PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Isaacson hangs with big boys, finishes sixth at 220 pounds in state debut

FRIENDSHIP — When getting sized up by the competition at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament, many thought Hunter Isaacson might be in the wrong weight class.
Giving up 40 pounds, the Wisconsin Dells sophomore was close to, if not the, most undersized wrestler at 220 pounds, let alone the entire tournament.
He proved size doesn’t matter as Isaacson hung with the rest of the 220-pound class as he finished sixth in his state debut at Adams-Friendship High School. Isaacson finished the day 1-3 but did just enough to become the Chiefs’ first podium finisher since Willie Vandenlangenberg finished sixth in 2016.
“It’s very special. It’s good for him, we’re happy for Hunter and he wrestled really well,” Wisconsin Dells coach Alex Mor said.
“Him being 40 pounds underweight was kind of the talk of the day. A bunch of guys were joking around when they were lining up that he was in the wrong place because he was too small and he said ‘Nope, I’m a 220 pounder today.’
“He did really well and we’re proud of him.”
The sophomore’s shining moment of the day came in his consolation wrestleback against Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jackson Funderburg. After getting pinned by eventual third-place finisher Mac Strand of Appleton Xavier in the quarterfinals, Isaacson trailed 3-2 through the first period.
He opted to start the middle stanza neutral, a choice that paid off as Isaacson (11-4) worked an over-under before tripping Funderburg and taking him to his back for a pin in 1 minute, 9 seconds.
“I was like ‘Holy crap, I’m placing now!’ Just coming to state I was thinking the whole week ‘I really made it. Let’s not stop,’” Isaacson said. “When I pinned him, I was like ‘We’re not stopping. I have to give it my all.’”
While is effort didn’t waver, the results did as Isaacson dropped his last two matches of the day. Following the win, Isaacson got stuck for the second time on the day, this time in 49 seconds by Omro’s Kyle Dietzen to head to the fifth-place match against a familiar foe in Darlington/Black Hawk’s Matt King.
Isaacson, who beat King in last weekend’s championship match at the Richland Center sectional, led 8-3 through the first two periods, including six-point second period. King caught fire from there however, scoring six points in the final period, including a late throw and three nearfall points to get the win.
Isaacson nearly got a trip and takedown of his own on King, but just came up empty. While Isaacson didn’t help his cause, cutting King three times for his first three points of the match, Mor credited the loss to the uphill battle Isaacson faced on the scale in the compacted one-day rendition of the usual three-day tournament.
“You know, you get four matches at this tournament, and it really wears on you when you’re giving up that weight and it amplifies it,” Mor said.
“We’re extremely proud of him; he battled his heart out today and was right there. A couple more seconds we get a tie match and might get an overtime takedown.”
The condensed tournament also had a unique feel for Isaacson as he said “it didn’t seem like state at all,” however, he was incredibly grateful a culminating event was even able to happen. It should also serve as a huge launching pad looking ahead to next season, even if his first trip to state ended in defeat.
“As much as a heartbreaking loss as that sixth-place finish is, that could be the motivation he needs to get a state title in the next couple years. We’re looking forward to it,” Mor said.
“Doing it as a sophomore at 220, being a lighter weight, that’s not really heard of. Next year I can keep on going; I made big improvements last year, so I can’t wait to see what I put into the offseason this year,” Isaacson added.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.