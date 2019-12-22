PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Three Poynette individuals win titles in Mount Horeb

Poynette got titles from Cash Stewart, James Amacher and Gunnar Hamre on its way to scoring 114.5 points and finishing in sixth place at the 16-team Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.
Stewart improved to 13-0 on the season with four wins on Saturday. He used a 15-0 technical fall victory over Whitewater’s Trenten Zahn to reach the finals at 126 pounds. Stewart then sealed his championship by pinning Oregon’s Brandon Liddle in 5 minutes, 58 seconds.
Amacher upped his record to 11-1 with four wins on Saturday. After pins of Madison Memorial’s Brody Weiler in 4:51 in the quarterfinals, and Deerfield’s Nicholas Wilfong in 4:16 in the semifinals, Amacher finished his day with a 12-4 major decision victory over Whitewater’s Jaden Salmieri in the 132-pound finals.
Hamre used four wins to improve to 13-1 on the season. Hamre pinned Evansville/Albany’s Nicholas Barmore in 4:17 in the 138-pound quarterfinals before pinning Whitewater’s Marcus DePorter in 0:41 in the semifinals. In the finals, Hamre defeated Oregon’s Michael Schliem, 5-3, to give the Pumas a third straight title.
Poynette also got a fourth-place finish from Isaiah Gauer at 106 pounds on Saturday.
Montello finished in 16th place in Mount Horeb. The Hilltoppers were led by Johnathon Goodman, who finished eighth at 106 pounds.
Portage 3rd in Harvard
The Portage wrestling team competed in an invitational in Harvard, Illinois on Friday and Saturday and finished in third place overall.
Earning individual titles for Portage at the event were sophomores Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold, along with senior Jessie Tijerina. Sophomore heavyweight Hayden Steinle finished second for Portage, while freshman David Williams was fourth. Portage also fifth-place finishes from freshmen Garett Crawford and Jeffery Jones, along with sophomores Seth Williams, Oz Gaytan, Jack Callen and Riley Hibner.
Poynette’s Golueke 2nd at Badger Invite
Poynette's Gwen Golueke took part in the girls portion of the Badger State Invitational in Madison and Saturday, and finished in second place at 113 pounds.
Golueke went 3-1 on the day. She opened with a 15-0 technical fall victory over Holmen’s Jasmine Gabbard before pinning Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Zenona Jasso in just 33 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Golueke needed just 28 seconds to pin Sheboygan North’s Mikayla Rieck, but had her run end when Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall pinned her in 4:56 in the finals.
Golueke, who was the lone Poynette wrestler at the event, helped the Pumas finish in 13th place out of 30 schools.
Lodi 6th in Fond du Lac
Parker Heintz and Zane Licht both won individual championships for Lodi, as the Blue Devils scored 152 points and finished sixth place at the 24-team Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational on Saturday.
Heintz’s title came at 106 pounds. Heintz was a perfect 4-0 on the day, including a pair of pins. In the 106-pound finals, Heintz won a 7-0 decision over Manitowoc Lincoln’s Keaden Niemojuski.
Licht was the individual champion a 132 pounds. Licht was 5-0 on the day, including a 7-3 victory over Menomonee Falls’ Ethan Pogorzelski in the finals.
Also placing for Lodi on Saturday was Sawyer Helmbrecht, who was third at 182 pounds; Chander Curtis, who was fourth at 126 pounds; Colton Nicolay, who was fourth at 160 pounds; Jack Hansen, who finished sixth at 170 pounds and Brock Beyer, who was eighth at 220 pounds.