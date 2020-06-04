PREP WRESTLING: Wrestling legend Barry Davis keeps 'giving back' as assistant with New Lisbon

“(Lynn) said something that hit home,” Slater said. “He said ‘Brian, why would you waste what you have and not give it back to others?’ That still sticks with me. And if it wasn’t for Mark Kopplin coming in and seeing me and trying to push me to get to do it, I don’t know if I would’ve ever done it.”

Once he was convinced, Slater became the head wrestling coach at his alma mater and continues in that role two decades later.

Davis and Slater remained on excellent terms over the years and Slater would occasionally consult his former coach if he had questions about what to do in his role as coach of the Rockets.

In more recent years, as Slater’s son, Bailey, began wrestling for the New Lisbon high school team, Davis would frequently visit New Lisbon practices to offer assistance. This was his first foot in the door for his current role as a volunteer assistant with the Rockets.

Davis ultimately decided to step down from his position with the Badgers in 2018, citing a desire to spend more time with his family after more than three decades as both an assistant and head coach at the Division I collegiate level.