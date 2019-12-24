PREP WRESTLING: Royall knocks off New Lisbon in early-season dual meet

Royall finished with five forfeit victories in the meet: Michael Lincoln at 126 pounds, Ethan Palamaruk at 132 pounds, Ashton Roach at 182 pounds, Luke Wohlrab at 195 pounds and Cody Meltesen at 285 pounds.

New Lisbon’s Devan Minard received a forfeit win at 120 pounds. There was a double forfeit at 106 pounds.

“We gave up five forfeits tonight. That’s 30 points,” said New Lisbon head coach Brian Slater. “We need to get guys back and healthy and into the lineup to compete. But the guys we saw out there tonight, we did good and we adjusted. We went up some weight classes and I think that affected a couple guys. Overall, Royall’s got a nice team with great numbers.”

Last year, it was a dual meet victory over New Lisbon in late January that clinched the Scenic Bluffs championship for Royall. It ended a 21-year conference title drought for the Panthers. This time, the clash between the two Juneau County foes came just before Christmas, but it was still a key win for Royall in its quest to repeat as the top team in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.