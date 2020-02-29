PREP WRESTLING: Royall's McKittrick rebounds to place third at state after controversial semifinal loss

MADISON — On the surface, Royall junior Nolan McKittrick’s performance this year at state seems like it should be producing nothing but good vibes.
In his third straight state appearance, McKittrick put forth easily his best showing yet. He had failed to win a match and was bounced from the tournament in Thursday’s opening round in both 2018 and 2019. This time, his status as sectional champion earned him a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals at the 2020 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
McKittrick won three of the four matches he wrestled in at the state meet and earned himself third-place honors in the Division 3 106-pound bracket. All in all, it was a successful, career-best showing at state for McKittrick, who was ranked third in the state by WIWrestling.com among Division 3 wrestlers in his weight class coming into the weekend.
So what could put any kind of damper on such a strong weekend? Some missed opportunities and a controversial finish that prevented McKittrick from grabbing a spot in Saturday evening’s first-place match.
As mentioned previously, McKittrick placed first at sectionals and thus didn’t have to wrestle until Friday morning’s quarterfinals. In his first match of the state tournament, he made fairly quick work of Clear Lake freshman Mitch Anderson, who he pinned 2:34 into their bout.
Though he dispatched Anderson without much of a problem, McKittrick admitted he had some nerves going into the match since he was still searching for his first career win at state.
“The first match, I was a little nervous since I hadn’t won a match down here yet,” McKittrick said. “But once I pinned (Anderson), I got the ball rolling and I said ‘this is my turn.’”
His quarterfinal win set up a semifinal clash against Saint Croix Falls senior Luke Thaemert Friday evening. McKittrick wrestled well and was in a position to potentially knock off Thaemert, though the two remained tied at 5-5 after the three regulation periods and the match headed to overtime.
The two remained at a stalemate for most of the overtime period until the waning seconds, where Thaemert attempted a takedown of McKittrick. Even though it appeared that the takedown wasn’t completed until the last second had ticked off the clock, the refs awarded Thaemert the two points and a 7-5 win via sudden victory to send him to the championship match.
Royall head coach Sam Kirkendall believed time had clearly run out before the takedown occurred and felt Thaemert could’ve received a stalling warning during the match, but still praised McKittrick’s performance in a gutting loss.
“Even the match that got away from us, he outwrestled that kid and did everything he could to get a win there,” Kirkendall said. “Can’t ask for a better performance from him.”
A loss in such controversial fashion could’ve had the potential to derail the rest of McKittrick’s state tournament if he let the disappointment fester in his mind and distract him from the matches that were still ahead of him. Instead, he seemed to use it as further fuel for a dominating performance in Saturday’s wrestlebacks.
First up Saturday morning was a matchup with Riverdale sophomore Jonah Dennis in the consolation semifinals. McKittrick let Dennis get virtually no offense in en route to a victory via a 7-0 decision.
The win moved McKittrick into the third-place match, where he once again faced Clear Lake’s Mitch Anderson in a rematch from the quarterfinals. McKittrick did not score another pinfall victory over Andersen, but he did firmly control the proceedings on his way to an 11-3 major decision win to secure the third-place position on the podium.
“We tell kids all the time, if you lose, use it and move forward. That’s exactly what he did,” Kirkendall said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to be the two kids he wrestled today.”
Even in the immediate aftermath of clinching a third-place medal to bring home from the Kohl Center, McKittrick already had his eyes on getting another crack at a state title in 2021.
“I think he’s ready to go. I told him he can have some fun and celebrate it for a little while, and he doesn’t even want to,” Kirkendall said. “He wants to get right back to it and get ready for next year.”
This isn’t to suggest McKittrick isn’t proud of what he accomplished this weekend in Madison. He undoubtedly is. But coming so tantalizingly close to a spot in a state championship match has him steadfast in his belief that his work is far from over.
“What I take is that my work’s not done yet,” McKittrick said. “I want first and I’ve got to get moving.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.