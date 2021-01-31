PREP WRESTLING: Two Portage wrestlers finish second at regionals, advance to sectionlas

Arnold had a longer day than most as he didn’t have a bye in the first round. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Austin Weber at 1:18, and followed it up with a technical fall (17-2) in 5:09 over Oregon’s Cooper King in the semifinals.

“He wrestled excellent today,” Garrigan said. “He did very well on the mat. He was very explosive. He was very aggressive on the mat, just like he has been all year. He listened well on the mat and took advantage of opportunities he had out there.”

Things started off great for Arnold in the championship match against DeForest’s Brody Hemauer as he got an escape for one point. But Hembauer fouled that up with a takedown at the edge of the mat near the end of the second round. It was the changing point that led to a 5-1 victory for Hemauer.

“It was two on the edge of the mat. I still think we had chances that to take the lead. With that, Lowell did a great job trying to break him down and wear him out. He just couldn’t get enough there. I can’t say enough there about (how good he is).”

Now he and Garrigan are hoping for another shot at Hemauer in sectionals.