PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells uses 9 pins to beat Westfield

The Wisconsin Dells prep wrestling team improved to 2-1 in South Central Conference duals with a 57-15 victory over Westfield on Thursday night at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Wisconsin Dells picked up pins in nine of the 12 matches wrestled on the day, and finished the dual by winning the final nine matches of the night.

Westfield took the early lead over the Chiefs with a victory by pin from Mason Peters at 195 pounds, but Wisconsin Dells answered when freshman Lennon Stroede pinned Westfield’s Mason Rudolph in 1 minute, 44 seconds at 220 pounds, tying the dual at 6.

Westfield would regain the lead with a win at 285. Then following a double forfeit at 106 pounds, Wisconsin Dells forfeited at 113 pounds, giving the Pioneers a 15-6 lead.

Momentum swung back in favor of Wisconsin Dells with senior Elizah Leonard’s pin of Tommy Huff in 2:21 at 120 pounds. Leonard’s win was the first of nine straight victories by the Chiefs to finish the match.