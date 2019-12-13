PREP WRESTLING: Waunakee uses 8 pins to beat Portage, 51-21

Portage had gotten its season off to a strong start, picking up a big victory over Mount Horeb in its Badger North Conference opener last week, and then finishing in first place at the Black River Falls Invitational on Saturday, but its first true test came when the defending conference champion Waunakee Warriors came to town.

Portage was hoping to prove it was ready to compete with the best the Badger North had to offer, but instead found out it has some work to do. Waunakee won nine matches, eight coming via the pin, rolling to a 51-21 victory over Portage on Friday at Portage High School.

Portage looked like it was primed to give Waunakee all it could handle after it took a 15-6 lead after four matches, but things changed quickly, as Waunakee won the next four matches, with three of them being pins, to take the lead for good.

“We’re in a great conference. It’s great to go against great competition,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “Obviously, they’ve had a lot of success the last couple years and our goal is close the gap on them. We felt that was a dual we could compete in.”

Waunakee took a quick 6-0 lead on junior Jackson Reischel’s pin at 220 pounds, but Portage got those points back when sophomore Hayden Steinle received a forfeit at 285 pounds.