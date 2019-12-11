PREP WRESTLING: Royall places second overall at home invitational

ELROY — Coming off a 2018-19 season that saw them win their first conference title in 21 years, the Royall wrestling program picked up where they left off to kick off the 2019-20 campaign.

The Panthers tallied a total of 143 team points to place second overall at the 2019 Royall Invite Saturday, December 7 at Royall High School in Elroy. Iowa-Grant finished in first among the 17 teams competing at the event with 176 points.

Royall had two first-place finishers on the day: Nolan McKittrick at 106 pounds and Luke Wohlrab at 195 pounds. McKittrick received a bye into the semifinals, where he pinned Hillsboro’s Jameson Griffiths in just 14 seconds. In the championship match, he defeated Spencer-Columbus Catholic’s Ty Woodkey via pinfall with 30 seconds left in the third period.

Wohlrab also had a bye into the semifinals, where he made quick work of Iowa-Grant’s Isaac Biba with a quick pinfall in 23 seconds. He was even better in the first-place match against Richland Center’s Hayden Jelinek, who he pinned in only 13 seconds.

Harley Leverenz placed second at 145 points and Jameson Bender did likewise at 170 pounds. Ashton Roach came in third at 182 pounds, Jacob Hanratty was fourth at 160 pounds, Mason McCluskey placed fifth at 220 pounds and Josh Palamaruk took sixth at 152 pounds.

