PREP WRESTLING: Royall’s McKittrick wins sectional title to earn third straight state appearance

WESTBY — Three years, three state appearances for Royall junior Nolan McKittrick. And this time around, he won’t have to break a sweat during the Thursday session.

McKittrick not only punched his ticket to this year’s state tournament, but also secured a bye into the semifinals by placing first in the 106-pound bracket at the Division 3 Westby sectional meet Saturday, February 22 at Westby High School.

His day started with a quarterfinal matchup against Westby’s Brock Hoskins, who McKittrick quickly dispatched of with a pinfall victory just 48 seconds into their match. Next up was a clash with Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in the semifinals. In a tightly contest bout, McKittrick edged Sullivan via a 3-1 decision to secure his spot at state and advance to the championship round.

In the 106-pound first-place match, McKittrick was pitted against Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh. Both wrestlers already knew they were headed to the Kohl Center regardless of the result, but there was still something to fight for beyond just the satisfaction of being named sectional champion: the right to earn a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals.