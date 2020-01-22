PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: New Lisbon ties Cashton, loses dual meet based on tiebreaking criteria

Cashton 39, New Lisbon 39

Cashton and New Lisbon were pretty darn even on the mat. So even, in fact, that the dual meet had to be decided by a tiebreaker.

Both teams tallied 39 total points overall on the night Thursday, January 16 at New Lisbon High School. That meant the tiebreaking procedures came into effect to decide a winner.

The sixth tiebreaking criteria was eventually the one that was used: the team with fewer losses via forfeit is declared the winner. A greater emphasis was placed on this criteria by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) starting this season to try and encourage teams to field a wrestler in as many weight classes as possible at a meet, even if it may likely lead to a pinfall loss.

New Lisbon received two forfeit victories: Devon Lee at 120 pounds and Sam Duckworth at 195 pounds. Cashton won four matches via forfeit: Kaleb Klinkner at 106 pounds, Tanner Siekert at 182 pounds, Austin Culpitt at 220 pounds and Zackry Mlsna at 285 pounds.

Since they forfeited fewer matches, the Eagles were declared the winners of the dual.