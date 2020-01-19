PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Portage goes 3-0 at home multi-dual meet

The Portage wrestling team hosted a four-team multi-dual meet at Portage High School on Saturday, and went 3-0 with victories over Westfield (69-4), Marshall (63-12) and Dodgeland (63-18).
In the win over Westfield, the Warriors piled up four pins to go along with four forfeits to get the easy win. Earning pins for Portage were freshman Jeffery Jones at 120 pounds in 45 seconds, freshman Garret Crawford at 126 pounds in 0:35, sophomore Jordan Starr at 152 pounds in 2:53 and junior Anthony Trujillo in 195 pounds in 1:38.
Portage also got an 8-3 victory from sophomore Christian Erickson at 170 pounds to go with an 11-5 win from sophomore Jack Callen at 182 pounds and a 6-1 win at 220 pounds from senior Shane Steines in the win over Westifled.
Westfield’s lone victory against Portage was an 11-0 major decision victory for junior Darren Leibsle at 160 pounds.
Against Marshall, seven of Portage’s eight wins in matches wrestled were pins. Earning pins for Portage were sophomore Chase Beckett at 113 pounds (in 1:42), Crawford at 126 pounds (0:46), sophomore Seth Williams at 132 pounds (4:19), senior Jessie Tijerina at 138 pounds (2:50), Starr at 152 pounds (0:21), junior Spencer Andrews at 160 pounds (1:46), Steines at 220 pounds (1:50) and sophomore Hayden Steinle at 285 pounds (3:02).
Portage's other win against Marshall was a 6-5 victory by sophomore Riley Hibner at 120 pounds.
Against Dodgeland, Portage received seven forfeits, but also got pins from freshman David Williams at 113 pounds (0:45), Jones at 120 pounds (1:59) and Erickson at 170 pounds (1:19).
Westfield went 1-2 at Saturday’s meet in Portage. To go along with the loss to Portage, the Pioneers also lost to Marshall 48-24 and beat Dodgeland, 24-21.
In the win over Dodgeland, Westfield got wins from sophomore Lucas Knoch, freshman Tommy Huff and sophomore Carson Lyon, with all three coming via pins. Knoch’s pin came in 3:19, while Huff needed 5:03 to get his pin. Lyon’s pin was the quickest, coming in 1:22.
In the loss to Marshall, Westfield again had three wins, all three being pins. Knoch’s pin at 170 pounds came in 1:49. Freshman Ty Monfries got a pin in 3:27 at 182 pounds, while junior Mason Peters pinned his opponent in 1:20 at 220 pounds.
Poynette 3rd in Markesan
Poynette sophomore Cash Stewart and freshman Gunnar Hamre both earned titles, leading the Pumas to a fourth-place finish at the eight-team Markesan Hornet Invitational on Saturday.
Poynette finished with 138 ½ points, while Tomahawk won the meet with 271 ½ points.
Stewart improved to 26-1 on the season with three wins on Saturday, including a pin in 3:16 over Tomahawk’s Luke Knight in the championship match at 126 pounds.
Hamre upped his season record to 27-1 with three wins on Saturday. He clinched the 138-pound title by pinning Markesan’s Caleb Stoll in 2:28.
Freshman James Amacher finished in second place at 132 pounds for Poynette. He pinned Winnebago Lutheran’s Owen Moin in 3:31 in the semifinals, but lost a 7-6 decision to Tomahawk’s Mason Evans in the championship match.
Poynette also got fourth-place finishes from freshman Isaiah Gauer at 106 pounds, sophomore Aiden Pinheiro at 113 pounds, sophomore Owen Bahr at 145 pounds and junior Kyle Attoe at 152 pounds.
Pardeeville co-op 9th
Sophomore Jayden Price’s fourth place was the top finish for the Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio co-op, which finished in ninth place at the Norski Invite in DeForest on Saturday.
Price went 3-2 at 113 pounds on Saturday, including a pair of pins and is now 14-7 on the season. The Pardeeville co-op also had senior Max Papp finish fifth at 120 pounds, while junior Alex Tenfel, at 132 pounds, and junior Ryah Jacobson, at 145 pounds, both finished sixth.