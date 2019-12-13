PREP WRESTLING: Waunakee uses 8 pins to beat Portage, 51-21

Portage had gotten its season off to a strong start, picking up a big victory over Mount Horeb in its Badger North Conference opener last week, and then finishing in first place at the Black River Falls Invitational on Saturday, but its first true test came when the defending conference champion Waunakee Warriors came to town.
Portage was hoping to prove it was ready to compete with the best the Badger North had to offer, but instead found out it has some work to do. Waunakee won nine matches, eight coming via the pin, rolling to a 51-21 victory over Portage on Friday at Portage High School.
Portage looked like it was primed to give Waunakee all it could handle after it took a 15-6 lead after four matches, but things changed quickly, as Waunakee won the next four matches, with three of them being pins, to take the lead for good.
“We’re in a great conference. It’s great to go against great competition,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “Obviously, they’ve had a lot of success the last couple years and our goal is close the gap on them. We felt that was a dual we could compete in.”
Waunakee took a quick 6-0 lead on junior Jackson Reischel’s pin at 220 pounds, but Portage got those points back when sophomore Hayden Steinle received a forfeit at 285 pounds.
Portage took its first lead when sophomore Chase Beckett needed just 42 seconds to pin Waunakee’s freshman Coltan Nechvatal at 106 pounds. That win was followed up by Portage freshman David Williams picking up a 6-4 victory over sophomore Jayden Freie at 113 pounds, giving Portage a 15-6 lead.
Waunakee’s strength began to show, as it sent out three wrestlers who are currently ranked in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online at 120, 132 and 138 pounds, with two of them being state qualifier a season ago. First it was junior Kolby Heinz getting a pin at 120 pounds. Then at 132 pounds, senior Nick Schweitzer added another pin to the tally. That was followed by junior Sam Lorenz – a two-time state qualifier – who got a pin at 138 pounds to give Waunakee a 27-15 lead.
Portage was able to stop the bleeding with wins at 145 and 152 pounds by senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomore Lowell Arnold. Tijerina picked up a hard-fought 8-4 win over Waunakee junior Braysen Ellis.
The match of the night came at 152 pounds, where Arnold took on Waunakee senior Berhett Statz. Both wrestlers were state qualifiers last season, and while Arnold didn’t place at the state meet, Statz finished fourth at 126 pounds, and is currently ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
Arnold was up to the task. After a scoreless first period, Arnold used an escape and a takedown to take a 3-0 lead to the third period. From there, Arnold held on and used a late takedown to get the 5-0 victory.
“He wrestled three periods. That was the main thing,” Haak said of Arnold. “I think he was patient with some of the things he was trying to do. He put three good periods together, didn’t rush things, was consistent all three periods. That’s what you have to do in close matches.”
Arnold’s win cut Waunakee’s lead to 27-21 with four matches, remaining, but all four matches were won by Waunakee with pins. Haak said his wrestlers need to do a better job of staying off their back if they are going to compete against teams like Waunakee.
“That’s what we got to improve on the most, and we have five duals (Saturday), which we can really focus on that,” Haak said. “We didn’t do a great job of that. … When you’re trying to win and beat good teams, that can’t happen.”
Portage will return to action when it competes at the Devils Duals at the Woodside Dome in Wisconsin Dells, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.