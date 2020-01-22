PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: New Lisbon ties Cashton, loses dual meet based on tiebreaking criteria

Over the last week in Juneau County high school wrestling, Royall and Mauston both tallied dual meet victories while New Lisbon forged a valiant effort against Cashton, only to lose the dual meet on a tiebreaker.
Additionally, winter weather Friday night into Saturday resulted in wrestling tournaments around the area being postponed or outright cancelled. Mauston was set to compete in a tournament at Stevens Point last Saturday that was cancelled due to the snow. A tournament in Hillsboro featuring numerous area teams was postponed from last Saturday to this coming Saturday, with action set to get underway at 10 a.m.
Royall 60, De Soto 17Only five matches were wrestled in a non-conference dual meet between the Panthers and the Pirates, and it was Royall who reaped the benefits of a bevy of forfeits.
The Panthers received eight forfeit victories to help them cruise to a 60-17 win over De Soto Tuesday, January 21 at Royall High School in Elroy.
On the mat, Royall’s Ethan Palamaruk pinned Daniel Adkins in 2:56 at 170 pounds and Jameson Bender pinned Nathan Woodhouse 42 seconds into their 182-pound match. For the Pirates, Cezar Garcia pinned Mason McCluskey in 2:41 at 220 pounds, Trevor Rebhahn pinned Tristen Day in 1:37 at 285 pounds and Aiden Brosinski defeated Josh Palamaruk via an 18-2 technical fall at 145 pounds.
Cashton 39, New Lisbon 39
Cashton and New Lisbon were pretty darn even on the mat. So even, in fact, that the dual meet had to be decided by a tiebreaker.
Both teams tallied 39 total points overall on the night Thursday, January 16 at New Lisbon High School. That meant the tiebreaking procedures came into effect to decide a winner.
The sixth tiebreaking criteria was eventually the one that was used: the team with fewer losses via forfeit is declared the winner. A greater emphasis was placed on this criteria by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) starting this season to try and encourage teams to field a wrestler in as many weight classes as possible at a meet, even if it may likely lead to a pinfall loss.
New Lisbon received two forfeit victories: Devon Lee at 120 pounds and Sam Duckworth at 195 pounds. Cashton won four matches via forfeit: Kaleb Klinkner at 106 pounds, Tanner Siekert at 182 pounds, Austin Culpitt at 220 pounds and Zackry Mlsna at 285 pounds.
Since they forfeited fewer matches, the Eagles were declared the winners of the dual.
The Rockets scored four pinfall victories: Marcus Forsythe over Damian Mellen in 47 seconds at 113 pounds, Devan Minard (126) over Hudson Bethke in 1:02, Jacob Rogers (138) over Kenneth Letterly in 53 seconds and Kaleb Baumgart (145) over Matthew Harter in 4:17. At 170 pounds, New Lisbon’s Ethan Baumgart defeated Cashton’s Zachery Harris via a 10-4 decision.
The Eagles received pinfall wins courtesy of Colin O’Neil at 132 pounds and Tristan Grant at 152 pounds. Additionally, Cashton’s Ethan Anderson topped New Lisbon’s Ethan Baldwin via a 10-6 decision.
Royall 45, Brookwood 36
In the end, Royall’s depth and ability to field a wrestler at most weight classes proved to be a major factor in its dual meet victory over the Falcons.
In the actual matches wrestled, Brookwood held a narrow 24-21 advantage in points. But the Falcons had to forfeit four matches compared to Royall’s two, helping the Panthers secure a 45-36 win Thursday, January 16 at Royall High School in Elroy.
Royall’s forfeit victories came courtesy of Tristen Day at 220 pounds, Ashton Roach at 160 pounds, Jameson Bender at 170 pounds and Luke Wohlrab at 195 pounds. Brookwood’s forfeit wins came from Alex Guzman at 113 pounds and Charly Guzman at 120 pounds.
On the mat for Royall, Mason McCluskey defeated Dylan DeWitt via an 11-5 decision at 285 pounds, Nolan McKittrick pinned Dylan Powell in 2:58 at 106 pounds, Harley Leverenz pinned Roberto Mendoza with one second left in their 138-pound match and Josh Palamaruk pinned
Brady Zimmerman in 31 seconds at 145 pounds.
Brookwood’s four pinfall victories were Jacob Green over Ethan Palamaruk in 3:56 at 126 pounds, Jaden Atha over Caeden Dobbratz in 3:37 at 132 pounds, Jesus Barajas over Dean Sugden in 1:54 at 152 pounds and Ericris Tirado-Lopez over Ethan Palamaruk in 1:41 at 182 pounds.
Mauston 53, Westfield 24
Of the nine matches that were wrestled against the Pioneers, Mauston won eight of them. Five of those came via pinfall in a dominating team performance.
The Golden Eagles outpaced Westfield 53-24 in a convincing dual meet victory Thursday, January 16 at Westfield High School.
The five Mauston wrestlers to tally pinfall wins were Justin Maguire over Tommy Huff in 32 seconds at 120 pounds, Jackson Whitney (126) Carson Lyon in 2:58, Hayden Goodman (145) over Joey Houle in 2:40, Dravan Robinson (160) over Hayden Hockerman at 1:32 and Roman Martinez (170) over Lucas Knoch in 51 seconds.
Elsewhere on the mat, Mauston’s Aydin Schroeder defeated Westfield’s Dominic Ferraro via a 13-0 major decision at 132 pounds, Brandon Dolata topped Darren Leibsle in an 11-1 major decision at 152 pounds and Dalton Hoehn bested Ty Monfries via a 5-1 decision in their 182-pound match.
The Golden Eagles picked up a pair of forfeit victories: Hannah Hininger at 106 pounds and Hunter Knitt at 138 pounds. The Pioneers three forfeit wins: Hunter Abbott at 113 pounds, Mason Rudolph at 220 pounds and Wesley McKee at 285 pounds.
Westfield’s one win on the mat came courtesy of Mason Peters, who defeated Mauston’s Cade Yates via pinfall at 1:33 in their 195-pound match.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.