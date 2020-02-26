PREP WRESTLING: Reedsburg's Fry reaches first state meet by winning sectional title

Caden Fry extended the Reedsburg prep wrestling season a week by winning a WIAA Division 1 sectional title on Saturday.

The senior will carry a 37-6 record into Thursday's 132-pound match against Muskego sophomore Austin Elger (34-10). The first-round match will kick off the three-day state meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The winner of Fry's matchup with Elger will advance to take on West Bend East's Cayden Henschel (43-1) or Stoughton sophomore Trenton Dow (39-11) in the quarterfinals.

Fry, the Badger Conference champion at 132 pounds, earned his first trip to state by fighting through the sectional bracket in Verona on Saturday.

His three-match day started with a 1-minute, 33-second pin of Madison Memorial's Brody Weiler. Fry followed that up with a 6-2 decision over Sauk Prairie's Luis Elizondo in the semifinals and a 2-1 decision over Waunakee's Sam Lorenz in the finals.

Fry will be the lone Beaver competing in Madison.