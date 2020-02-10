PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells wins 3rd straight SCC championship

The Wisconsin Dells crowned four individual champions and had two other finish in second place en route to winning the South Central Conference Tournament in Nekoosa on Friday night.

The Chiefs, who entered the meet in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Nekoosa and Adams-Friendship after all three teams finished 4-1 in conference duals, clinched its third straight conference championship by finishing 3 ½ points (225.5 to 222) ahead of runner-up Adams-Friendship.

Earning individual championships for the Chiefs on Friday were junior Will Van Dinter at 106 pounds, senior Gavin Kingsley at 138 pounds, senior Billy Dethloff at 145 punds and senior Marty Koenig at 160 pounds. Also reaching the finals but having to settle for second place for Wisconsin Dells was junior Bear Leonard at 152 pounds and sophomore James Sampson at 195 pounds.

Van Dinter improved to 18-4 on the season with three wins on Friday. After pinning Nekoosa’s Tarren Hoffman in just 11 seconds in the semifinals, Van Dinter pinned Adams-Friendship’s Cole Docken in 1:17 to win the 106-pound title.

Kingsley improved to 14-6 on the season. After pinning Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Ethan Kubasta in 1:28 in the finals at 138 pounds. Kingsley also beat Mauston’s Hunter Knitt by technical fall in the semifinals.

