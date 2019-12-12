PREP WRESTLING: 10 wrestlers from the Portage area to watch this season

The Kohl Center in Madison is the place to be in late February for Wisconsin High School wrestling fans, as the best wrestlers in the state gather there to compete in the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
The area could be well represented at this season's state tournament, which will be held Feb. 27-29, as there are plenty of local grapplers that enter the season with the potential to reach the Kohl Center. Here is a look at 10 area wrestlers to watch this season:
Lowell Arnold, So., Portage
Arnold’s first season at the high school level was a good one, as he qualified for the state tournament at 132 pounds. Arnold ended up going winless in two matches at the state tournament, including an 8-0 loss to eventual state champion, Jalen Spuhler of Hartford Union in the opening round. Arnold finished his freshman season with a 30-15 record. This season, Portage drops down to Division 2, and Arnold begins the season ranked fifth at 152 pounds in Division 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online (WWO). Arnold’s sophomore season began with him finishing first at 152 pounds at the Black River Falls Invite on Saturday.
Chandler Curtis, So., Lodi
Curtis just missed out on earning a strip to the WIAA State Tournament last season when he finished fourth at the Division 2 Adams-Friendship Sectional, giving him a 37-11 record to end the season. Curtis, who did win championships at the Capitol Conference Meet and the Division 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose Sectional Meet, opens his sophomore season earning honorable mention at 126 pounds in Division 2 by WWO.
Gwen Golueke, Sr, Poynette
Golueke was one of five Poynette wrestlers to qualify for sectionals last season, when she advanced by finishing second at 120 pounds at the Division 3 Laconia Regional. Golueke went on to lose both of her sectional matches to finish 18-10 on the season. She was also ranked 13th nationally at 112 pounds in Flowrestling.com’s high school girls rankings at the end of last season.
Parker Heintz, So., Lodi (2nd at 106)
Heintz made his state tournament debut last season as a freshman for the Blue Devils. He ended up losing his only match at the Kohl Center, and finished with 31-10 record. Heintz is expected to make a return trip to Madison in February, as he is ranked second at 106 pounds in Division 2 by WWO to open the season.
Sawyer Helmbrecht, Sr., Lodi
Helmbrecht was a state qualifier last season for the Blue Devils after winning a sectional championship at 170 pounds. Helmbrecht was winless in two state tournament matches and finished the season with a 28-4 record. He opens this season ranked fifth at 182 pounds in Division 2 by WWO.
Colton Nicolay, Sr., Lodi
Nicolay is vying to become a four-time state qualifier this season for the Blue Devils. In his previous three trips to the state tournament, Nicolay has yet to place. Last season he finished with a 30-11 record. He begins his senior year ranked fourth at 160 pounds in Division 2 by WWO.
Mason Peters, Jr., Westfield
The Westfield junior was the top wrestler for the Pioneers last season when he finished second at the Division 3 Laconia Regional to advance to sectionals. He finished 12-12 overall as a sophomore last season. He opened his season with a third place at the Royall Invitational on Saturday.
Jayden Price, So., Pardeeville co-op
Price had a successful first season at the high school level, finishing last season with a 25-10 record following a second place at the Trailways Conference Meet, and a fourth place at the Division 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose Regional. Price’s ability has opened some eyes, as he is receiving honorable mention at 120 pounds in WWO’s Division 2 rankings to begin this season.
Cash Stewart, So., Poynette
Stewart’s first season with the Pumas high school program was one to remember, as he finished in fourth place at 113 pounds in Division 3 at the WIAA State Individual Tournament. Stewart, who finished 39-3 overall last season, is ranked third at 126 pounds in Division 3 by WWO to begin this season and is coming off a dominating performance on his way to finishing first at the Royall Invitational on Saturday.
Jessie Tijerina, Sr., Portage
The Portage senior is a two-time place winner at the WIAA state individual tournament in Division 1, having placed fifth at 120 pounds two years ago as a sophomore, and sixth last season at 126 pounds as a junior. Last year’s sixth place came after a knee injury in the state semifinals forced him to forfeit the rest of his matches at the tournament. Tijerina finished his junior season with a 40-5 record, and he opens this season ranked third in the state in Division 2 at 145 pounds by WWO. Last Saturday, Tijerina finished first at 145 pounds at the Black River Falls Invite, leading the Warriors to the team title.
Other area wrestlers to keep an eye on: Portage sophomore Chase Beckett, ranked 7th by Wisconsin Wrestling Online at 106 pounds in Division 2. … Lodi senior Zach Potter, ranked ninth at 152 pounds in Division 2 by WWO. … Lodi sophomore Wyatt Ripp, receiving honorable mention at 285 pounds in Division 2 by WWO. … Poynette freshman Gunnar Hamre, ranked 10th at 138 pounds in Division 3 by WWO.