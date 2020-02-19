PREP WRESTLING: Three Mauston wrestlers advance to sectionals

With the regional meet in the books, there are still three Mauston wrestlers left standing as attention turns to sectionals.
Jackson Whitney and Roman Martinez each captured individual regional championships while Dalton Hoehn placed second in his weight class to all advance to sectionals at the Division 2 River Valley regional meet Saturday, December 15 at River Valley High School in Spring Green.
Whitney emerged victorious out of the 126-pound bracket. In the quarterfinals, he quickly pinned Richland Center’s Logan Olson in 46 seconds. Whitney then defeated Adams-Friendship’s Zach Presley via a 9-7 decision in the semifinals and capped the day off by beating River Valley’s Cole White in a 5-3 decision in the first-place match.
In the 170-pound bracket, Martinez received a bye into the semifinals. Once there, he knocked off Dominic Kontaxis of Wisconsin Dells in a 9-1 major decision. In the championship round, Martinez defeated Adams-Friendship’s Josh Wallner via a 9-6 decision.
Hoehn competed in the 160-pound weight class, where he made it all the way to the first-place match before suffering a loss.
After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, Hoehn topped Elijah Leonard of Wisconsin Dells in a narrow 5-3 decision that would prove pivotal. In the championship round, Richland Center’s Jaren Hill pinned Hoehn at the 3:05 mark. Leonard won the third-place match, so Hoehn didn’t have to wrestle him again in the second-place match and moved on to sectionals.
Four Mauston wrestlers placed third in their respective weight classes: Justin Maguire (120 pounds), Brandon Dolata (152 pounds), Dravan Robinson (182 pounds) and Cade Yates (195 pounds). Dolata, Maguire and Yates were all matched up with the wrestlers they lost to in the semifinals in the second-place match, so they automatically lost.
In his second-place match, Robinson fell to Matt Getgen via pinfall at the 2:58 mark in their bout.
Hannah Hininger (106 pounds), Vincent Bellock (132 pounds), Hunter Knitt (138 pounds) and Hayden Goodman (145 pounds) all competed at the regional meet as well for the Golden Eagles.
The results in overall team standings were as follows: Richland Center 201, Wisconsin Dells 195, Viroqua 166.5, River Valley 162, Adams-Friendship 159 and Mauston 137.
Hoehn, Martinez and Whitney now all turn their focus to sectionals. They’ll compete at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional meet Saturday, February 22 in Evansville. Wrestling is set to get underway at 10 a.m.
The top three finishers in each weight class from each of the four Division 2 sectional meets will then advance to the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament, scheduled to be held from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Saturday Feb. 29 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.