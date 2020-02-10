PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells wins 3rd straight SCC championship

The Wisconsin Dells crowned four individual champions and had two other finish in second place en route to winning the South Central Conference Tournament in Nekoosa on Friday night.
The Chiefs, who entered the meet in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Nekoosa and Adams-Friendship after all three teams finished 4-1 in conference duals, clinched its third straight conference championship by finishing 3 ½ points (225.5 to 222) ahead of runner-up Adams-Friendship.
Earning individual championships for the Chiefs on Friday were junior Will Van Dinter at 106 pounds, senior Gavin Kingsley at 138 pounds, senior Billy Dethloff at 145 punds and senior Marty Koenig at 160 pounds. Also reaching the finals but having to settle for second place for Wisconsin Dells was junior Bear Leonard at 152 pounds and sophomore James Sampson at 195 pounds.
Van Dinter improved to 18-4 on the season with three wins on Friday. After pinning Nekoosa’s Tarren Hoffman in just 11 seconds in the semifinals, Van Dinter pinned Adams-Friendship’s Cole Docken in 1:17 to win the 106-pound title.
Kingsley improved to 14-6 on the season. After pinning Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Ethan Kubasta in 1:28 in the finals at 138 pounds. Kingsley also beat Mauston’s Hunter Knitt by technical fall in the semifinals.
Dethloff upped his record to 22-9 on the season. After a 12-0 major decision victory over Nekoosa’s Klayton Havlovic in the semifinals, Kingsley beat Kyle Wieseman, of Adams-Friendship, 14-11 in the championship match at 145 pounds.
Koenig’s title came with a 10-0 major decision victory over Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Colton Martin in the finals at 160 pounds. Koenig, who is now 22-16 on the year, reached the finals by pinned Westfield’s Darren Leibsle in 3:58 in the semifinals.
Leonard lost his title bid when he was pinned by Mauston’s Brandon Dolata in the finals. Leonard reached the finals by pinning Nekoosa’s Sawyer Kniprath in 1:29 in the semifinals. Sampson’s title hopes ended when he was pinned by Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Damean Netzler in the finals. Sampson advanced to the championship match by pinning Westfield’s Mason Rudolph in 2:29 in the semifinals.
The four individual champions by Wisconsin Dells tied Nekoosa for the most by a school at the meet, but the Chiefs had two others reach the finals, while the host Papermakers had just one other individual reach the finals.
Wisconsin Dells also got third-place finishes from senior Elizah Leonard at 113 pounds, junior Jade Herzer at 132 pounds, Matt Getgen at 182 pounds and Aaron Huff at heavyweight.
Next up for Wisconsin Dells is Saturday’s Division 2 River Valley Regional in Spring Green.