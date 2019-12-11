PREP WRESTLING: Royall places second overall at home invitational

ELROY — Coming off a 2018-19 season that saw them win their first conference title in 21 years, the Royall wrestling program picked up where they left off to kick off the 2019-20 campaign.
The Panthers tallied a total of 143 team points to place second overall at the 2019 Royall Invite Saturday, December 7 at Royall High School in Elroy. Iowa-Grant finished in first among the 17 teams competing at the event with 176 points.
Royall had two first-place finishers on the day: Nolan McKittrick at 106 pounds and Luke Wohlrab at 195 pounds. McKittrick received a bye into the semifinals, where he pinned Hillsboro’s Jameson Griffiths in just 14 seconds. In the championship match, he defeated Spencer-Columbus Catholic’s Ty Woodkey via pinfall with 30 seconds left in the third period.
Wohlrab also had a bye into the semifinals, where he made quick work of Iowa-Grant’s Isaac Biba with a quick pinfall in 23 seconds. He was even better in the first-place match against Richland Center’s Hayden Jelinek, who he pinned in only 13 seconds.
Harley Leverenz placed second at 145 points and Jameson Bender did likewise at 170 pounds. Ashton Roach came in third at 182 pounds, Jacob Hanratty was fourth at 160 pounds, Mason McCluskey placed fifth at 220 pounds and Josh Palamaruk took sixth at 152 pounds.
Michael Lincoln (120 pounds), Ethan Palamaruk (132) and Johnny Lawry (285) all also competed at the home meet for the Panthers.
New Lisbon had five wrestlers at the meet, with all of them placing. The best of these was Jake Rogers, who brought home the gold in the 138-pound bracket. Rogers won all three of his matches via pinfall in the first period, defeating Madison East’s Mikel Myadze in 50 seconds in the quarterfinals, Kickapoo/La Farge’s Darien Strait in 1:17 in the semifinals and Richland Center’s Gus Donovan in 1:05 in the first-place match.
Marcus Forsythe and Kaleb Baumgart placed third overall at 113 and 152 pounds, respectively. Ethan Baldwin and Ethan Baumgart each had fifth-place showings at 145 pounds and 160 pounds, respectively.
As a team, the Rockets garnered 76 points to take seventh overall. Mauston was ninth with 60 team points. The Golden Eagles had a pair of third-place finishers: Jackson Whitney in the 126-pound bracket and Vinnie Bellock at 132 pounds.
Justin Maguire (120 pounds), Dravan Robinson (170) and Dalton Hoehn (182) each came in fourth in their respective weight classes. Hannah Hininger (113), Hunter Knitt (138), Brock Seifert (145) and Cade Yates (195) all also competed for the Golden Eagles.
Necedah’s Lane Meltesen emerged in first place at 160 pounds. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Almond-Bancroft/Pacelli’s at 2:32. He moved on to pin Kickapoo/La Farge’s John Cina in 1:13 in the semifinals and then defeated Iowa-Grant’s Blake Dax via a 13-6 decision in the championship match.
Jadon Quinones (138) and Shayne Sparby (152) also competed at the meet for the Cardinals, who placed 15th overall as a team with 26 points.
