PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells captures third straight conference title in dramatic fashion

In their respective first-place matches, Van Dinter pinned Adams-Friendship’s Cole Docken at the 1:17 mark, Kingsley pinned Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Ethan Kubasta 1:28 into their match, Dethloff edged out a narrow, crucial 14-11 decision over Adams-Friendship’s Kyle Wiseman and Koenig tallied a 10-0 major decision over Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Colton Martin.

In the Chiefs’ other first-place matches, Mauston’s Brandon Dolata scored a pin-fall victory over junior Bear Leonard in 5:36 at 152 pounds and Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Damean Netzler pinned sophomore James Sampson at the 1:16 mark of their 220-pound match.

Wisconsin Dells also got third-place finishes from senior Elizah Leonard at 113 pounds, junior Jade Herzer at 132 pounds, sophomore Matt Getgen at 182 pounds and junior Aaron Huff at heavyweight.

Not only did the Chiefs have to scrape out a win at the conference meet by the skin of their teeth, they had to bounce back from an early-season dual loss to even give themselves a shot at pulling off the three-peat.

Adams-Friendship thumped Wisconsin Dells 57-24 in their opening conference dual of the season on Dec. 12. The Chiefs responded by winning all four of their remaining conference duals, including a pivotal 42-35 win against the Nekoosa co-op on Jan. 16.