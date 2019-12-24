PREP WRESTLING: Royall knocks off New Lisbon in early-season dual meet

ELROY — In matches that were actually wrestled, New Lisbon held its own against Royall. But the Panthers’ deeper active roster allowed them to rack up the forfeit wins and cruise to a pivotal early-season dual meet victory.
Royall wound up defeating the Rockets 54-21 in the final score of their Scenic Bluffs Conference dual meet Thursday, December 19 in Elroy. The gap in the final tally was thanks in no small part to the Panthers receiving five forfeit wins, whereas New Lisbon got just one.
On the mat, Royall still had the stronger night overall, but by a far less drastic margin. The Panthers outscored the Rockets 24-15 in the seven matches that were actually wrestled.
At 138 pounds, Royall’s Caeden Dobbratz pinned New Lisbon’s Hope Baumgart 1:30 into the first round of their match. The next three weight classes saw the Rockets have a surge of success.
New Lisbon’s Jake Rogers pinned Royall’s Harley Leverenz at 1:45 in a 145-pound match. In the most closely contested match of the evening, New Lisbon’s Ethan Baldwin defeated Royall’s Josh Palamaruk via a 13-7 decision at 152 pounds. In the 160-pound match, Kaleb Baumgart pinned Royall’s Dean Sugden at 1:06.
You have free articles remaining.
At 170 pounds, Royall’s Jameson Bender defeated New Lisbon’s Ethan Baldwin at 3:20 via pinfall. Royall’s Mason McCluskey pinned New Lisbon’s Sam Duckworth 33 seconds into their 220-pound match. In the 113-pound match, Royall’s Nolan McKittrick defeated New Lisbon’s Marcus Forsythe at 1:35.
Royall finished with five forfeit victories in the meet: Michael Lincoln at 126 pounds, Ethan Palamaruk at 132 pounds, Ashton Roach at 182 pounds, Luke Wohlrab at 195 pounds and Cody Meltesen at 285 pounds.
New Lisbon’s Devan Minard received a forfeit win at 120 pounds. There was a double forfeit at 106 pounds.
“We gave up five forfeits tonight. That’s 30 points,” said New Lisbon head coach Brian Slater. “We need to get guys back and healthy and into the lineup to compete. But the guys we saw out there tonight, we did good and we adjusted. We went up some weight classes and I think that affected a couple guys. Overall, Royall’s got a nice team with great numbers.”
Last year, it was a dual meet victory over New Lisbon in late January that clinched the Scenic Bluffs championship for Royall. It ended a 21-year conference title drought for the Panthers. This time, the clash between the two Juneau County foes came just before Christmas, but it was still a key win for Royall in its quest to repeat as the top team in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
“We wrestled well. Even the ones that didn’t go our way, we wrestled hard. New Lisbon is a tough team and I’m very proud of the boys,” said Royall head coach Sam Kirkendall. “It’s always nice to beat our rivals here and it’s a good sign moving forward. The conference is up across the board. We’ve gotta just keep wrestling hard.”
Both teams will make an appearance at the annual Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28. Wrestling gets underway at 9 a.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.