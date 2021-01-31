PREP WRESTLING: Two Portage wrestlers finish second at regionals, advance to sectionlas

BEAVER DAM ― The effort put for by the Portage wrestling team at the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament in Beaver Dam defined the program’s philosophy.
The energy by the four Warriors allowed two of them to advance and another one to get within one match of qualifying for next weekend’s Mukwonago sectional.
“What I saw from the team today was that we’re going to go out and be aggressive, and we’re going to wear on people,” said action head coach Dustan Garrigan, who took over coaching duties because actual head coach Shane Haak was out due to COVID-related quarantining. “We’re going to wear (opponents out) and get to the third period and win the third period. That’s a big part of our philosophy and we just keep grinding away.”
Portage’s Seth Williams and Lowell Arnold – who is ranked seventh by wiwrestling.com in Div. 1 at 170 pounds – advanced at 145 pounds and 170 pounds, respectively. Both didn’t have a wrestle back because the opponents they beat in the semifinals had won their third-place matches.
Williams started the day off by pinning Sun Prairie’s Braeden Gunderson in 4 minutes, 17 seconds. But fell on hard times in the championship match against Stoughton’s Trenton Dow, an honorable mention wrestler, at 145 pounds. Williams lost 12-2 to Dow.
“The big thing I liked about Seth is he’s always aggressive,” Garrigan said. “He’s always aggressive moving his hands, moving his feet and you never know what you’re going to get. Most of the time he’s going to come out on top in a bunch of scrambles. He’s a scramble wrestler. It’s good to see him take advantages of his opportunities too as well and come back again in the second-place regional like last year.”
Arnold had a longer day than most as he didn’t have a bye in the first round. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Austin Weber at 1:18, and followed it up with a technical fall (17-2) in 5:09 over Oregon’s Cooper King in the semifinals.
“He wrestled excellent today,” Garrigan said. “He did very well on the mat. He was very explosive. He was very aggressive on the mat, just like he has been all year. He listened well on the mat and took advantage of opportunities he had out there.”
Things started off great for Arnold in the championship match against DeForest’s Brody Hemauer as he got an escape for one point. But Hembauer fouled that up with a takedown at the edge of the mat near the end of the second round. It was the changing point that led to a 5-1 victory for Hemauer.
“It was two on the edge of the mat. I still think we had chances that to take the lead. With that, Lowell did a great job trying to break him down and wear him out. He just couldn’t get enough there. I can’t say enough there about (how good he is).”
Now he and Garrigan are hoping for another shot at Hemauer in sectionals.
“It’s obviously to work for that championship,” Garrigan said. “He’s having another crack at Brody Hemauer at another point in time next week. I know it’s another tough (sectional). He’ll have some good competition as well. There’s another opportunity.”
A Warrior wishing he had another chance at regionals is 152-pounder Spencer Andrews, who started his day off with a 13-6 victory over Sun Prairie’s Quinn Hess. However, he followed that up with a 20-7 major decision loss by Oregon’s Seth Niday in the semifinals.
“He did come out with some adversity in the third-place match,” said Garrigan, who watched Andrews pin DeForest’s Brody McDowell in 1:23. Andrews didn’t have a wrestle-back opportunity because Niday lost to Monona Grove’s Zach Gunderson 6-1 in the championship match.
“He didn’t wrestle bad at all,” Garrigan said of Andrews. “That’s what we preach that we have to have a short mind and take the next one, and take pieces from every match and move forward. I think he did a great job of forgetting about the last match and not dwelling on it, and taking it to the next guy in the third-place round.”
Portage’s Luke Paulson didn’t have the best of days, getting pinned at 3:17 in the quarterfinals by DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz. He did, however, pin Sun Prairie’s Cayden Anhalt in 34 seconds to take fifth place on the day.
Pre-COVID times, Portage would’ve had Andrews advance to sectionals as the top four normally advance, but the WIAA reduced it down to two wrestlers because not as many competitors were competing this year. But the Warriors still got a couple members move on and continue their seasons.
“It’s something we figured, we’d get a couple guys through to the next round,” Garrigan said.
Brayan De La Cruz.jpg
Anastasia Putz-Huettner 2.jpg
Anastasia Putz-Huettner.jpg
Brandon Esser 2.jpg
Brandon Esser 3.jpg
Brandon Esser.jpg
Brayan De La Cruz 2.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 2.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 3.jpg
Eduardo Tostado 4.jpg
Eduardo Tostado.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 2.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 3.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 4.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 5.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 6.jpg
Gabriel Klatt 7.jpg
Gabriel Klatt.jpg
Hayden DeZarn 2.jpg
Hayden DeZarn.jpg
Kaden Reabe 2.jpg
Kaden Reabe 3.jpg
Kaden Reabe.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 2.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 3.jpg
Keegan Jacobs 4.jpg
Keegan Jacobs.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 2.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 3.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 4.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 5.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 6.jpg
Kyler Neuberger 7.jpg
Kyler Neuberger.jpg
Lowell Arnold 2.jpg
Lowell Arnold 3.jpg
Lowell Arnold 4.jpg
Lowell Arnold 5.jpg
Lowell Arnold 6.jpg
Lowell Arnold.jpg
Luke Paulson 2.jpg
Luke Paulson.jpg
Matthew Hendrix 2.jpg
Matthew Hendrix 3.jpg
Matthew Hendrix.jpg
Nick Ludowese 2.jpg
Nick Ludowese 3.jpg
Nick Ludowese 4.jpg
Nick Ludowese.jpg
Ren Nickel 2.jpg
Ren Nickel 3.jpg
Ren Nickel.jpg
Seth Williams 2.jpg
Seth Williams 3.jpg
Seth Williams 4.jpg
Seth Williams.jpg
Spencer Andrews 2.jpg
Spencer Andrews 3.jpg
Spencer Andrews 4.jpg
Spencer Andrews.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.