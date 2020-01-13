PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells uses 9 pins to beat Westfield

The Wisconsin Dells prep wrestling team improved to 2-1 in South Central Conference duals with a 57-15 victory over Westfield on Thursday night at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Wisconsin Dells picked up pins in nine of the 12 matches wrestled on the day, and finished the dual by winning the final nine matches of the night.
Westfield took the early lead over the Chiefs with a victory by pin from Mason Peters at 195 pounds, but Wisconsin Dells answered when freshman Lennon Stroede pinned Westfield’s Mason Rudolph in 1 minute, 44 seconds at 220 pounds, tying the dual at 6.
Westfield would regain the lead with a win at 285. Then following a double forfeit at 106 pounds, Wisconsin Dells forfeited at 113 pounds, giving the Pioneers a 15-6 lead.
Momentum swung back in favor of Wisconsin Dells with senior Elizah Leonard’s pin of Tommy Huff in 2:21 at 120 pounds. Leonard’s win was the first of nine straight victories by the Chiefs to finish the match.
Wisconsin Dells would take the lead for good 18-15 with sophomore Dawson Kosterman’s pin at 126 pounds. It was the second straight pin for the Chiefs, and part of a run of six straight pins for Wisconsin Dells. Senior Jordan Kosterman got a pin at 132 pounds in 45 seconds, which was followed by junior Jade Herzer’s pin at 138 pounds, which was the quickest of the night at just 39 seconds.
Wisconsin’s Dells run of pins continued with pins from senior Billy Dethloff at 145 pounds (3:32) and senior Marty Koenig at 152 pounds (1:16).
Wisconsin Dells finished the night with a 5-2 win for junior Avery Palmer at 160 pounds, and then pins from freshman Silas Bellows at 170 pounds and sophomore Matthew Getgen at 182 pounds.
Wisconsin Dells will continue its conference dual meet season when it travels to Nekoosa on Thursday. The Chiefs are also scheduled to wrestle in the Ithaca/Weston Invitational on Saturday.