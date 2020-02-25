PREP WRESTLING: Royall’s McKittrick wins sectional title to earn third straight state appearance

WESTBY — Three years, three state appearances for Royall junior Nolan McKittrick. And this time around, he won’t have to break a sweat during the Thursday session.
McKittrick not only punched his ticket to this year’s state tournament, but also secured a bye into the semifinals by placing first in the 106-pound bracket at the Division 3 Westby sectional meet Saturday, February 22 at Westby High School.
His day started with a quarterfinal matchup against Westby’s Brock Hoskins, who McKittrick quickly dispatched of with a pinfall victory just 48 seconds into their match. Next up was a clash with Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in the semifinals. In a tightly contest bout, McKittrick edged Sullivan via a 3-1 decision to secure his spot at state and advance to the championship round.
In the 106-pound first-place match, McKittrick was pitted against Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh. Both wrestlers already knew they were headed to the Kohl Center regardless of the result, but there was still something to fight for beyond just the satisfaction of being named sectional champion: the right to earn a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals.
For Divisions 2 and 3, each weight class’s champion from each of the four sectionals earns a spot in the quarterfinals at state. The second- and third-place finishers in each weight class also book a trip to state, but must start with Thursday’s first round. A loss in that opening round means an abrupt end to their state appearance, while making it to the quarterfinals ensures you have at least one more match in the wrestlebacks even if you lose.
The importance of securing that bye was not lost on McKittrick. As both a freshman and sophomore, he placed third at sectionals and began state Thursday evening. In both appearances, he lost that opening match and his time at state was over before the weekend even began. He’ll have no such worries in his third trip to the Kohl Center.
McKittrick controlled the championship bout against Welsh essentially from start to finish, eventually picking up the victory via a 7-1 decision.
“It feels really good knowing that I’m at least going to get a wrestleback this year and not have to worry about losing in the first round and being done,” McKittrick said.
When the dust settled, McKittrick was the sole Juneau County representative at the meet to move on to Madison. Josh Palamaruk (145 pounds), Jameson Bender (170 pounds), Evan Palamaruk (182 pounds), Luke Wohlrab (195 pounds) and Mason McCluskey (220 pounds) all competed at sectionals for Royall as well. Necedah’s Lane Meltesen wrestled in the 152-pound bracket as the Cardinals’ sole wrestler at sectionals.
New Lisbon had five wrestlers at Saturday’s meet: Marcus Forsythe (113 pounds), Devon Lee (120 pounds), Riley Sloan (132 pounds), Jake Rogers (138 pounds) and Kaleb Baumgart (145 pounds).
Of those five, Rogers came closest to advancing to the state meet — a feat he had accomplished in each of the last two years.
Rogers began his day with a pinfall victory over Pecatonica/Argyle’s Kristian Orloff 1:07 into their quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, he faced Calvin Hargrove of La Crosse Aquinas for a chance to move on to the championship round and guarantee a spot at state. It was Hargrove who got the better of Rogers by pinning him at the 3:11 mark.
After the loss, Rogers moved into the wrestlebacks and rebounded by beating Riverdale’s McCoy Koch in a 17-1 technical fall with 39 seconds left in the third period. This gave Rogers another crack at clinching a third straight state appearance in the third-place match against Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter. However, Nutter dashed his hopes with a narrow win via a 3-1 decision.
New Lisbon won’t be sending any wrestlers to state this year, but one of its coaches, who is no stranger to wrestling in Madison, did his part to help McKittrick prepare for his upcoming trip to the Kohl Center.
Barry Davis is currently an assistant coach for the New Lisbon wrestling team. He also happens to be a highly decorated wrestler and member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame who spent a quarter-century as the head wrestling coach of the Wisconsin Badgers from 1993 to 2018.
Following McKittrick’s first-place win Saturday, Davis took time to offer the Royall junior some pointers on his technique.
“He was trying to help me in keeping chest pressure, keeping pressure forward because in that match (Welsh) was coming back into me a lot and I wasn’t getting the best forward pressure,” McKittrick said of his conversation with Davis.
McKittrick enters this year’s state tournament sporting a 38-3 record on the season and ranked No. 3 among Division 3 wrestlers in his weight class according to WIWrestling.com. In the quarterfinals, he’ll face either Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Mason Hoopman or Clear Lake’s Mitch Anderson late Friday morning.
The winner advances to Friday evening’s semifinals while the loser heads to the consolation bracket starting Friday afternoon.
The 2020 WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament will be held from Thursday, February 27 to Saturday, February 29 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.