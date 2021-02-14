PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Isaacson hangs with big boys, finishes sixth at 220 pounds in state debut

He opted to start the middle stanza neutral, a choice that paid off as Isaacson (11-4) worked an over-under before tripping Funderburg and taking him to his back for a pin in 1 minute, 9 seconds.

“I was like ‘Holy crap, I’m placing now!’ Just coming to state I was thinking the whole week ‘I really made it. Let’s not stop,’” Isaacson said. “When I pinned him, I was like ‘We’re not stopping. I have to give it my all.’”

While is effort didn’t waver, the results did as Isaacson dropped his last two matches of the day. Following the win, Isaacson got stuck for the second time on the day, this time in 49 seconds by Omro’s Kyle Dietzen to head to the fifth-place match against a familiar foe in Darlington/Black Hawk’s Matt King.

Isaacson, who beat King in last weekend’s championship match at the Richland Center sectional, led 8-3 through the first two periods, including six-point second period. King caught fire from there however, scoring six points in the final period, including a late throw and three nearfall points to get the win.