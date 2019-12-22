PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Three Poynette individuals win titles in Mount Horeb

Poynette got titles from Cash Stewart, James Amacher and Gunnar Hamre on its way to scoring 114.5 points and finishing in sixth place at the 16-team Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.

Stewart improved to 13-0 on the season with four wins on Saturday. He used a 15-0 technical fall victory over Whitewater’s Trenten Zahn to reach the finals at 126 pounds. Stewart then sealed his championship by pinning Oregon’s Brandon Liddle in 5 minutes, 58 seconds.

Amacher upped his record to 11-1 with four wins on Saturday. After pins of Madison Memorial’s Brody Weiler in 4:51 in the quarterfinals, and Deerfield’s Nicholas Wilfong in 4:16 in the semifinals, Amacher finished his day with a 12-4 major decision victory over Whitewater’s Jaden Salmieri in the 132-pound finals.

Hamre used four wins to improve to 13-1 on the season. Hamre pinned Evansville/Albany’s Nicholas Barmore in 4:17 in the 138-pound quarterfinals before pinning Whitewater’s Marcus DePorter in 0:41 in the semifinals. In the finals, Hamre defeated Oregon’s Michael Schliem, 5-3, to give the Pumas a third straight title.

Poynette also got a fourth-place finish from Isaiah Gauer at 106 pounds on Saturday.