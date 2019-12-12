PREP WRESTLING: 10 wrestlers from the Portage area to watch this season

Mason Peters, Jr., Westfield

The Westfield junior was the top wrestler for the Pioneers last season when he finished second at the Division 3 Laconia Regional to advance to sectionals. He finished 12-12 overall as a sophomore last season. He opened his season with a third place at the Royall Invitational on Saturday.

Jayden Price, So., Pardeeville co-op

Price had a successful first season at the high school level, finishing last season with a 25-10 record following a second place at the Trailways Conference Meet, and a fourth place at the Division 2 Wautoma/Wild Rose Regional. Price’s ability has opened some eyes, as he is receiving honorable mention at 120 pounds in WWO’s Division 2 rankings to begin this season.

Cash Stewart, So., Poynette

Stewart’s first season with the Pumas high school program was one to remember, as he finished in fourth place at 113 pounds in Division 3 at the WIAA State Individual Tournament. Stewart, who finished 39-3 overall last season, is ranked third at 126 pounds in Division 3 by WWO to begin this season and is coming off a dominating performance on his way to finishing first at the Royall Invitational on Saturday.

Jessie Tijerina, Sr., Portage