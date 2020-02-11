PREP WRESTLING: Royall places third overall at Scenic Ridge & Rivers conference meet

NECEDAH — Coming on the heels of a second consecutive Scenic Bluffs title, the Royall Panthers continued their positive charge toward the postseason with a strong showing at this year’s conference meet.
The Panthers placed third overall out of the 12 teams competing at the 2020 Scenic Ridge and Rivers Conference Tournament Saturday, February 8 at Necedah High School.
Leading the way for Royall at Saturday’s meet were a trio of wrestlers who went home as individual conference champions. Nolan McKittrick (106 pounds), Jameson Bender (170 pounds) and Luke Wohlrab (195 pounds) each notched a first-place finish in their respective weight classes.
For McKittrick, a junior, it was his third individual conference championship at 106 pounds in his three years as a high school wrestler. He received a bye into the semifinals and then was awarded a forfeit victory over Pecatonica/Argyle’s Ridge Toay to advance to the championship round. In the first-place match, McKittrick pinned Brookwood’s Dylan Powell at the 2:30 mark to ensure his spot atop the medalist podium yet again.
Wohlrab made it to the championship match at 182 pounds last year, but lost to Ithaca/Weston’s Riley Astle. This time around, Wohlrab received a bye into the 195-pound semifinals. He quickly pinned Hillsboro’s Denver Hill in 32 seconds to move on to the first-place match, where he defeated River Ridge/Cassville’s Gavin Esser via pinfall in 57 seconds.
Bender rocketed all the way up from sixth place in the 160-pound bracket last season to first place at 170 pounds at this year’s event. After receiving a quarterfinal bye, he pinned River Ridge/Cassville’s Zach Zimmer 1:23 into their semifinal match and then defeated Ithaca/Weston’s Jacob Manning via pinfall at the 4:19 mark in the championship match.
A trio of Royall wrestlers also won their third-place matches. Josh Palamaruk (145 pounds) defeated Cashton’s Matthew Harter via a 9-5 decision, Ashton Roach (160 pounds) pinned Cashton’s Ethan Anderson at the 2:29 mark and Mason McCluskey (220 pounds) beat Ithaca/Weston’s Marshell Self via a 9-2 decision.
Ethan Palamaruk (126 pounds) came up short in his third-place match, losing to Brookwood’s Jaden Atha via pinfall at the 1:52 mark. At 138 pounds, Harley Leverenz scored a 12-0 major decision victory against Cashton’s Kenneth Letterly in their fifth-place match.
In other fifth-place matches for the Panthers, De Soto’s Nathan Woodhouse pinned Evan Palamaruk at the 2:36 mark of their 182-pound bout and Hillsboro’s Kenton Dvorak pinned Tristen Day 52 seconds into their 285-pound match.
Caeden Dobbratz (132 pounds) and Dean Sugden (152 pounds) also competed at the event for Royall and were defeated in the consolation semifinals.
Overall, the Panthers tallied 139 team points to take third overall. Only Ithaca/Weston (178.5) and Pecatonica/Argyle (169) finished ahead of them in the final standings Saturday.
The strong overall performance came just over a week after Royall secured its second consecutive Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by completing its perfect record in conference duals with a 54-15 win against Cashton.
Prior to last season, the Panthers hadn’t won a conference title in wrestling since 1998. But with this recent resurgence, Royall head coach Sam Kirkendall noted that excitement around the program and overall participation numbers have seen an uptick.
“It’s fun. It’s exciting to see. We’re getting crowds back again,” Kirkendall said. “I think it’s driving some of the numbers up and it just feels good to win.”
The turnout increase in the program not only helps with being able to have full or near-full depth charts for duals and meets, but also pays major dividends during practices.
“Having practice partners is huge. Having enough kids to have partners is making all of our guys much, much better,” Kirkendall said. “Huge jumps from last year to this year.”
At Saturday’s meet, New Lisbon had four wrestlers reach the championship round in their respective weight classes, but only Marcus Forsythe emerged with an individual conference title.
Forsythe received a bye into the semifinals of the 113-pound bracket. Once there, he scored a pinfall victory over Hillsboro’s Josiah Thyne just 22 seconds into their match. In the first-place bout, Forsythe pinned Brookwood’s Alex Guzman at the 3:09 mark.
In the Rockets’ other first-place matches, Brookwood’s Jacob Green (120 pounds) defeated Devon Lee via a 15-3 major decision, De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (138 pounds) pinned Jacob Rogers at the 3:48 mark and Ithaca/Weston’s Monty Jennings (145 pounds) beat Kaleb Baumgart via a 7-3 decision.
At 220 pounds, Cashton’s Austin Culpitt pinned New Lisbon’s Ashton Scott 1:11 into their fifth-place match. Riley Sloan (132 pounds) and Sam Duckworth (182 pounds) also wrestled for the Rockets, but both were eliminated in the consolation semifinals.
Host Necedah had three wrestlers competing at the meet, with Lane Meltesen putting forth the best showing. In the 152-pound bracket, Meltesen scored a pinfall victory over Brookwood’s Jesus Barajas at the 2:46 mark of their quarterfinal match.
In the semifinals, Ithaca/Weston’s Logan Clary scored a pinfall victory over Meltesen 3:08 into their bout. Meltesen then received a medical forfeit over Kickapoo/La Farge’s John Cina in the third-place match to secure his spot on the podium.
In the 160-pound fifth-place match, River Ridge/Cassville’s Myles Wehrle pinned Necedah’s Roger Daniels at the 4:35 mark. Mason Wollschlager (138 pounds) also wrestled for the Cardinals, but lost in the consolation bracket.
Final team standings at the meet were as follows: Ithaca/Weston (178.5) in first, Pecatonica/Argyle (169) in second, Royall (139) in third, Brookwood (106) in fourth, Cashton (87) in fifth, Hillsboro (83) in sixth, New Lisbon (81.5) in seventh, De Soto (78.5) in eighth, River Ridge/Cassville (67) in ninth, Kickapoo/La Farge (41) in 10th, North Crawford/Seneca (27.5) in 11th and Necedah (20) in 12th.
Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall all now turn their attention to the Division 3 New Lisbon regional meet, where they will all compete alongside Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro and Westfield Saturday, February 15 at New Lisbon High School. Wrestling is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m.
