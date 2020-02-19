PREP WRESTLING: Royall captures first team regional title since 1998, eliminated at sectionals

“It was a long road to get here. Just three years ago, we had five kids,” said Royall head coach Sam Kirkendall. “We’ve made a heck of a lot of progress and every kid has gotten so much better. Can’t be prouder of them.”

Fennimore bounces Royall at team sectionalsFollowing their first team regional title in 22 years, the Panthers were ousted in the team sectional semifinals.

Fennimore breezed past Royall 69 to 12 in their semifinal dual at the Division 3 Brookwood team sectional meet Tuesday, February 18 at Brookwood High School in Ontario. The dual included Fennimore receiving five forfeit wins and Royall getting one.

In the matches actually wrestled, the Golden Eagles won seven of the eight, including six via pinfall. The Panthers’ lone win on the mat came at 160 pounds courtesy of Ashton Roach, who defeated Cameron Wolf via pinfall at the 3:40 mark.

In the other semifinal, La Crosse Aquinas bested Riverdale 52 to 21.

In the sectional final, Fennimore beat Aquinas 51 to 21 to advance to the team state meet to be held Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at the UW Field House in Madison.

Fennimore has made it to the Division 3 state finals in each of the last four years, winning team state championships in 2016 and 2019.

Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.