PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Portage goes 3-0 at home multi-dual meet

Against Dodgeland, Portage received seven forfeits, but also got pins from freshman David Williams at 113 pounds (0:45), Jones at 120 pounds (1:59) and Erickson at 170 pounds (1:19).

Westfield went 1-2 at Saturday’s meet in Portage. To go along with the loss to Portage, the Pioneers also lost to Marshall 48-24 and beat Dodgeland, 24-21.

In the win over Dodgeland, Westfield got wins from sophomore Lucas Knoch, freshman Tommy Huff and sophomore Carson Lyon, with all three coming via pins. Knoch’s pin came in 3:19, while Huff needed 5:03 to get his pin. Lyon’s pin was the quickest, coming in 1:22.

In the loss to Marshall, Westfield again had three wins, all three being pins. Knoch’s pin at 170 pounds came in 1:49. Freshman Ty Monfries got a pin in 3:27 at 182 pounds, while junior Mason Peters pinned his opponent in 1:20 at 220 pounds.

Poynette 3rd in Markesan

Poynette sophomore Cash Stewart and freshman Gunnar Hamre both earned titles, leading the Pumas to a fourth-place finish at the eight-team Markesan Hornet Invitational on Saturday.

Poynette finished with 138 ½ points, while Tomahawk won the meet with 271 ½ points.