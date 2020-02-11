PREP WRESTLING: Royall places third overall at Scenic Ridge & Rivers conference meet

The strong overall performance came just over a week after Royall secured its second consecutive Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by completing its perfect record in conference duals with a 54-15 win against Cashton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to last season, the Panthers hadn’t won a conference title in wrestling since 1998. But with this recent resurgence, Royall head coach Sam Kirkendall noted that excitement around the program and overall participation numbers have seen an uptick.

“It’s fun. It’s exciting to see. We’re getting crowds back again,” Kirkendall said. “I think it’s driving some of the numbers up and it just feels good to win.”

The turnout increase in the program not only helps with being able to have full or near-full depth charts for duals and meets, but also pays major dividends during practices.

“Having practice partners is huge. Having enough kids to have partners is making all of our guys much, much better,” Kirkendall said. “Huge jumps from last year to this year.”

At Saturday’s meet, New Lisbon had four wrestlers reach the championship round in their respective weight classes, but only Marcus Forsythe emerged with an individual conference title.