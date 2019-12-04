The season got off to a winning start for Wisconsin Dells, as the Chiefs rallied from a 12-0 hole to pick up a 54-24 victory over Weyauwega-Fremont on Tuesday night at Wisconsin Dells High School.
As dominant as the Chiefs were in their season-opener, things weren’t so rosy in the early going, as sophomores Matt Getgen and James Sampson were both pinned in the first two matches of the night at 182 and 195 pounds, giving the Indians a quick 12-0 lead.
“We had the jitters there with the young guys at first, but we knew they (Weyauwega-Fremont) were going to be really strong at 182 and 195,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “We got some youth there and they’re going to learn from that. They looked like they were deer in the headlights to start out.”
Momentum swung back in Wisconsin Dells’ favor with an exciting victory at 220 pounds. Wisconsin Dells freshman Lennon Stroede was twice put on his back by Weyauwega-Fremont junior Skylor Maynard, but both times Stroede was able to get a quick reversal to turn Maynard to his back. Stroede was able to make the second reversal stick, giving him a pin in 1 minute, 41 seconds, cutting the Indians lead in half at 12-6.
“He’s just a freshman and he’s going to make freshman mistakes. He made a couple of them, but he powered through,” McFaul said. “Twice he was able to come off his back and reverse the kid onto his back. He’s going to be a gamer. That was a great way to turn things around. It wasn’t looking good for us to start out.”
Wisconsin Dells was able to keep things rolling when junior Aaron Huff needed just 1:11 to pin sophomore Cody Steinbach, tying the match at 12.
The teams traded forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, and then after a double forfeit at 120 pounds, Wisconsin Dells senior Elizah Leonard treated the Wisconsin Dells fans to one of the most exciting matches of the night at 126 pounds.
In the match, Weyauwega-Fremont junior Danny Wilson led 9-4 after one period, but Leonard rallied and cut the deficit to 9-8 after two periods. In the third period, Leonard dominated, taking the lead and then pinning Wilson with just one second left in regulation to give the Chiefs their first lead of the night at 24-18.
“She came from behind, got a nice fireman’s and just sticks to the game plan,” McFaul said of Leonard. “She’s a senior now. It’s 126 and you got a female going up against those males, you’re giving up the strength so you got to be quicker and more determined, and that she was.”
The Indians were able to pull even again with a pin at 132 pounds, but the Chiefs went back in front when freshman Mikolaj Amaya received a forfeit at 138 pounds. Wisconsin Dells then sealed the deal with three straight pins at 145, 152 and 160 pounds, with the victories coming from seniors Gavin Kingsley, Billy Dethloff and Marty Koenig. Koenig’s pin was the quickest of the three, coming in just 27 seconds.
“We got three seniors in there that we’re expecting a lot from this year,” McFaul said. “We’re planning on winning a lot of matches in that stretch.”
Wisconsin Dells made it four straight pins when junior Elijah Leonard finished the night by pinning Weyauwega-Fremont junior Max Meyerhofer in 3:59.
Wisconsin Dells will return to action on Saturday when it competes at the Reedsburg Invitational. The Chiefs are also scheduled to open South Central Conference action on Thursday, Dec. 12 at home against Adams-Friendship.
WISCONSIN DELLS 54, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 24
182 pounds – Strehlow, WF, pinned Getget, 2:29. 195 – Sanger, WF, pinned Sampson 0:22. 220 – Stroede, WD, pinned Maynard, 1:41. 285 – Huff, WD, pinned Steinbach, 1:11. 106 – Fee, WF, received a forfeit. 113 – Van Dinter, WD, received a forfeit. 120 – double forfeit. 126 – Elizah Leonard, WD, pinned Wilson, 5:59. 132 – Greening, WF, pinned Kosterman, 0:13. 138 – Amaya, WD, received a forfeit. 145 – Kingsley, WD, pinned Marquette, 4:46. 152 – Dethloff, WD, pinned Lamoureux, 0:55. 160 – Koenig, WD, pinned Meisenhelder, 0:27. 170 – Elijah Leonard, WD, pinned Meyerhofer, 3:59. At Wisconsin Dells.
