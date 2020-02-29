PREP WRESTLING: Royall's McKittrick rebounds to place third at state after controversial semifinal loss

A loss in such controversial fashion could’ve had the potential to derail the rest of McKittrick’s state tournament if he let the disappointment fester in his mind and distract him from the matches that were still ahead of him. Instead, he seemed to use it as further fuel for a dominating performance in Saturday’s wrestlebacks.

First up Saturday morning was a matchup with Riverdale sophomore Jonah Dennis in the consolation semifinals. McKittrick let Dennis get virtually no offense in en route to a victory via a 7-0 decision.

The win moved McKittrick into the third-place match, where he once again faced Clear Lake’s Mitch Anderson in a rematch from the quarterfinals. McKittrick did not score another pinfall victory over Andersen, but he did firmly control the proceedings on his way to an 11-3 major decision win to secure the third-place position on the podium.

“We tell kids all the time, if you lose, use it and move forward. That’s exactly what he did,” Kirkendall said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to be the two kids he wrestled today.”

Even in the immediate aftermath of clinching a third-place medal to bring home from the Kohl Center, McKittrick already had his eyes on getting another crack at a state title in 2021.