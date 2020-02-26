PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg's Fry reaches first state meet by winning sectional title

Caden Fry extended the Reedsburg prep wrestling season a week by winning a WIAA Division 1 sectional title on Saturday.
The senior will carry a 37-6 record into Thursday's 132-pound match against Muskego sophomore Austin Elger (34-10). The first-round match will kick off the three-day state meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The winner of Fry's matchup with Elger will advance to take on West Bend East's Cayden Henschel (43-1) or Stoughton sophomore Trenton Dow (39-11) in the quarterfinals.
Fry, the Badger Conference champion at 132 pounds, earned his first trip to state by fighting through the sectional bracket in Verona on Saturday.
His three-match day started with a 1-minute, 33-second pin of Madison Memorial's Brody Weiler. Fry followed that up with a 6-2 decision over Sauk Prairie's Luis Elizondo in the semifinals and a 2-1 decision over Waunakee's Sam Lorenz in the finals.
Fry will be the lone Beaver competing in Madison.
Nick Coplien (22-7) came up one win short of getting through the 138-pound bracket. The Reedsburg senior pinned Verona's Logan Neuroth in 4:45 before suffering a 10-5 loss to Waunakee's Braysen Ellis in the semifinals. Coplien bounced back with a 2-0 decision over Holmen's Tyler Jahn, but didn't get a chance at a second-place wrestleback since he had already faced Ellis, who lost to Baraboo's Brandon Jesse in the finals.
Senior Ryan Schneider (26-17) notched an 8-6 decision over Middleton's Hunter Grimm in the 120-pound quarterfinals before being eliminated by back-to-back losses to Waunakee's Kolby Heinz and Madison East's Yanzong Xiong. Heinz topped Xiong in the second-place wrestleback to secure a spot at state alongside Holmen's Alex Pellowski, the sectional champion.
At 145 pounds, junior Garrett Schinker (25-13) pinned Middleton's Hernan Carranza in 1:50 before losing to Waunakee's Berhett Statz and La Crosse Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson. Statz advanced with a second-place finish, losing to Baraboo's Eli Davidson in the finals.
Junior David Finkel (26-10) earned a 5-3 decision over Madison Memorial's Patrick McDonald before being pinned by Sauk Prairie's Austin Rider and Verona's Jay Hanson in the 285-pound weight class. Tomah's Hayden Larson won the title, while Hanson took second.
Sophomore Dylan Miller (23-17) was pinned by Mount Horeb's Jaxon Pernot in 3:23 in the opening round of the 106-pound bracket. Pernot went on to reach state by taking second, while Holmen's Parker Kratochvill won the weight class.
Caden Schneider (20-18) was also eliminated by a state qualifier. The sophomore lost to DeForest's Chase Shortreed in a technical fall in the opening round at 113 pounds. Holmen's Sam Smith and Shortreed finished first and second, respectively, in the weight class.