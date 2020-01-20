PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells picks up 42-35 win over Nekoosa co-op

The Wisconsin Dells prep wrestling team improved to 2-1 in South Central Conference dual meets with a hard-fought 42-35 victory over the host Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards Papermakers on Thursday night in Nekoosa.

Wisconsin Dells was trailing the Papermakers 35-33 with two matches remaining, but pulled ahead 39-35 when senior Jordan Kosterman pinned Hunter Ebbe in 1 minute, 18 seconds at 132 pounds. The Chiefs then clinched their win when junior Jade Herzer finished the match with a 5-2 victory over Juan Torres.

Wisconsin Dells also got pins from sophomore David Kingsley at 106 pounds, senior Marty Koenig at 160 pounds and freshman Lennon Stroede at 220 pounds. Kingsley’s pin was the quickest of the night for the Chiefs, as he needed just 31 seconds to pin Tarren Hoffman.

The Chiefs also got a 20-4 technical victory from junior Elijah Leonard at 170 pounds and a 14-2 major decision victory from senior Billy Dethloff at 145 pounds.

Wisconsin Dells was scheduled to compete at the Ithaca/Weston Invite on Saturday, but the meet was canceled due to weather. The Chiefs will return home to host Wautoma/Wild Rose on Thursday night before finishing SCC dual meet action at home against Mauston on Thursday, Jan. 30.