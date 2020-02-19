PREP WRESTLING: Three Mauston wrestlers advance to sectionals

With the regional meet in the books, there are still three Mauston wrestlers left standing as attention turns to sectionals.

Jackson Whitney and Roman Martinez each captured individual regional championships while Dalton Hoehn placed second in his weight class to all advance to sectionals at the Division 2 River Valley regional meet Saturday, December 15 at River Valley High School in Spring Green.

Whitney emerged victorious out of the 126-pound bracket. In the quarterfinals, he quickly pinned Richland Center’s Logan Olson in 46 seconds. Whitney then defeated Adams-Friendship’s Zach Presley via a 9-7 decision in the semifinals and capped the day off by beating River Valley’s Cole White in a 5-3 decision in the first-place match.

In the 170-pound bracket, Martinez received a bye into the semifinals. Once there, he knocked off Dominic Kontaxis of Wisconsin Dells in a 9-1 major decision. In the championship round, Martinez defeated Adams-Friendship’s Josh Wallner via a 9-6 decision.

Hoehn competed in the 160-pound weight class, where he made it all the way to the first-place match before suffering a loss.

