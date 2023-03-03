MADISON — Reedsburg’s Colton Herritz was put in a tough spot during Friday’s WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling quarterfinal at the University of Wisconsin Field House.

Heading into the last match, the 138-pound junior needed either a pin or technical fall over Bay Port junior Nicholas Schomaker to win the match for the Beavers or a major decision to tie.

But Schomaker won 19-12, leading the second-seeded Pirates to a 40-33 dual victory over seventh-seeded Reedsburg to head into the semifinals Friday evening.

“It’s hard to wrestle a match when you’re focused on getting a pin,” Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said. “You take yourself out of your style instead of getting the win and slowly wear somebody down. I think that’s what happened. Cole goes out there and wrestles any other time and he wins that match. He’s trying to force some things, which is expected.”

Reedsburg junior Jesus Gonzalez said he was proud of the way Herritz battled all match.

“I know what he’s feeling,” Gonzalez said. “It’s hard to be out there. You’ve got to have your head in the game. I don’t blame anything on him. It takes heart to go out there and try to win the dual like that.”

The was Reedsburg’s first appearance at team state since it began during the 1991-1992 season.

The Pirates took the last nine points of the evening as senior Owen Noel pinned Reedsburg senior Brogan Mittlestadt in 4 minutes at 132 pounds to take a 37-33 lead before winning the last match of the night.

Reedsburg began the dual in a 12-0 hole after 145-pound freshman Aidan Hackney (2:14) and 152-pound junior Drew Purifoy (1:34) were pinned.

The Beavers responded with pins of their own at 160 pounds and 170 pounds. Senior Peyton Fry (1:39) and Senior Devin Judd (3:43) both recorded falls.

“They’re huge, they’re matchups we think we’d win, but when you think you can win a match, we’ve got to get pins there,” Bautch said.

The Pirates regained a 15-12 lead after 182 pounds when junior Ayden Buckner defeated sophomore Bennett Rhodes, 6-2.

The Beavers got a track at 195 pounds and 220 pounds when senior Treyton Schinker (1:41) and Gonzalez (1:33) both recorded pins to put Reedsburg up 24-15.

“Those guys have been our hammers all year,” Bautch said. “All the way up from 160 to 220, they’ve been our hammers all year with pinning. They wrestled hard they had momentum swinging in our direction. It kind of fizzled a little bit.”

However, the Pirates stayed with it at the heavyweight class when sophomore Alex Warden pinned Reedsburg senior Isaac Henke in 2:58 to cut the deficit to 24-21.

At 106 pounds, Reedsburg sophomore Treynor Curtin defeated Landen Heim 5-1 to raise the lead to 27-21.

That’s when Bay Port took all the momentum Reedsburg gained when freshman Alois Schlumpf pinned Reedsburg Boe Severson in 42 seconds to tie the match at 27.

The Beavers finished with five pins.

“Bonus points are everything,” Gonzalez said. “Just one point can make a difference, especially when we were tied up at the end.”

Then at 120 pounds, Bay Port sophomore Oewn Wathke defeated Reedsburg sophomore Kade Parrish with a major decision 9-0 to take a 31-27 lead.

“It just didn’t work out and we fought hard,” Bautch said.

Reedsburg did take a 33-31 lead after 126 pounds when senior Trenton Curtin pinned Bay Port senior Peyton Garcia in 2:29.

Bautch still believed in the Beavers.

“All you had to do when you went out there is fight for yourself, fight for your community, fight for your family and wrestle as hard as you can,” he said. “We were right in there. We’ve been doing that all year and we’ve been wrestling fine all year. I’m very proud of this team and I love them.”

Added Gonzalez: “We came out and we fought. We all gave it our all. We all worked hard. There’s nothing more we can ask for than just fight hard.”

