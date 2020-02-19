PREP WRESTLING: Royall captures first team regional title since 1998, eliminated at sectionals

NEW LISBON — Royall wrestling’s last team regional championship came all the way back in 1998. After a 22-year drought, the wait for another is finally over.
The Panthers narrowly edged out Brookwood in the final team score standings, tallying 176 points to the Falcons’ 174 points, to bring home the first-place plaque at the Division 3 New Lisbon regional meet Saturday, February 15 in New Lisbon.
It was a bunched leaderboard in the top half even beyond just Royall and Brookwood. Cashton came in third with 167.5 points, barely ahead of fourth-place Hillsboro at 167 points. Host New Lisbon wasn’t very far behind in fifth with 145 points. Westfield tallied 85 points for sixth and Necedah took seventh at 20 points to round out the team scoring.
Royall’s team title triumph came on the heels of a quartet of wrestlers capturing individual regional championships: Nolan McKittrick at 106 pounds, Jameson Bender at 170 pounds, Luke Wohlrab at 195 pounds and Mason McCluskey at 220 pounds.
In their respective championship matches, McKittrick pinned Brookwood’s Dylan Powell at the 3:21 mark, Bender pinned Cashton’s Zachery Harris in 51 seconds, Wohlrab pinned Hillsboro’s Mac Verbsky in 1:04 and McCluskey pinned Hillsboro’s Kevin Osorio at the 2:49 mark.
In addition to those four, both Josh Palamaruk (145 pounds) and Evan Palamaruk (182 pounds) scored second-place finishes to individually qualify for sectionals.
Ethan Palamaruk (126 pounds), Caeden Dobbratz (132 pounds), Dean Sugden (152 pounds) and Cody Meltesen (285 pounds) all placed fourth for the Panthers in their weight classes.
A trio of New Lisbon wrestlers scored individual regional titles of their own: Marcus Forsythe at 113 pounds, Jake Rogers at 138 pounds and Kaleb Baumgart at 145 pounds.
In their respective championship matches, Forsythe knocked off Brookwood’s Alex Guzman via an 8-1 decision, Rogers pinned Brookwood’s Nate DeWitt in 31 seconds and Baumgart defeated Royall’s Josh Palamaruk in a 15-6 major decision.
Devon Lee (120 pounds) and Riley Sloan (132 pounds) both came in second in their weight classes to also move on to sectionals. Hope Baumgart (126 pounds), Matt Cox (152 pounds), Ethan Baumgart (170 pounds), Sam Duckworth (182 pounds) and Ashton Scott (220 pounds) all also competed at the meet for the Rockets.
For Necedah, Lane Meltesen placed second at 152 pounds to punch his ticket to the Division 3 Westby sectional meet to be held Saturday, February 22 in Westby starting at 10 a.m.
But the story of the day was unquestionably the Panthers and their successful quest for a team regional title. For a program that just a few years ago had just a handful of high school wrestlers, it has been quite a remarkable turnaround.
“It was a long road to get here. Just three years ago, we had five kids,” said Royall head coach Sam Kirkendall. “We’ve made a heck of a lot of progress and every kid has gotten so much better. Can’t be prouder of them.”
Fennimore bounces Royall at team sectionalsFollowing their first team regional title in 22 years, the Panthers were ousted in the team sectional semifinals.
Fennimore breezed past Royall 69 to 12 in their semifinal dual at the Division 3 Brookwood team sectional meet Tuesday, February 18 at Brookwood High School in Ontario. The dual included Fennimore receiving five forfeit wins and Royall getting one.
In the matches actually wrestled, the Golden Eagles won seven of the eight, including six via pinfall. The Panthers’ lone win on the mat came at 160 pounds courtesy of Ashton Roach, who defeated Cameron Wolf via pinfall at the 3:40 mark.
In the other semifinal, La Crosse Aquinas bested Riverdale 52 to 21.
In the sectional final, Fennimore beat Aquinas 51 to 21 to advance to the team state meet to be held Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at the UW Field House in Madison.
Fennimore has made it to the Division 3 state finals in each of the last four years, winning team state championships in 2016 and 2019.
