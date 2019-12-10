The Wisconsin Dells wrestling team went 1-4 and finished in sixth place at the Reedsburg Duals on Saturday at Reedsburg High School.
Wisconsin Dells went winless in three matches in pool play, losing to Reedsburg (39-30), Lancaster (47-18) and La Crosse Logan (45-33). That sent the Chiefs into the consolation bracket, where they picked up their only win of the, beating River Valley 42-38. Wisconsin Dells finished up with a 43-30 loss to Monona Grove/McFarland in the fifth-place match.
Wisconsin Dells did have some individual stand out at the meet. AT 113 pounds, junior Williams Van Dinter was a perfect 5-0 on the day, including three straight pins to finish the day. Also going 5-0 for Wisconsin Dells was senior Marty Koenig at 160 pounds. Four of Koenig’s victories came via the pin, while the fifth was a forfeit. At 170 pounds, junior Eli Leonard was also 5-0. Leonard’s day included a pin and two forfeits.
The Chiefs also had two wrestlers go 3-2 on the Saturday. At 195 pounds, sophomore James Sampson won three matches, with two of them being pins. At 220 pounds, freshman Lennon Stroede went 3-2, with all three wins being pins.
Wisconsin Dells will return to action on Thursday, when it hosts Adams-Friendship in its South Central Conference opener.
