.